Video: Driver aims ‘can-can’ kick at cyclist, misses – and falls on his backside

Video: Driver aims ‘can-can’ kick at cyclist, misses – and falls on his backside

“Classic of the genre” draws comparisons with infamous ‘Clown takes a pratfall’ video
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Mar 29, 2022 15:09
A video of a driver aiming a kick at a cyclist, missing, and falling on his backside has gone viral on Twitter, with more than 40,000 views on the social network within the first three hours of being posted.

In his post, cyclist Alan Myles said that he had spotted a motorist using a mobile phone at the wheel, and when he stopped and knocked on the window, the driver of the vehicle behind got out and tried to kick him.

We weren’t the only people who, on viewing Alan’s video, drew an immediate comparison with the infamous ‘Clown takes a pratfall’ video posted to YouTube in 2015, which has racked up nearly 10 million views on the video-sharing website.

> “Clown takes a pratfall” viral video cyclist talks to press

Others likened the motorist’s kicking style to a can-can dancer, or Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s infamous air kick against West Ham United in 2008.

Alan confirmed that he had reported the mobile phone-using driver to the police, but some viewers urged him also to report the motorist who had attempted to kick him.

Simon MacMichael

