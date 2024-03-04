Support road.cc

Bizarre ‘Young Reporter’ anti-cycling opinion piece by schoolkid bemoans “plagues of two-wheeled vermin” on Box Hill, making them late for music lessons; Women’s Freedom Ride; Strade Bianche reaction; Worst finishing shot ever? + more on the live blog

Paris-Nice is underway, Sean Kelly is back on comms, and everything is right with the world. Oh, and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news and views on the Monday live blog
Mon, Mar 04, 2024 10:04
20
Bizarre ‘Young Reporter’ anti-cycling opinion piece by schoolkid bemoans “plagues of two-wheeled vermin” on Box Hill, making them late for music lessons; Women’s Freedom Ride; Strade Bianche reaction; Worst finishing shot ever? + more on the live blogbox hill 2.PNG
12:28
Irish Transport Minister demands safer “cycling culture” that respects pedestrians and the law

Cyclists in Ireland have reported being left “disappointed” by Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan’s comments about bicycle riders apparently putting pedestrians in danger and lacking respect for the law, after Ryan claimed that it is “very much incumbent on the cycling community to create a culture and an attitude” that respects pedestrians and the law and is “enforced”.

Cyclist in Dublin (image by Alexander Parsalidis via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Read more: > Irish Transport Minister demands safer “cycling culture” that respects pedestrians and the law

11:46
Visma-Lease a Bike Giro TT helmet 2024
“Can someone tell me this is real and not AI-generated?” Has cycling finally jumped the aero shark? Visma-Lease a Bike and Giro unveil crazy, protruding time trial helmet at Tirreno-Adriatico

So, it turns out that the recent trend for increasingly bonkers, space-age, and aesthetically naff time trial helmets – the POC Tempor and its wings, Kask’s ski goggle visor, Specialized’s 1960s sci-fi attempt complete with Samir Nasri-inspired snood, and Uno-X and Sweet Protection’s mega flared bumblebee look from last year – were all merely stepping stones along the garish aero river that leads directly to today.

Because, ahead of today’s opening 10km time trial Tirreno-Adriatico, Visma-Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard and co set out for a recon of the course in Lido di Camaiore… wearing what can only be described as the maddest TT helmet you’re ever likely to see.

 

Cycling, eh? Bloody hell.

Giro’s new “innovative” design (Visma’s words, not mine) certainly mimics the trend for increasingly spherical, bulging aero shapes – though I have to say the massive sky-wards point at the front is a new one for me.

It’s so mad, our own Jo Burt couldn’t quite believe his eyes.

“Can someone tell me this is real and not AI-generated?” Jo asked in our tech group chat, echoing the general opinion around the cycling world at this latest affront to Coppi-esque style and restraint (though on the other hand, the 1980s also happened in cycling, an often confusing mash-up between the cool and the crazy. Which is why we love it, I suppose).

Other pros, however, such as Bora sprinter Sam Welsford, aren’t as diplomatic as I am:

 

No pressure on Vingegaard to win today wearing that, eh?

09:08
Climbing Box Hill (CC-BY-2.0 Sizbut-Flickr).jpg
Bizarre ‘Young Reporter’ anti-cycling opinion piece by schoolkid bemoans “plagues of two-wheeled vermin” on Box Hill, making them late for music lessons – and claims torrential rain is “silver lining” to global warming because it frees up road for drivers

Here on the live blog, we’re well used to all manner of anti-cycling opinion pieces by now.

You know the ones I’m talking about. The cliché-ridden diatribes about “Lycra-clad” menaces who “think they own the roads”, often prefaced with the obligatory ‘I ride a bike but…’ introductions, spewed out by grizzled, worn-down hacks, searching for some tiny scrap of relevance in a changing media landscape (and often found in the Spectator).

Or the cartoonish, pro-motoring, outrageous opinions about the “cycling Stasi”, expressed to a column deadline, every week, for money, by over-the-top, un-human caricatures (Hi, Jezza).

Jeremy Clarkson Sun column

> Jeremy Clarkson "anti-cycling" column "peddles hate for easy money"... but does anyone actually care any more?

Or maybe it’s the faux-edgy anti-cycling rhetoric you’re after, grasped clumsily in the dark by super-cool ex-GB News producers like Charlotte Gill?

Yes, we’ve seen them all. Or so we thought.

