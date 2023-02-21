Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Weirdest time trial helmet ever? Uno-X’s new Star Wars bee lid divides opinion; “Motorists want our parking spots back!” Angry drivers deflate hire bike tyres and tell cyclists to “buy a car”; Luke Plapp’s sweary post-race debrief + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon, in between counting down the hours until Opening Weekend, is here with more cycling updates on the live blog
Tue, Feb 21, 2023 09:54
27
Weirdest time trial helmet ever? Uno-X’s new Star Wars bee lid divides opinion; “Motorists want our parking spots back!” Angry drivers deflate hire bike tyres and tell cyclists to “buy a car”; Luke Plapp’s sweary post-race debrief + more on the live blogUno-X's Sweet Protection helmet at Volta ao Algarve (Cor Vos)
15:28
‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’ Part 6,950
14:48
“Finally, a new cycling sponsor that’s not questionable”: Soft drink Orangina set to partner with Tour de France

In what is undoubtedly the biggest cycling news story of the day, everyone’s favourite French soft drink, Orangina, has announced that it will become a partner of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes for the next three years.

The drink – which, incidentally, is one of cycling-mad comedian David O’Doherty’s gig ‘sponsors’ (just don’t ask him how to pronounce it) – will be sold at the Tour from this July, as well as featuring in the publicity caravan and in the race’s support cars.

To mark this most French of partnerships, the new official soft drink supplier will also launch three special edition cans later this year, based on this year’s stages, to celebrate “the most shaken roads of the Tour de France”.

It’s not yet known whether Orangina will also replace Coca Cola as the peloton’s emergency rescue fizzy fuel of choice, however.

In a not-at-all-overblown statement released this morning, ASO’s Yann Le Moënner said: “You can recognise a bottle of Orangina at first sight, or even in a blind test. Both the container and the drink inside it have become part of our collective psyche. It is hard to overlook its powerful synergies with the Tour de France, and the alliance between these two ‘monuments’ of French culture is only natural. We expect this to be a refreshing and bubbly relationship, of course.”

Hmmm, synergy…

The news has been welcomed with unfettered joy by most cycling fans, just happy that their sport is, for once, not being used by some moustache-twirling oil company for its latest greenwashing project.

However, some are concerned about the immediate threat posed by those famous glass bottles, soon to be launched from a moving publicity vehicle by an overzealous student towards an unsuspecting public…

14:08
‘15-minute city conspiracy theories debunked’

A handy 60-second guide from Carlton Reid here, in case you’re ever in Oxford and encounter a large crowd banging on about communism and dystopian prisons…

13:17
Just popping out to the shops to get some lunch, should definitely be more than 15 minutes

No idea what Ned could possibly be referring to…

13:09
12:45
“Did they print Plapp’s skin suit inside out?”

Perhaps the young Australian’s bout of post-race effin’ and jeffin’ wasn’t actually about the TTT itself, but was instead referring to the manic scene in the team bus which resulted in him wearing his white young rider’s skin suit inside out…

Or maybe the race organisers are just massive fans of Pringles?

12:41
“Boys, get the f*** out of the way!” Luke Plapp takes GC lead – complete with sweary post-race debrief – as Remco powers Soudal Quick-Step to TTT win at UAE Tour

You can forgive Luke Plapp for being a touch over-excited after today’s team time trial at the UAE Tour.

The 20-year-old Australian road race champion – who was, with rather impeccable timing, caught on live TV giving a typically Aussie (in other words, sweary) post-race debrief to his Ineos teammates – was instrumental in securing third place on the day for the British team, which proved just enough for the precocious Plapp to don the first stage race leader’s jersey of his young career.

After yesterday’s “dead heat” sprint, the UAE Tour continues to be a race of extremely fine margins, as Plapp has assumed the overall lead despite being locked on the same time as world champion Remco Evenepoel, who powered his Soudal Quick-Step team to the stage.

The Belgian team, the beneficiaries of that tightest of calls on yesterday’s stage won by Tim Merlier, once again came out on the right side of a squeaky bum situation, pipping long-time hotseat attendees EF Education-EasyPost by one measly second for the win, despite being 10 seconds down at the intermediate time check.

Who says team time trials are boring? Not when “passions are running high” anyway…

11:12
Vancouver drivers deflate hire bike tyres (Mihai Cirstea)
“Us motorists want our parking spots back, bitch!” Angry drivers deflate hire bike tyres and tell cyclists to “buy a car”

We’re all used to frank and vitriolic exchanges between cyclists and motorists by now, usually exchanged out on the road or in a particularly toxic Twitter thread.

