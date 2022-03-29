New smartphone app to allow public to submit evidence of speeding drivers

A new smartphone app will allow members of the public to submit evidence of speeding drivers to police forces.

The app, called Speedcam Anywhere, can also be used on tablets and is currently being trialled by volunteers from the 20’s Plenty For Us charity, which campaigns for lower speed limits.

Currently available on the Google Play Store (some users in the reviews report problems logging in, an issue which apparently has been fixed in an update), an iOS version is also said to be on the way. According to its developers, who also have a comprehensive FAQ on their website,

Speedcam Anywhere turns your smartphone or tablet into a portable speed camera. Simply install the app, stand in a safe place at the side of the road and point your camera at a passing vehicle and tap to capture a short video, which will be analysed to accurately calculate its speed. Your videos will be uploaded to our servers and analysed using AI to create a full and accurate report that will be emailed to you. Your report will include where and when the video was taken, the speed of the vehicle and the speed limit of the road it was driving on. It will also include details of the effect of the speed on air quality, stopping distances and pedestrian fatalities.

20’s Plenty For Us says that the through enabling anyone with a suitable device to obtain evidence of speeding and send it to the police for processing, it can lead to wider enforcement of and compliance with speed limits.

Rod King, Founder and Campaign Director for 20's Plenty for Us said : “By allowing communities and local authorities to submit clear and unambiguous evidence of careless and inconsiderate driving this technology will be a game-changer in speed limit enforcement.

“It allows police forces to align with community needs for compliance without imposing an increased load on the police. We expect it to be welcomed by all those interested in making our communities safer,” he added.