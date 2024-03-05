UCI to review design rules in light of Team Visma-Lease a Bike helmet and "ever more radical designs"

The UCI has addressed the cycling world's meltdown following Team Visma-Lease a Bike debuting a new alien-esque Giro TT lid at yesterday's Tirreno-Adriatico time trial, the governing body stating that it will carry out an "in-depth analysis of the regulations governing the design and use of time trial helmets".

In a statement put out this afternoon, the UCI explained that it wanted to clarify its position amid "ever more radical designs" and said that the helmets worn by Team Visma-Lease a Bike riders, as well as Bahrain Victorious riders using an unreleased aero helmet from Rudy Project, while legal under the current regulations "raises a significant issue concerning the current and wider trend in time trial helmet design, which focuses more on performance than the primary function of a helmet, namely to ensure the safety of the wearer in the event of a fall".

> Is Jonas Vingegaard’s latest time trial helmet one step too far?

The governing body will now review its rules on the design and use of helmets in competition. The statement said:

Regarding the helmet manufactured by Giro Sport Design, which was used by Team Visma|Lease a Bike at the Tirreno-Adriatico prologue, as well as the Rudy Project Windgream HL 85 helmet (used by Bahrain Victorious) and Poc Tempor helmet (used by several teams), the UCI acknowledges that while this may not directly contravene existing UCI Regulations, it raises a significant issue concerning the current and wider trend in time trial helmet design, which focuses more on performance than the primary function of a helmet, namely to ensure the safety of the wearer in the event of a fall. In view of the evolution of these situations as well as other problems encountered in recent years, in relation to the requirement for commercial availability, the ban on non-essential components and the shape and size of time trial helmets, the UCI will undertake a review of its rules on the design and use of helmets in competition. By doing so, it wishes to ensure that they set a clear framework that is consistent with the objectives targeted. Any modification to these rules will be communicated rapidly after its adoption by the competent UCI bodies.

Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Paris-Nice riders again wore the eye-catching helmets during today's team time trial at the race, 24 hours on from the aero lids causing feverish discussion online when Jonas Vingegaard and Co. were seen using them in Italy yesterday.

Two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard finished the time trial in ninth place, 22 seconds slower than UAE Team Emirates rival Juan Ayuso. However, it was the aesthetics of what he and his teammates sported on their head which dominated much of the day's pro racing news cycle.

Lotto-Dstny rider Thomas De Gendt commented on the bulbous sci-fi-esque kit, writing on social media: "I'm not going to say the TT helmets are ugly. I'm just saying it's a good moment to stop cycling." Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Sam Welsford also shared a photo of his rivals' new upgrade with the caption, "I quit".

> "Can someone tell me this is real and not AI-generated?" Has cycling finally jumped the aero shark? Visma-Lease a Bike and Giro unveil crazy, protruding time trial helmet at Tirreno-Adriatico

In its statement, the UCI was also keen to point out its recent action on helmet regulations, explaining that Specialized's head sock component on its TT5 helmet will no longer be permitted for use in events after 2 April 2024, that decision coming after the governing body conducted a review with the brand to "determine whether the helmet was in line with article 1.3.033 of the UCI Regulations, which prohibits the use of 'non-essential' components that are not exclusively for clothing or safety purpose."

The UCI said: "After conducting a thorough process, which included consultation with Specialized, as well as examination of documentation linked to the helmet's certification, safety instructions, and information from public sources, it was concluded that the head sock is a "non-essential" component (article 1.3.033 of the UCI Regulations). As a result, the head sock integrated into the TT5 helmet will no longer be permitted for use at events on the UCI International Calendar, effective from 2 April, 2024."