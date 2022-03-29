Video: Driver aims ‘can-can’ kick at cyclist, misses – and falls on his backside

A video of a driver aiming a kick at a cyclist, missing, and falling on his backside has gone viral on Twitter, with more than 40,000 views on the social network within the first three hours of being posted.

In his post, cyclist Alan Myles said that he had spotted a motorist using a mobile phone at the wheel, and when he stopped and knocked on the window, the driver of the vehicle behind got out and tried to kick him.

Recorded a phone driver this morning. Driver BEHIND, get so angry about me "touchin' the mota" (knocking on the window) that he gets out and does this. Classic of the genre. Phone driver reported. @roadcc @markandcharlie @MikeyCycling pic.twitter.com/EQ2FAFvCHN — Alan Myles (@AlanMyles8) March 29, 2022

We weren’t the only people who, on viewing Alan’s video, drew an immediate comparison with the infamous ‘Clown takes a pratfall’ video posted to YouTube in 2015, which has racked up nearly 10 million views on the video-sharing website.

> “Clown takes a pratfall” viral video cyclist talks to press

The first thing I thought of 😂 — Crossing The Danny (@JayDown9) March 29, 2022

Others likened the motorist’s kicking style to a can-can dancer, or Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s infamous air kick against West Ham United in 2008.

How i wish I was more adept at photo/movie manipulation.. needs cutting and pasting onto the can can .. or can't can't in his case XD pic.twitter.com/FU56obl8RX — For Pete's sake!! (@PeteLittle1970) March 29, 2022

Alan confirmed that he had reported the mobile phone-using driver to the police, but some viewers urged him also to report the motorist who had attempted to kick him.