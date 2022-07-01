Electronic devices and medicines seized by police during Bahrain Victorious raids; Tadej the Twitter troll; Who’ll take the first yellow jersey of the 2022 Tour?; Hunt Wheels owners receive “seven-figure funding” from Santander + more on the live blog

I know, I know – another day, another story about the ongoing anti-doping investigation swirling around the tight-lipped Bahrain Victorious team (I’ll move on to something else soon, I promise).
After the squad, led by Damiano Caruso, Jack Haig and Matej Mohorič (and also featuring British rider Fred Wright), announced yesterday that nothing had been seized by police in an early morning raid on the team’s hotel in Copenhagen, a pre-Tour press conference in the afternoon was swiftly and abruptly curtailed after Haig, Mohorič and performance manager Vladimir Miholjević refused to answer any questions about the investigation.
Reports then circulated in the French media last night alleging that medical products and electronic devices had been seized during a series of raids on Bahrain Victorious members’ homes on Monday, including those of three riders (one of which was Caruso, the Italian himself has since confirmed), a manager, the osteopath and a team doctor.
According to leparisien.fr, the Marseille public prosecutor’s office – who led the initial investigation after raiding the team’s Pau hotel at last year’s Tour – specified that material had been taken in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark.
The prosecutor’s office stated that the items include “electronic equipment (telephones, computers, hard drives) and medicines whose nature and origin are still unknown. All items seized will be further investigated and analysed.”
Drug raids, medical products seized, press conferences abruptly ended, a lack of transparency, and a Tour build up dominated by the doping question – it’s like it’s 2007 all over again…