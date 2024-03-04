Bizarre ‘Young Reporter’ anti-cycling opinion piece by schoolkid bemoans “plagues of two-wheeled vermin” on Box Hill, making them late for music lessons; Women’s Freedom Ride; Strade Bianche reaction; Worst finishing shot ever? + more on the live blog

Here on the live blog, we’re well used to all manner of anti-cycling opinion pieces by now.
You know the ones I’m talking about. The cliché-ridden diatribes about “Lycra-clad” menaces who “think they own the roads”, often prefaced with the obligatory ‘I ride a bike but…’ introductions, spewed out by grizzled, worn-down hacks, searching for some tiny scrap of relevance in a changing media landscape (and often found in the Spectator).
Or the cartoonish, pro-motoring, outrageous opinions about the “cycling Stasi”, expressed to a column deadline, every week, for money, by over-the-top, un-human caricatures (Hi, Jezza).
> Jeremy Clarkson "anti-cycling" column "peddles hate for easy money"... but does anyone actually care any more?
Or maybe it’s the faux-edgy anti-cycling rhetoric you’re after, grasped clumsily in the dark by super-cool ex-GB News producers like Charlotte Gill?
Yes, we’ve seen them all. Or so we thought.
Because, in yesterday’s ‘Young Reporter’ section of local news site This is Local London, where it appears schoolchildren have the opportunity to hone their journalistic credentials, emerged one of their more bizarre anti-cycling rants we’ve seen published in recent times…
All because the cyclists who frequent Surrey’s famous Box Hill made the kid late for a music lesson, apparently.
“Anyone that lives in Dorking is probably familiar with the swarms of road cyclists in the area around Box Hill, converging around the National Trust Cafe, a conveniently located purveyor of cake and expensive coffee, right at the top of Zig Zag Road,” the student begins, warming us up nicely for what’s to come (Jake Wallis Simons would be proud).
The budding ‘young reporter’ continues:
For anyone not aware of Zig Zag Road, it is a zigzagging road up Box Hill that is essential for anyone who wants to reach the other side of Box Hill without having to go on a 5-mile diversion.
Unfortunately, it is also the favoured habitat of the rural road cyclist, due to several factors, such as: it has numerous switchbacks; a near constant gradient, the road is smooth, it has nice views, and it is very difficult for cars to pass. In fact, it has been voted the nicest climb in the world on the app Strava, beating routes made famous on the Tour de France such as the Alpe d’Huez. The infamous local road has been tackled by 103,268 cyclists, a total of 773,437 times as recorded by Strava.
And as you can imagine, the plagues of two-wheeled vermin make it an exercise in frustration to even attempt to drive up, especially at the weekends.
Charming (but at least it’s well written, I suppose).
It gets better, though. So, what does our young journo reckon is the ‘silver lining’ to the increasing threat of climate change, partially caused by the fumes of motorists clogging up our roads? Err, torrential rain, which causes cyclists to stay at home and frees up Box Hill for people in cars.
That view would be much better if there were heaps of cars…
“However, our salvation is upon us!” the young reporter exclaims. “We have recently been experiencing the torrential rain that heralds the arrival of spring, acerbated [I assume they mean ‘exacerbated’?] by extreme weather patterns associated with global warming.
“For a brief window, the roads are free of this cycling menace! Few cyclists dare set out in this weather in their aerodynamic, but not warming, lycra.
“In conclusion, in finding a tiny, ephemeral silver lining to the dark clouds of global warming, this morning it was safe to use this convenient road as it was intended, once more: to drive up it and I am happy to announce we arrived on time for my music lesson.”
Blimey. Well, at least we know they’re starting them young, anyway. What next, AI? Probably best not to go there…
20 comments
Good old local news. Saw this in a recent local publication, pavement cycling being casually equated with a knife attack! Quite funny really, especially as I'm not aware there's ever been a knife attack in this quiet town (plenty of pavement cycling though, due to a lack of cycling infrastructure and dodgy drivers)...
Such eloquence from someone so young. Ignoring that though its a great insight into the mind of drivers and non-cyclists. They cannot fathom that what cyclist want and what they want are just as valuable. They wanted to get to their music lesson (which is obviously vitally important) and the cyclists wanted to do their hobby. They don't whinge and write opinion pieces when it takes them 1 hour to go 10 miles anywhere built up due to traffic. Thats perfectly OK because all the other people in the cars are obviously going about their very important business just like them. Certainly not travelling for leisure persuits...like those lycra clad louts.
Kid knows his bike facts. He's probably just being anti to increase his chances of a career in journlism, so he can bring the system down from within.
I thought that about the quoted facts as I read it. He'll never be a journalist - looking up facts and quoting them, or are they just made up like a real journo would do?
Great stuff guys
Bogbrush
To any new folk - trying to explain the comments - well, you had to have been there !
Anyone using the word 'purveyor' and/or 'emporium' immediately outs themselves as pompous twats.
I am a purveyor of carefully curated artesinal items in my emporium, in a variety of colourways
Or someone who knows how to use a thesaurus.
The Zig Zag Road is also privately owned (by the National Trust) and so I'm guessing isn't really part of the road transport network & our intrepid reporter is just lucky that the owners are happy for four wheeled scum to use it. The NT have also painted stuff like this on its surface. Maybe that's one of those "factors" that draws local cyclists in? You know - the NT actively encourages & welcomes us.
Still, they (is it just me that hears Harry Enfield's Tory Boy in my head when reading that guff?) mentioned lycra so I'm sure a career at the Heil or Torygraph awaits.
Equally - have you ever tried descending the zig zag road on a bike? Often an exercise in frustration with slower moving metal boxes constantly getting in your way.....
Don't suggest that cars get the way of cyclists. Thats madness. Anyway, i'm sure those cars are only holding you up because a cyclist is holding them up. Must be.
Most of the cyslists heading up there are going to stop at the cafe so at least will be paying for the upkeep of the road. I like to think of it as a "Road Tax".
Rocky road tax? (Other sugary confections are available)
Sounds like this young reporter is being radicalised. Can we call Prevent on them?
Possibly. But a direct email and a complaint to IPSO might be enough to make him think twice in future.
newsdesk [at] london.newsquest.co.uk
www.ipso.co.uk/contact-us
I wonder if the instrument in question was a cello?
beat me too it.
Next week: how providing cycle infra for selfish "TdF Wannabes" in Cambridge is preventing kids from hard-working families fulfilling their archery potential...
And me too. I only logged in so I could ask publicly whether the young reporter goes to one of the best cello teachers in Kent…
As the Yahudi Menuhin school for the musically gifted is probbably only a 20 minute drive from his teacher at the top of Box Hill I think we can rule out the possibility that he's the next Julian Lloyd Weber.
