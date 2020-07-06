Three jailed after Samurai-style sword attack on cyclist

Three men have been jailed after an attack on a cyclist in Peterborough in which a cyclist suffered a six-inch cut to his arm from a Samurai-type sword.

The incident happened in Bretton in the north east of the Cambridgeshire town on the evening of 24 April last year.

Jordan Roberts, Ulili Ramalho and Umberto Femminilo were subsequently arrested following an investigation into a joint-enterprise attack by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Roberts, aged 19, admitted being in a group of others on the evening in question and pleaded guilty to being involved in violent disorder but denied causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Both Ramalho, aged 23, and Femminilo, 18, denied involvement in the attack on the 42-year-old victim, who had been cycling in the area of Bretton Park when it happened.

Realising he was being chased, the victim stopped to confront his pursuers, one of whom swung a samurai-style sword at his head, cutting his arm as the cyclist tried to defend himself.

Other members of the group also produced knives but the victim managed to run off and was helped to safety by a member of the public, with police subsequently being called.

Detective Constable Zoe Slater of Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “This was a terrifying attack on an innocent member of the public who was going about his own business.

“The weapons used by this group could have caused much more severe injuries, or even the loss of life, but thankfully the victim managed to get to safety.

“I am pleading with the public to get in touch with us if they know someone who carries a weapon – the information can be passed on anonymously and it could save a life.”

Ramalho and Femminile were both found guilty at Peterborough Crown Court in January of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Last Friday, Ramalho was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, while Femminile received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Roberts had admitted violent disorder but was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment, as well as four years in jail for unrelated offences to run consecutively.

Another individual, Dante Foster, aged 18, was found guilty of violent disorder and will be sentenced at a later date, while Mussa Balde, also 18, was found not guilty of the same offence.