Because, in yesterday’s ‘Young Reporter’ section of local news site This is Local London, where it appears schoolchildren have the opportunity to hone their journalistic credentials, emerged one of their more bizarre anti-cycling rants we’ve seen published in recent times…

All because the cyclists who frequent Surrey’s famous Box Hill made the kid late for a music lesson, apparently.

ride london box hill.jpg

“Anyone that lives in Dorking is probably familiar with the swarms of road cyclists in the area around Box Hill, converging around the National Trust Cafe, a conveniently located purveyor of cake and expensive coffee, right at the top of Zig Zag Road,” the student begins, warming us up nicely for what’s to come (Jake Wallis Simons would be proud).

The budding ‘young reporter’ continues:

For anyone not aware of Zig Zag Road, it is a zigzagging road up Box Hill that is essential for anyone who wants to reach the other side of Box Hill without having to go on a 5-mile diversion.

Unfortunately, it is also the favoured habitat of the rural road cyclist, due to several factors, such as: it has numerous switchbacks; a near constant gradient, the road is smooth, it has nice views, and it is very difficult for cars to pass. In fact, it has been voted the nicest climb in the world on the app Strava, beating routes made famous on the Tour de France such as the Alpe d’Huez. The infamous local road has been tackled by 103,268 cyclists, a total of 773,437 times as recorded by Strava.

And as you can imagine, the plagues of two-wheeled vermin make it an exercise in frustration to even attempt to drive up, especially at the weekends.

Charming (but at least it’s well written, I suppose).

It gets better, though. So, what does our young journo reckon is the ‘silver lining’ to the increasing threat of climate change, partially caused by the fumes of motorists clogging up our roads? Err, torrential rain, which causes cyclists to stay at home and frees up Box Hill for people in cars.

Box Hill

That view would be much better if there were heaps of cars…

“However, our salvation is upon us!” the young reporter exclaims. “We have recently been experiencing the torrential rain that heralds the arrival of spring, acerbated [I assume they mean ‘exacerbated’?] by extreme weather patterns associated with global warming. 

“For a brief window, the roads are free of this cycling menace! Few cyclists dare set out in this weather in their aerodynamic, but not warming, lycra.

“In conclusion, in finding a tiny, ephemeral silver lining to the dark clouds of global warming, this morning it was safe to use this convenient road as it was intended, once more: to drive up it and I am happy to announce we arrived on time for my music lesson.”

Blimey. Well, at least we know they’re starting them young, anyway. What next, AI? Probably best not to go there…

11:22
We’re all Ned this year…

‘Remember, Ned, it’s Visma-Lease a Bike, Leeeaaaase a Bike, Lease a Bike…

‘Now, there’s Matteo Jorgenson, attacking for Jumbo-Visma – D’oh!’

Although, considering he hopped straight from the UK Open darts to commentate on Paris-Nice, I’m just surprised Mr Boulting didn’t get Remco Evenepoel and Dimitri Van den Bergh mixed up, or confuse Laurence Pithie with Luke Littler…

10:59
Women’s Freedom Ride: Over 800 cyclists take to the roads of central London to call for safer infrastructure and streets for women

Flags were waving, tunes were pumping, and the vibes were good yesterday on the streets of London, as over 800 cyclists rode through the centre of the capital during the five-mile-long Women’s Freedom Ride.

Organised by the London Cycling Campaign and the Women’s Network, the ride follows on from January’s survey of over 1,000 women who cycle in London, which laid bare the extent of the abuse faced by female cyclists and the need for safer routes and infrastructure that prioritises women.

> “We’ve learnt to normalise rubbish behaviour”: What stops women cycling? Abuse, intimidation, and how to make cycling safe for everyone

As well as having a great time riding in a massive bunch through London, the Freedom Ride also saw campaigners hand a petition boasting over 5,000 signatures to Will Norman, the capital’s walking and cycling commissioner, demanding “physical safety” (so “proper” protected cycling infrastructure), “social safety” (no unlit routes and good policing), and “local routes” that think beyond the commute and incorporate the daily habits of women who cycle.

So all in all, not a bad way to spend a Sunday in London.

10:44
Why phones should be banned at bike races, example 37: The worst finishing shot in cycling history?

Hear me out. Phones – at least in their photo-taking function – should be banned from all professional bike races (or any kind of sporting or music event, where the beauty of the pursuit can be most surely found through your own eyes, and not via the screen hastily placed in front of you, and blocking the views of those behind).