But we don’t often see those kinds of exchanges occurring via note form…

But that’s what is happening over in Canada, where a group of Vancouver-based motorists, apparently angry that a Mobi cycle share station has replaced a handful of car parking spaces on a relatively quiet street, has resorted to deflating the hire bikes’ tyres.

In response to this pro-car, less climate-conscious version of the Tyre Extinguishers, two locals attached notes to trees beside the shared bikes imploring the drivers to “stop taking the air out of the tires [sic]. I need these bikes to get to work”.

Intent on continuing this odd, and rather romantic (if you squint hard enough), pre-internet form of vitriolic road user correspondence, one of the apparent tyre slashers attached their own note to the tree soon after.

The Donald Trump-inspired motorist wrote: “Too bad, so sad. Us motorists want our parking spots back, bitch! Your options: Buy a car. Buy your own bicycle. Walk. Take transit. Join Evo [a car sharing platform in Vancouver].”

Very strange.

As cyclist Mihai Cirstea, who posted the notes on Twitter, acknowledged, it’s not as if the bike share station takes up the entire road, a road which doesn’t appear to be jam-packed at the best of times:

Some on Twitter have speculated whether the whole ‘Super polite cyclist v driver debate’ is simply a well-executed guerrilla marketing campaign from either Mobi or Evo.

Others, meanwhile, have taken the whole thing very seriously, and are advocating for escalation, disproving once and for all the notion that Canadians are unfailingly nice.

“If they want war, give them war. Their tyres are just as vulnerable. The deflating of the neighbourhood cars will continue until behaviour improves,” wrote one presumably battle-hardened cyclist on Twitter.

Oh dear, think of all the notes littering the streets…

10:49
10:29
“You’re bigger dorks than triathletes now”

Ouch, that one stings…

09:56
0.00028 seconds

I still haven’t quite wrapped my head around yesterday’s ludicrously tight finish at the UAE Tour…

This morning’s second stage is a 17.2km team time trial (a rare sighting out in the wild these days, I know), so expect the margins to be ever so slightly less fine, and the commissaires to be a touch more relaxed, when it comes to deciding today’s winner. Though you never know… 

09:00
Uno-X's Sweet Protection helmet at Volta ao Algarve cropped (Cor Vos)
“I don’t think I like aerodynamics anymore”: Is this is the weirdest time trial helmet ever? Uno-X’s new bumblebee Star Wars lid divides opinion

First we had the POC Tempor, the OG of oddly-shaped, style-be-damned time trial helmets:

Stefan Bissegger UAE TT (GCN+)

 The POC in all its glory

Then Kask joined in on the fun at the Tour de France last year, unveiling their new ski goggle-esque visor, with oversized wings (and superfluous gilet as an optional extra):

Geraint Thomas gilet (Eurosport/GCN+)

But even Ineos’ massive motocross goggles were overshadowed in Copenhagen last July by the then-brand-new Specialized S-Works TT 5, a helmet seemingly more at home in a 1960s low-budget sci-fi film than on the roads of the Tour, which – just to add another touch of glamour and sophistication – comes with its very own Samir Nasri-inspired snood…

You know, just to keep your head (and sense of style) as flat as possible:

Florian Senechal 2022 Tour de Frane (GCN)
Vlasoc snood Tour de France 2022 (GCN)

> Snood or no snood? Specialized’s aero balaclava divides opinion

But just when you thought we’ve been through the looking-glass of TT helmet design, Uno-X’s riders rocked up to Sunday’s time trial stage of the Volta ao Algarve sporting an, ahem, interesting new take on aerodynamics:

This rather eye-catching (but apparently not wind-catching) model comes from the team’s sponsor Sweet Protection.

Its flared edges certainly resemble the POC Tempor’s divisive looks, but the helmet’s stand-out feature is a large central vent with a splitter seemingly designed to separate the direct airflow (and not, as one Twitter user suggested, control minds).

The helmet, which has been developed alongside Uno-X as the Norwegian team builds up to its debut Tour de France in July, does not have a name as yet – but it’s certainly proved the inspiration for plenty of jokes on social media… even from Uno-X themselves:

Well played...

So, what do you think? Has Sweet Protection hit the sweet spot with Uno-X’s new bumblebee/Star Wars lid, or has TT helmet design well and truly jumped the shark?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 