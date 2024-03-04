Is Jonas Vingegaard’s latest time trial helmet one step too far?

Team Visma-Lease a Bike turned heads today at the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial, debuting a new Giro TT helmet but they weren't alone. Bahrain Victorious riders were also seen sporting an unreleased aero helmet from Rudy Project. This isn't the first time we've seen some spectacular TT lids in the WorldTour peloton so when will the UCI weigh in on this trend?

@vismaleaseabike on X

Team Visma-Lease a Bike announced a three-year partnership with Giro as the official helmet sponsor at the start of this year and it hasn't taken long for an unreleased helmet to appear on the scene.

The popular Giro Aerohead time trial helmet, which was released almost a decade ago in 2016, was hailed as the "fastest ever" Aerohead helmet. Now, with the new Giro Aerohead 2.0, as named by Paul Martens, Head of Rider Apparel at Team Visma-Lease a Bike in a video on X, it looks set to outdo its predecessor's performance.

It’s certainly sparked a lot of discussion, but this is just the latest carnation in a long line of ridiculous aero helmets. Uno-X Pro Cycling Team introduced the Star Wars-esque Sweet Protection Redeemer 2Vi Mips helmet this time last year, claiming to set a "new benchmark in aerodynamics." And now, the Aerohead 2.0 makes Poc's Tempor TT helmet look small. So, has aero gone too far?

@vismaleaseabike on X

The appearance is totally different from its predecessor and appears to push the limits of the UCI's equipment regulations.

Article 1.3.031 states that: the dimensions of a helmet (including accessories) must not exceed the below dimensions:

Length (L) can be less than or equal to 450mm;

Width (W) can be less than or equal to 300mm;

Height (H) can be less than or equal to 210mm;

@vismaleaseabike

In the past, aero helmets have featured a tail extending from the back but in recent years, there has been a trend towards minimising this tail. Now, Visma-Lease a Bike is taking a different approach by extending the helmet's front instead of the rear leading to comments such as "he's got it on backwards".

Although the exact dimensions of this helmet have not been disclosed, it will likely conform to the UCI's legal limit of 450mm in length. However, considering that the regulations don't specify the extent to which the length can extend from the front of the helmet, it's possible that this rule may need to be revisited.

Reducing your frontal area is a crucial aspect of maximising aerodynamic efficiency in cycling and previously, we saw British pro triathlete, multiple-time Ironman champion and long-distance time trial specialist Joe Skipper use water bottle fairings to close the gap between his forearms, biceps and head.

While body fairings are prohibited by the UCI, the new Aerohead helmet appears to function as a fairing in its own right with its unique design likely to provide additional aerodynamic benefits.

It comes out very far in front of the rider's face with a narrow front but then extends and is nearly as wide as the rider's shoulders, which is likely aimed at redirecting airflow and reducing turbulent air in the frontal area, improving aerodynamic efficiency.

The new design has raised concerns amongst many claiming it favours aerodynamics over safety. Numerous comments have been made speculating about the potential consequences of a crash, particularly regarding the leverage at the front and the size and placement of the visor.

When asked if this helmet is safe and quick, Martens replied, "Yes, I think you can describe it like this. It's always really important for a helmet to be safe"...

Team Bahrain Victorious was also seen in a new aero lid from Rudy Project which shares similarities to a firefighter helmet. It features a wide visor and flares out at the ears, currently seen in a camo design.

What are your thoughts on these latest TT lids and do you think the UCI will ban these helmets? Let us know in the comments section below...