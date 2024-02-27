Check out Shimano’s special shoes, “the toughest road tyre for the harshest road conditions” from Vittoria, Finish Line’s faff-free hot wax system, and Elite’s dial-closed bottle cage

We spent yesterday at iceBike, the in-house trade show of Madison (one of the UK’s biggest bike component and accessories distributors), and here are the highlights.

Shimano shows off S-Phyre RC903 PWR shoes

Shimano recently added three new shoe models to its top-level S-Phyre range, including this S-Phyre RC903 PWR, which the brand’s sponsored athletes are using in 2024.

Shimano isn’t saying a whole lot about the shoes other than that the RC903 PWR is “tuned for road racing and high-power efforts” and that the range “delivers upgraded performance features, added durability, and next-level stiffness to support riders during their most important races and fiercest competitions”.

Chances are that we’ll hear more between now and the Olympics.

Vittoria sets sights on Continental Gatorskin with new RideArmor tyre

Vittoria is about to launch a new RideArmor tyre that’s designed to take on Continental’s Gatorskin in terms of durability and protection against punctures.

Vittoria calls the RideArmor “the toughest road tyre available for the harshest road conditions”. It comes with bead-to-bead puncture protection and “a focus on comfort and grip across all asphalt and weather conditions”.

Although a training tyre intended to provide long wear life, Vittoria says that “the slick tread design minimises rolling resistance and maximises speed”.

The tubeless-ready RideArmor has a 100TPI (threads per inch) nylon casing and comes in widths from 26mm (with a claimed weight of 355g) to 32mm (with a claimed weight of 440g) priced at £59.99.

Lazer’s Z1 helmet is sleek and lightweight

We told you about Lazer’s new Z1 helmet in a Tech of the Week last month, and iceBike was our first opportunity to see it in person.

Lazer markets the Z1 as the “lightest helmet with rotational impact protection” on the market, coming in at a claimed 220g. Rather than Mips, Lazer uses its KinetiCore tech that, it says, “protects against both direct and rotational impact thanks to unique EPS foam blocks called controlled crumple zones”. The idea is that these “crumple under impact and absorb the energy that otherwise would have reached the cyclist’s brain”.

The new version of the Z1 is noticeably sleeker and lower profile than previously – there’s less EPS (expanded polystyrene) used in the construction – and Lazer says that it has better ventilation too.

You adjust the fit via Lazer’s RollSys retention system with a wheel towards the back of the helmet. You also get an integrated LED port back there which Lazer previously only offered lower down the range.

The Lazer Z1 KinetiCore is priced at £229.99 and stock will be arriving next week.

Finish Line introduces Halo hot wax system and lubes

If you’ve ever fancied getting into hot waxing your chain but thought it was too much of a faff, Finish Line has introduced a new system that’s designed to make the process a whole lot easier.

Rather than having a dedicated pot or slow cooker that you keep for the wax, with Finish Line’s system you boil up a pan of water with the bag of wax inside. It melts inside the bag, then you dip your chain in using the immersion tool provided.

The bag is resealable, and Finish Line reckons you get enough wax for up to 25 applications.

Finish Line is also introducing a new Wet Lube and Wax Lube. We're told that both contain spherical tungsten which is designed to reduce vibrational and sliding friction, and ceramic boron nitride platelets that are intended to form a protective non-stick coating to reduce wear and help extend the life of your drivetrain components.

The Wet Lube includes a hydrodynamic fluid film, made from natural gas, that aims to minimise drivetrain noise, reduce friction, repel water, and maintain its stickiness in extreme temperatures.

The main point of the Wax Lube is to improve drivetrain performance by reducing friction and wear caused by abrasive contaminants.

Each lube comes with a Smartluber – a head that’s designed to put the right amount of product where it needs to go.

Park Tool: whoa! That’s a lot of tools

If you’re really, really into maintenance, Park Tool has introduced a new BRK-1 (Big Rolling Kit) that includes 100 bike tools. It’s aimed at pro mechanics, really.

Park Tool describes it as “a comprehensive offering of the tools you’ll need to adjust, replace, diagnose, and repair most components on a bicycle”.

The tools come in the brand’s BX-3 rolling box. Price: are you sure you want to know? We don’t have a UK price yet but it’ll be about $2,000 (which converts to around (£1,575).

Elite introduces bottle cage with dial closure

A dial closure on a bottle cage: what’s the point? Elite says that its new Struka (£22.99) is useful for securing non-standard bottles ranging in diameter from 65mm to 80mm, or even, in this case, cans of Coke.

Elite also says that it allows you to lock a bottle in place so that it won’t come out over challenging off-road terrain.

The Fitgo mechanism is similar to designs you’ll see on many shoes. You twist it clockwise to tighten a steel wire, and anticlockwise to loosen.

Elite is also offering a new Ambo (£14.99) side-entry bottle cage which is handy if you use frame bags that restrict access. It’s a reversible design so you can insert your bottle from either the right or left side.

Sneak peek: Madison clothing looks really neat

Madison has been massively busy updating its clothing range over the past few months and there’s plenty more to come, including this Roam waterproof jacket for autumn/winter 2024.

It looks like a lot of other grey jackets in normal daylight, but get some car headlights on it – or, in our case, a camera flash – and it shines.

Reflective camouflage might be a contradiction in terms but it looks pretty cool.

Before that, Madison has a whole load of new clothing coming for the spring and summer, including this new Flux Jersey that’s priced at just £39.99.

It comes with a printed gripper inside the hem and raw sleeves.

The Roam gilet looks interesting too. It comes with low-profile Primaloft insulation on the front panels yet is still highly packable when you don’t need it. This one is aimed mainly at gravel and adventure riders.

Madison is also starting to work with Brighton-based Circular Inc to repair and recycle clothing, the idea being to improve sustainability.

Hump to introduce all-new clothing range

Hump is set to debut an all-new apparel range that’ll be landing in June.

This is the Men’s Ultra Reflective Waterproof jacket in normal daylight…

And here it is with added flash…

It really does shine.

Knog adds smart luggage tracker to Scout range

Remember the Knog Scout Bike Alarm and Finder that we reviewed? Essentially, it attaches to your bike and emits an 85-decibel alarm if it’s moved to discourage theft. It also uses Apple’s Find My network to help you locate your bike if it’s taken. Now Knog is offering the Scout Travel Luggage Alarm and Finder using the same technology.

Knog says that there’s no Android integration yet, but that’s a work in progress.

The Scout Travel Luggage Alarm and Finder is fitted with a USB-C rechargeable battery and attaches to your bag with a braided stainless steel cable (that requires the use of the supplied Knog anti-tamper tool to fit and remove).

Price? It’s £59.99

