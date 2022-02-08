Driving instructors have their say on the Highway Code – “a recipe for disaster” or “not a big deal”?; Should helmets be compulsory?; Pidcock on the move for 2023?; Bernal's "second chance" + more on the live blog

It seems like everyone has had their say on the recent updates to the Highway Code over the last month (and when I say everyone, I mean every right-wing columnist who works for a national newspaper).

But what about the opinions of driving instructors, those tasked with moulding the habits and behaviour of the next generation of motorists?

Well, North Wales Live went to find out, and the results were decidedly mixed.

Phil Jones, an instructor around Rhyl and Abergele (not to be confused with the much-maligned Manchester United footballer) seemed to be most in line with the Richard Littlejohns of the world, saying the changes would be a “recipe for disaster”.

"I think overall the amount of collisions involving cyclists is going to increase,” Jones warned.

"As a driving instructor we train people to be aware of cyclists and other vulnerable road users but they have also got to take a little bit of responsibility for themselves.

"But I think if they're riding on the roads, then they should be insured, it should be mandatory and they should also have some type of formal training like every other road user."

"As for this riding in the middle of the road, all it's going to do is cause traffic chaos."

"Learner drivers are generally quite nervous around cyclists because they're unpredictable, so they're already frightened, and I think this will just make people even more nervous about it,” he said.

"I can see that it's going to cause problems because the general standard of driving around here is appalling. And it's going to cause drivers to be getting frustrated and overtaking when it's not safe to overtake and it's going to cause more road rage."

"We teach learner drivers to anticipate what's going to happen next. The problem is that people who have already passed their tests, they just won't bother checking what the changes are."

Another instructor based in Rhyl, Maxine Richards, agreed.

Maxine said: "I think it's silly, I don't know why they've changed it. I think it's going to cause a lot of accidents and a lot of problems for us instructors.

"We get a lot of road rage aimed at us anyway, without new rules that the general public are mostly unaware of.

"I've already seen a video from another instructor where a pupil following the new rules stopped for a pedestrian but the driver behind tried to overtake them and almost drove straight into a lady with a pram.”

However, Robert Collins, from Drive Passes Driving School, was much more ambivalent about the effects of the changes, which he said his students were coping with well.

"I've not got a problem with it at all, and my pupils are getting on quite well with it,” Hughes said.

"It's not that different to what I've always taught anyway so it's not making a big deal to me and my pupils.

"I think they're small changes that don't make a huge difference to be honest with you."

David Hughes, an instructor in Conwy, also said that he agreed with the new rules, but warned that they should be more readily available to the general public.

"I don't disagree with any of the rules,” he said. “But I've had difficulty finding all the new rules myself so how is my 84-year-old mother going to find out about it?

"I just think it's been introduced fairly quickly and there's not enough information publicised about it.

"Just to drop it in without much notice is bad, it could've been done a lot better."

Referencing the oft-misrepresented Dutch Reach method of opening a car door, Hughes said: "People need educating with the new rules. You can't just say, if you don't open the door with your left hand you'll get a £1000 fine and that's it.”

It should be noted, as we did last month, that it was already an offence, punishable by a maximum fine of £1,000, to open a car door, or cause or permit it to be opened, so as to cause injury.

"You need to be given the right information from the official source,” said Hughes. For an instructor, let’s just hope he doesn’t get all his driving information from the Daily Mail…