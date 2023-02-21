Weirdest time trial helmet ever? Uno-X’s new Star Wars bee lid divides opinion; “Motorists want our parking spots back!” Angry drivers deflate hire bike tyres and tell cyclists to “buy a car”; Luke Plapp’s sweary post-race debrief + more on the live blog

We’re all used to frank and vitriolic exchanges between cyclists and motorists by now, usually exchanged out on the road or in a particularly toxic Twitter thread.
But we don’t often see those kinds of exchanges occurring via note form…
But that’s what is happening over in Canada, where a group of Vancouver-based motorists, apparently angry that a Mobi cycle share station has replaced a handful of car parking spaces on a relatively quiet street, has resorted to deflating the hire bikes’ tyres.
In response to this pro-car, less climate-conscious version of the Tyre Extinguishers, two locals attached notes to trees beside the shared bikes imploring the drivers to “stop taking the air out of the tires [sic]. I need these bikes to get to work”.
Intent on continuing this odd, and rather romantic (if you squint hard enough), pre-internet form of vitriolic road user correspondence, one of the apparent tyre slashers attached their own note to the tree soon after.
The Donald Trump-inspired motorist wrote: “Too bad, so sad. Us motorists want our parking spots back, bitch! Your options: Buy a car. Buy your own bicycle. Walk. Take transit. Join Evo [a car sharing platform in Vancouver].”
Very strange.
As cyclist Mihai Cirstea, who posted the notes on Twitter, acknowledged, it’s not as if the bike share station takes up the entire road, a road which doesn’t appear to be jam-packed at the best of times:
Some on Twitter have speculated whether the whole ‘Super polite cyclist v driver debate’ is simply a well-executed guerrilla marketing campaign from either Mobi or Evo.
Others, meanwhile, have taken the whole thing very seriously, and are advocating for escalation, disproving once and for all the notion that Canadians are unfailingly nice.
“If they want war, give them war. Their tyres are just as vulnerable. The deflating of the neighbourhood cars will continue until behaviour improves,” wrote one presumably battle-hardened cyclist on Twitter.
Oh dear, think of all the notes littering the streets…