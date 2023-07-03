Should cycling websites leave results out of their Tour de France reports?; Councillor claims cycle network is “at risk of collapse”, but locals say “it’s long dead”; Should Jonas have worked for Wout?; When drivers block your PB + more on the live blog

The Basque crowds, hills, the Yates twins 1-2, Adam in the yellow jersey, the GC battle already bursting into life, more hills, idiots with tacks trying to ruin the race, UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogačar racing like there’s no tomorrow, Cofidis ending their 15-year win drought at the Tour, Victor Lafay stealing all our hearts…

It’s been quite the start to the Tour de France, hasn’t it?

And even after one of the race’s greatest, and hardest, opening weekends ever, one storyline – which we all scoffed at when it was hammered at us relentlessly during the recent Netflix Tour series – has dominated discussion between cycling fans: What is going on between Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert?

It’s certainly been a frustrating start to the Tour for Jumbo-Visma. While their big rivals, UAE, have grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck (a bit too ferociously at times, eh Mikkel Bjerg?) and seem to be enjoying themselves while doing so, frustration seems to be the name of the game so far for the Dutch super team.

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Despite, as usual, boasting numerical superiority in the run-in to Bilbao on Saturday, they were outdone by the might of the Yates twins up ahead, with a lacklustre Van Aert forced to settle for 11th after having his eyes originally set on the first yellow jersey of the race.

Things got even more frustrating for the Belgian star yesterday in San Sebastián, where – despite those yellow and black jerseys dominating the small bunch that survived the Jaizkibel – Cofidis’ Victor Lafay timed his attack to perfection amidst the chaos to once again thwart the Jumbo-Visma numbers, and prompt an angry second-placed Van Aert to throw his arms around as he crossed the line.

The frustration didn’t end there for the Belgian all-rounder. He threw his bottle to the ground before riding on past reporters, refusing to speak to them. At the team bus, he banged his bike down with a thud before letting out an exasperated shout. The 28-year-old was then filmed sulkily getting into a team car for the trip back to the hotel, away from his teammates on the bus.

I bet they were having a cozy dinner at the Jumbo table last night. #TDF2023 https://t.co/hYzvwvQhlj — Michael Rasmussen (@MRasmussen1974) July 3, 2023

According to the Belgian press, anyway, Van Aert’s post-stage actions were entirely justified – because, they say, he would have won both opening stages if Jonas Vingegaard had decided to pull on the front just for once.

While that charge against last year’s Tour winner was perhaps unfounded on stage one – the uphill drag to the finish in Bilbao would have left him open to shipping valuable seconds if he’d wasted energy in the wind – the Dane’s decision to sit tight and focus solely on GC yesterday, as teammate Wilco Kelderman floundered at the front, creating the opening for Lafay to strike, certainly raised eyebrows, considering one turn from Vingegaard towards the end would have likely granted Van Aert and the team a morale-boosting win.

Instead, Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma’s tendency towards conservatism – a trait, it seems, not shared by UAE Team Emirates – has opened a can of worms when it comes to internal team dynamics and sparked a Twitter debate between the squad’s two fan factions: Team Wout and Team Jonas.

Wout van Aert's lead out train if Belgian Press had it their way:#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/orEpdfU4GF — Ryan Duff (@RyanDuff99) July 2, 2023

If Pogacar can sprint everytime, Vingegard can surely ride 500meters for Van Aert... — Elias 🇧🇪 (@Red_Devil333) July 2, 2023

Jonas Vingegaard literally gifted Wout a stagewin last year. Cry me a river, Belgium. #TdF2023 pic.twitter.com/7nElhtUhgR — Andreas Kastbjerg (@a_kastbjerg) July 2, 2023

Should Vingegaard have pulled, just a bit, to ensure Van Aert secured his stage win, knowing that the Belgian will soon be working for him in the mountains? Or is last year’s Tour winner right to conserve his energy and focus purely on the yellow jersey, which is the team’s main aim, anyway?

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

The Dane, it seems, is unimpressed with the accusations in the Belgian press that he’s not helping out Van Aert enough.

“I think it’s also not fair,” he said at the finish yesterday. “I think I already did something for Wout. I could have been selfish and pulled with Pogačar, so in that case I was also kind of helping in that I didn’t pull.

“For me, I only have to focus on the GC. Of course, we have different goals. I think we’re all super disappointed, me as well, and we all wanted Wout to win today.”

All that Jumbo-Visma drama, meanwhile, proved perfect comic fodder for Tadej Pogačar, who was filmed reenacting Van Aert’s angry bottle throw for the amusement of yellow jersey-wearing teammate Adam Yates, while the two-time winner was also heard commenting that Van Aert was acting “like a child” after his defeat.

Netflix must be licking their lips…