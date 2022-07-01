Electronic devices and medicines seized by police during Bahrain Victorious raids; Tadej the Twitter troll; Who’ll take the first yellow jersey of the 2022 Tour?; Hunt Wheels owners receive “seven-figure funding” from Santander + more on the live blog

After all the talk about Ineos and Filippo Ganna’s ‘marginal flaps’ skinsuit last month, the British team’s kit supplier Bioracer has revealed that the world time trial champion will be wearing a “supersonic” TT suit at the Tour, featuring strategically placed seams and stemming from 300 hours of wind tunnel testing.

“Each suit is custom made, sized to the individual athlete's body,” says Bioracer. “This also applies to Ganna's time trial suit. His suit was fully customized to his physique, personal preferences and race position. In his case, that means a custom-made suit with a front zipper and no leg grippers, both for his personal comfort.

“Welding and taping the seams instead of classically stitching them, as well as strategically placing them, avoids even the smallest turbulence that could have a negative impact on its aerodynamics. In addition, a smooth fabric surface is applied on the back and sleeves, unlike what we often see in the peloton. The underlying reason, of course, cannot be disclosed.”

Meanwhile, the teams sponsored by Specialized – TotalEnergies, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl and Bora-Hansgrohe – have opted for this fetching aero balaclava look, effectively taking a rider’s ears out of the aerodynamic equation (at the expense of all style and integrity):

When I heard it came with a balaclava, I thought Specialized were finally going after the under-served paramilitary time trial market. But it's the wrong sort of balaclava. — Michael Hutchinson (@Doctor_Hutch) July 1, 2022

According to Robbie McEwen, EF’s Stefan Bissegger is also aiming to one-up his rivals by riding a frankly ridiculous 64-tooth big ring. Now that’s what you call a dinner plate… Maybe the kind of one you’d only find at an all-you-can-eat restaurant…

In any case, all the measurements, aero testing and calculations (alright, Sean Kelly) are now over. Here we go!