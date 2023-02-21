Weirdest time trial helmet ever? Uno-X’s new Star Wars bee lid divides opinion; “Motorists want our parking spots back!” Angry drivers deflate hire bike tyres and tell cyclists to “buy a car”; Luke Plapp’s sweary post-race debrief + more on the live blog

In what is undoubtedly the biggest cycling news story of the day, everyone’s favourite French soft drink, Orangina, has announced that it will become a partner of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes for the next three years.

The drink – which, incidentally, is one of cycling-mad comedian David O’Doherty’s gig ‘sponsors’ (just don’t ask him how to pronounce it) – will be sold at the Tour from this July, as well as featuring in the publicity caravan and in the race’s support cars.

To mark this most French of partnerships, the new official soft drink supplier will also launch three special edition cans later this year, based on this year’s stages, to celebrate “the most shaken roads of the Tour de France”.

It’s not yet known whether Orangina will also replace Coca Cola as the peloton’s emergency rescue fizzy fuel of choice, however.

In a not-at-all-overblown statement released this morning, ASO’s Yann Le Moënner said: “You can recognise a bottle of Orangina at first sight, or even in a blind test. Both the container and the drink inside it have become part of our collective psyche. It is hard to overlook its powerful synergies with the Tour de France, and the alliance between these two ‘monuments’ of French culture is only natural. We expect this to be a refreshing and bubbly relationship, of course.”

Hmmm, synergy…

The news has been welcomed with unfettered joy by most cycling fans, just happy that their sport is, for once, not being used by some moustache-twirling oil company for its latest greenwashing project.

Love Orangina and finally a new cycling sponsor that's not questionable — Kate (@whatkatedidnext) February 21, 2023

However, some are concerned about the immediate threat posed by those famous glass bottles, soon to be launched from a moving publicity vehicle by an overzealous student towards an unsuspecting public…

Oooh, little orange hand grenades being lobbed from the caravan. Epic. — AJ Witt @kiloran [at] mastodon.org.uk (@kil0ran) February 21, 2023