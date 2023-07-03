Should cycling websites leave results out of their Tour de France reports?; Councillor claims cycle network is “at risk of collapse”, but locals say “it’s long dead”; Should Jonas have worked for Wout?; When drivers block your PB + more on the live blog

As the Basque Country treated us to a weekend of joyous, infectious bike-loving scenes at the Tour de France (tack-throwing idiots aside, of course), another city with its eye on hosting the race’s Grand Départ in a few years’ time – Belfast – was busy getting skewered once again for what seems like a lack of any kind of enthusiasm or direction when it comes to cycling infrastructure.
As we’ve noted in the past on the live blog, Belfast’s 10-year Cycle Network Plan, unveiled in 2021 by then-infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon, has been slow in getting off the ground (unlike the parked cars that tend to litter the few cycle lanes the city currently has).
However, at the weekend, one local councillor claimed that the Cycle Network Plan was “already at risk of collapse” and about to be superseded by a new travel plan, a final draft of which won’t be submitted until late next year.
“Whilst the Belfast Cycle Network Plan is a deeply flawed plan by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), it has the potential to lay the groundwork for a better cycling network across the city than currently exists, which is something that we absolutely must strive for,” Micky Murray, a Belfast City Councillor for the Alliance Party, told Belfast Live.
““The main arterial routes of Lisburn Road and Malone Road aren’t due to have cycling infrastructure in place until 2028-31, and the Upper Malone Road, Upper Lisburn Road, and Finaghy Road South have all been completely ignored in the plan.
“Now it emerges that the Department’s new Belfast Metropolitan Transport Plan, which won’t have a final draft until late 2024, may take priority.”
He continued: “Despite there being a huge need and want for safe cycling infrastructure across our city, and the Department stating that walking, wheeling, and cycling, are above public transport in their priorities, the Cycle Network Plan is already at risk of collapse. It’s so incredibly frustrating.
“There has been next to no delivery on the plan to date, and with 10 percent of the overall transport budget to be spent on active travel, it really makes you question just how serious DfI are about prioritising active travel and achieving net zero.”
While Murray claims that Belfast’s cycle plan is doomed under the new proposals, many local cyclists are convinced it’s already dead, anyway.
“There has been zero metres of new cycling infrastructure in the last two years, Micky Murray. It’s long dead,” tweeted Brian Shannon.
Mark Rafferty agreed: “No drive towards net zero. Welcoming cars into the city centre. No parking enforcement. Public transport is patchy at best. A right shambles.”
That “right shambles” was perhaps underlined this weekend by the latest piece of cycling infra to get a fresh lick of paint in Belfast. Though not that we’d ever call ‘murder strips’ like this one on the Cregagh Road a proper cycle lane…
“I seriously cannot understand the point,” wrote Patrick. “Anyone not feeling confident heading off on a bike is not going to try and tackle that. The Department for Infrastructure should not have bothered spending the money, but sadly will tout this as part of a huge investment in active travel.”
“Putting people in lethal danger for a box ticking exercise. Madness,” said political commentator Newton Emerson.
“Honestly, the DfI just take the piss don’t they?” added Dominic Bryan. “They are to cycle lane construction what Spinal Tap are to rock and roll tours.”
11/10 for the Spinal Tap reference, Dom, great work.
Responding to the claims that the travel plans would put the city’s current, ahem, focus on cycling in jeopardy, a DfI spokesperson: “The Belfast Metropolitan Transport Plan is at an early stage of development and will prioritise journeys made by walking and wheeling, cycling and public transport.
“It aims to incorporate the Belfast Cycling Network (BCN) while considering how we best utilise our existing road space to retain a functioning transport network that serves the needs of the Belfast community. Whilst this may ultimately involve some changes from those outlined within the BCN, should this be required the Department will seek to identify additional segregated cycling routes.
“The Department remains committed to improving our cycling and public transport infrastructure as this is a crucial way in which we help to bring about a reduction in car traffic.”
The backlash against Belfast’s admittedly rudimentary attempts at making the city safer for cyclists echoes the disbelief expressed by some campaigners at the news that Northern Ireland appears very keen to host the Tour de France later this decade.
Back in November, the news that Northern Ireland is preparing a joint bid with the Irish government to host the Tour around 2027 or so was described by Cycling UK as “baffling”, especially when everyday safety policy in the region is still putting cyclists “at risk” and omits recent Highway Code changes.
Cycling UK’s spokesperson in Northern Ireland, Andrew McClean, stressed that whilst the charity would “love” to see the race return to the island of Ireland, “a real lasting legacy for cycling would be for Northern Ireland to stop ignoring the essential work required to help people travel cheaply, sustainably, and safely by bike”.