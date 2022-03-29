Video: Driver aims ‘can-can’ kick at cyclist, misses – and falls on his backside

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Maybe they have been ill. But there is ill for a regular worker, then there is being well enough to work but still too sick to be an elite athlete.
Exactly. The only downside is that there's always someone else in the peleton with one and with beep volume on MAX.
You really do wonder about some people...
Anglesey! Was just thinking the same....
It didn't take us 7 posts to work it out!
Glad it wasn't this hill that you died on! Well done, and happy birthday! Surely Krispy Creme wins hands down though on the donut front?
...
Apologies I forgot to apply benefit of doubt since it was a cyclist rather than a motorist.
They fail to get action from the police because most police forces are lazy motorist appeasers and don't want to invest even the tiny bit of effort...
Love this.