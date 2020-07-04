Nairo Quintana hit from behind during training ride

Nairo Quintana is set for 'two weeks of total rest' after being hit from behind by a motorist yesterday. The Arkéa-Samsic rider avoided broken bones in the collision in Motavita, Colombia, but has reportedly suffered a knee injury.

According to an Arkéa-Samsic statement, Nairo Quintana and his brother and team-mate, Dayer Quintana, were riding on the road from Tunja to Motavita yesterday morning when the incident took place.

The two had a driver accompanying them, driving a little way behind. A motorist reportedly overtook that car and then clipped Quintana who fell, injuring his knee and elbow.

The driver responsible tried to leave the scene, but was followed by the driver who was travelling with the two cyclists and eventually pulled over.

A few minutes later, police arrived.

Quintana was examined by his doctor before undergoing X-rays, ultrasound and an MRI.

No breaks were found, but his knee will require two weeks rest.

The Colombian does not believe the break will affect his preparation for the Tour de France.