Near Miss of the Day 435: Close pass followed by right hook

Regular readers of our Near Miss of the Day feature will know that we sometimes post submissions received from overseas - and that's what we have today, with a video highlighting a close pass and a left hook that one rider received in the space of just 10 minutes.

It was sent in by Phil, who lives in Thornton, New South Wales. He told us: "It is nigh on impossible to get the police to take any action - the onus of proof is on the cyclist, and video footage isn’t enough.

"BicycleNSW has guidelines from police as to what evidence is required, and even providing that (which means revisiting the location with a tape measure and identifying how close it was from distinctive road markings, if any and providing photos as supporting evidence) they are still reluctant to do anything.

"The standard of proof is so high it precludes getting anything done. Unless there is actual contact there is little prospect of action against the driver. The UK is far more progressive than we are in this regard.

"The road rules were altered when the minimum passing distance rule was introduced, to provide exceptions to certain rules so that drivers could give cyclists adequate room," Phil added. "This includes being allowed to cross double lines, painted traffic islands etc."