> Selfie-taking spectator causes huge crash at Tour de France

Because not only do they cause crashes – thanks to ‘fans’ being more eager to insert themselves into the day than watching the race itself – they also can ruin a rider’s moment of glory, as we saw on Saturday when Lotte Kopecky crossed the line in beautiful, historic Siena, resplendent in her mud-splattered rainbow jersey… only to be completely obscured by the ghastly sight of a phone, a naff folding cover, and two TV producer-infuriating hands:

Lotte Kopecky's winning Strade Bianche shot ruined by phone (Discovery+)

***Screams in Luddite***

Alright, off my soapbox, I go. But if you think I’m annoyed about this, imagine what Kopecky’s family at home felt like.

Maybe I should start a petition…

10:05
Tadej Pogačar wins 2024 Strade Bianche (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Weekend round-up: Pog’s Strade Bianche demolition reaction, how to board a ferry as a cyclist, big Mike takes over the remains of Wiggle, and lots more…

It was a busy ol’ weekend across the cycling world (and I should know, I was working it).

And while Opening Weekend usually heralds the start of the road season proper (for the stuck-in-our-ways traditionalists like myself, anyway), it really doesn’t get much better than a cold, wet March double bill of Strade Bianche and the opening stage of Paris-Nice, the greatest race of them all (opinions may vary).

While Remco Evenepoel looked hungry, Egan Bernal looked sharp, and Olav Kooij looked fast in the suburbs of Paris on a murky start to the Race to the Sun, over in Tuscany, one big question floated across the vineyards and gravel tracks on Saturday evening: How do you solve a problem like SD Worx and Tadej Pogačar?

Both demonstrated their bewildering dominance at Strade Bianche in different ways. Despite what Lidl-Trek and Elisa Longo Borghini could throw at them, SD Worx’s bewilderingly strong grip on Strade Bianche remained intact, as world champion Lotte Kopecky saw off the Italian champ on that iconic climb into Siena for her second win in three years at the Tuscan classic, and her Dutch team’s fourth – yes, fourth – Strade victory in a row.

The last rider to beat SD Worx at Strade Bianche? Annemiek van Vleuten, way back in the Covid-affected 2020 season.

Tadej Pogačar wins 2024 Strade Bianche (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> “I’ve never seen something like this”: Is Tadej Pogačar’s “bonkers” 81km solo Strade Bianche victory modern cycling’s greatest ride?

And speaking of baffling displays of dominance, enough ink has been spilled over the weekend concerning Tadej Pogačar’s easy Saturday morning coffee ride/greatest solo victory of the 21st century (though as I mentioned in my report, AVV might have something to say about that particular assertion).

With Pog’s rivals now alerted to the level they’ll have to reach ahead of the classics, Giro, and the Tour, I thought I’d leave the last word to Tom Pidcock, who summed the whole thing up rather eloquently: “What the f***?”

> “What the f***?” Tom Pidcock stunned and Mathieu van der Poel “scared” after Tadej Pogačar left “dead bodies everywhere” with stunning Strade Bianche attack

Away from the racing, we spoke to a cyclist at the centre of a storm concerning what she believes is the “pure discrimination against cyclists” perpetrated by ferry companies, after she was refused entry to a Pembroke-Rosslare crossing because she was on a bike (and one without a motor) or in a car.

Cyclist refused entry to ferry after booking as a motorbike (Elaine Baker)

> Cyclist slams “pure discrimination against people on bikes” after being refused entry to ferry and left stranded – despite paying for motorcycle ticket

Meanwhile, the inevitable was all but confirmed yesterday, as Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group appears set to buy the remains of what was WiggleCRC, in a move that will surely delight bike-riding Newcastle United fans everywhere.

> Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group reportedly buys Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles for less than £10 million

Also, fines and bans were handed out to drunk (and “blind”) cyclists and recklessly undertaking motorists, while ‘Shedgates’ could also soon become confined to the road.cc archives, thanks to new government plans to relax planning laws for bike storage facilities in front gardens. A certain Dublin ex-cyclist will hope Leo Varadkar is reading…

Government consultation on bike sheds

> Are bike shed planning sagas set to become a thing of the past? Government proposes to relax planning laws to allow bike storage units in front gardens

> “Panicked” motorist who mounted grass verge to undertake cyclist banned from driving for 12 months

> Blind cyclist fined for riding bike on dual carriageway while “extremely” intoxicated – months after crashing into car while cycling drunk

> Dial closure bottle cages? Plus Vittoria’s new ‘Gatorskin killer’ tyres for the toughest conditions, Shimano’s special new shoes, Finish Line’s faff-free hot wax system + more

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

