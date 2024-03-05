“Allowing cyclists to ignore 20mph zones makes a dangerous situation so much worse”: Mr Loophole calls for “kamikaze cyclists” to be forced to adhere to 20mph speed limits and wear number plates; The great garish TT helmet poll + more on the live blog

After yesterday’s blog – and its focus on the “plagues of two-wheeled vermin” swarming around Box Hill, at least according to one oddly furious, tuba-playing student – reminded us that vicious anti-cycling invectives can cut across the generations, we’re now diverting our attention back to one of the anti-cycling OGs, ‘Mr Loophole’ himself, Nick Freeman.
It’s been a while – over three months in fact – since Freeman, a lawyer famous for obtaining not guilty verdicts for celebrities charged with driving offences, last popped up on our timeline, calling for cyclists to be required to fit registration plates on their bikes, or be subject to speed limits, and penalty points… And not so much on phone use behind the wheel, but you get the point.
But this week, he’s back doing what he does best, appearing in the Express to complain about “kamikaze” cyclists dangerously “overtaking and undertaking” motorists in new 20mph zones “with impunity”.
The widespread implementation of 20mph zones, Freeman says, is a “contradiction in terms” because it doesn’t apply to cyclists – who are constantly zooming about at over 20mph of course (now, don’t bring up time trials, okay?).
Oh, and he also slotted in his personal favourite – arguing that any legislation to require cyclists to adhere to speed limits “will lack teeth if cyclists remain anonymous”, and that any road traffic law which “applies to motor vehicles apply to cyclists and e-bikes too.”
All the hits, then.
“There is so much fanfare about how roads with 20mph limits will be so much safer,” Freeman said in the Express. “But how on earth can cyclists safely share road space with cars on 20mph roads when those on bikes don’t have to observe the limit?
“How can you have a speed limit which claims to protect all, yet which doesn’t apply to certain road users? It is a contradiction in terms.
“Because of this disparity, we see legally compliant cars crawling along at 20mph while kamikaze cyclists dangerously undertake and overtake these vehicles with impunity – because there is no law to stop them from doing so.
“How on earth is this supposed to advance the cause of road safety?”
Ah yes, that classic dichotomy – a motorist travelling at 20mph is “crawling along”, while a cyclist riding at the same speed is “dangerous”. Might want to think that one through a bit more, Nick.
> "Far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists": 20mph speed limit analysis hailed "astonishing", with drivers' journeys just 45 seconds longer
And it’s not just those pesky kamikaze cyclists motorists have to be worried about in the 20mph zones.
“At present drivers in a 20mph zone are constantly having to focus on their speedometer which is a distraction in itself,” Freeman adds.
“But they also have the additional responsibility of looking out for kamikaze cyclists. It’s such a dangerous situation and one the government either overlooked or didn’t consider when drafting legislation for bikes and cyclists on our roads.
“The number of accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians is increasing exponentially – which is why there is an urgent need to legislate to ensure cyclists obey the speed limit.
“Roads with a 20mph limit are already causing massive congestion whilst motorists are distracted by the constant need to brake. Allowing cyclists to ignore the limit simply makes a dangerous situation so much worse.”
And don’t worry, he’s about to mention number plates now.
"Any legislation will lack teeth if cyclists remain anonymous,” Freeman says of the means of clamping down on ‘speeding’ cyclists. “They must be required to display a form of identification – say a registered tabard or registration plate – and have a licence or insurance.
“Otherwise it is hard for those who break the law to be caught. In other words, make the same road traffic law which applies to motor vehicles apply to cyclists and e-bikes too.”
Of course, Mr Loophole has been a longstanding proponent of cycling number plates – to no great effect – with his 2021 petition on the issue limping across the 10,000-signature threshold for an official response from the government, only to be decidedly rejected by the Department for Transport (a stance consistently repeated since then).
But, sure if this latest campaign fails, he can always get a job as a ‘young reporter’ at This is Local London, right?
I'd be all for banning those helmets. They look ridiculous. As far as I'm concerned they can ban "funny bikes" too. That kind of stuff is best left for triathletes.
Yes, numberplates are why the 85% of drivers who ignore 20 mph limits are so often getting caught, of course.
BCP are looking at 20 mph limits but Dorset Police say "it will not be able to supply additional resources to monitor and enforce any speed reduction".
https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/news/24155632.20mph-speed-limits-happe...
And any fines are a stealth tax !
https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/news/24163385.letter-20mph-limit-steal...
It's interesting point though. If everyone were made to wear a number plate at all times, then no crime would go undetected or unsolved.
Except for the crime of not wearing the number plate?
I can vaguely accept arguments about dangerous overtakes in 20mph zones.
But the fix for that is easy - ban overtaking.
Dangerous overtakes happen both ways. And there are an awful lot of drivers who on the one hand think - bike = slow = must overtake, while thinking on the other that they don't need to allow as much/any margin for error because it is a 20mph zone so they are going slowly...
Licence plates etc is difficult, but I do have one suggestion - if we accept a tabard linked to rider not bicycle, then we should insist on a second removable plate, linked to driver not car. That would remove a lot of the 'I don't know who was driving' and the need for NIP within 14 days. Yes, having to remove the plate when you park to prevent it being stolen is annoying, but so is having to deal with a tabard when driving.
If you don't want this then it should be same as motorbikes; plate from only one direction with strict rules for demanding who the rider was and minimal penalties for failure to identify them...
The cost of introducing it would be astronomical.
Also it would be easily circumvented in the way that a large number of drivers 'forget' to clean their plates during winter.
Oh.... I misread your poll.... I thought it said "Capes."
Now that would be great for sponsors... not so good for the riders speed!
NO CAPES
Can the media please stop going to Nick Freeman for road safety advice. This is a man, as we all know, who makes a living getting dangerous drivers off charges on technicalities so they can can continue to drive.
He does not care at all about road safety at all.
Could Nick Freeman act for a cyclist, were they to be done for wanton and furious riding in a 20 limit? Asking for a friend...
I'd have thought that 'kamikaze cyclists' would be pleasing to the anti-cycling mob.
After all, if they really *were* kamikaze ... they could only do it the once ...
Found this picture of J. Vingegaard...
Loopholes are for everyone, not just motorists.
As if you could not already guess that Nick "Mr. Poophole" Freeman was about to spaff out a load of demonstrably bollocks anti-cycling nonsense, he prewarned us all by also putting it in the Express.
.
CTT are turning themselves inside out over 20 mph limits but really 20mph is fast enough. If they were proper cyclists they'd use kmh anyway, 32.18 kmh is fast enough for anyone on a bike on the roads. For racing there's Zwift and other virtual platforms. I see the VTTA have been running a very successful virtual TT series on Zwift recently. It makes no sense to race on public roads, especially now they've demonstrated/proven to everyone that on-line racing works and is popular.
I think I missed it, but since Brexit, foreign cycle tourists could be fleeced sic for the supply of temporary cycle number plates (unless they arrive from Eire & promise to stay on the island!)
Are cyclists really allowed to break the speed limit? If so that does seem a bit weird. The "They can't be expected to keep to the speed limit, since they haven't got speedometers" thing strikes me as a bit of a non-argument. We haven't got breathalysers either, but we're still expected not cycle if over the limit.
It's not really a bit weird. Speed restrictions often vary depending on the type (i.e. weight) of vehicle that you're driving. For example lorries are restricted to 60mph on a motorway yet cars are restricted to 70mph. It's not a blanket one size fits all. Maybe it is for car-centric people who's narrow view of the world is shaped by the view out of their windscreen? [well your view should be out of your windscreen but may be more likely of your speedo]
There are plenty of countries where the indicated speed limits do apply to cyclists. I know riders who have been fined for doing > 70 kmh in a 50 kmh zone. Not one of them whinged about "car centric" this, that or the other.
I'm not sure there's any specific legal reason why the law couldn't be changed such that it says "speed limits apply to everyone - it's up to (the cyclists) how they ensure they obey it, that's their look out". Then simply punish any going above the posted speed. (Presumably our learned friends are happy with the evidence the police present in motoring cases and assuming the speed-measuring tech will adapt to cycles - which I'm sure could be worked out).
I can think of lots of practical reasons why this would be a giant waste of time and money... Especially as - as mentioned - there are already things the police can charge cyclists with.
OTOH this has already served its purpose and given a certain lawyer some extra publicity...
Presumably such measures would "make it fairer". But I strongly suspect those concerned who don't cycle are not actually motivated by "fairness" - or at least not a more mature consideration of same. It's "they're going faster than me / getting in front"...
If you propose going down that route would it make sense to abolish the "plus a certain percentage" for motorists' speeds also? That would seem fair - unless you're also proposing the introduction of exactly the same (regularly calibrated) type of speedometers on all bicycles at point of sale? So either having "we don't care how you stick to the limit, we just police exactly that limit" OR "everyone has to have calibrated speedometers to assist them and we allow for x% above as the speedometer they rely on may not be perfect".
You don't really think those two things are comparable, do you? Here's a clue - cars have speedometers, but drivers don't have breathalysers.
They are clearly comparable. They are both devices that will tell whether you are over the limit or not.
Telling whether you have had a drink before driving or cycling is something everyone can do. Knowing what speed you are going without a device to tell you is not. They are clearly different and you are just trolling.
We need pedestrian (and canine!) speedos now before someone gets killed!
Sure. If you think that is the only way to stop them exceeding the speed limit.
Personally I disagree with the law and would be happy for cyclists to come under the breathalyser but actually there's no prohibition against a cyclist riding over the drink-drive limit for car drivers, you can only be charged with not being in a fit state to have control of the machine. There is no obligation to provide breath or blood or urine samples if suspected of cycling drunk and a refusal to do so cannot be used against you in court.
those two are very different, as speed is constantly changing, and staying under the alcohol limit is simple by just not drinking.
I don't see the problem. Anyone who has cycled a bit should have a fairly good idea of what riding at 20 mph (or 30 mph) feels like. Keeping below that can't be that big a challenge. And less experienced cyclists are unlikely to exceed 20 mph by accident anyway.
Since the speed limits for motor vehicles do not apply to cyclists it is not so much that they are allowed to break it as that it is not allowed to be enforced upon them in the same way that speed limits for HGVs are not allowed to be enforced upon cars.
