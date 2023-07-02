Deliveroo cyclist stabbed was reportedly trying to stop thief stealing his bike

A Deliveroo delivery cyclist stabbed outside a McDonald's in north London on Saturday afternoon had reportedly confronted a man trying to steal his bicycle.

The news has been widely reported online, the Mail and Metro saying it is believed the cyclist in his 20s had tried to stop a bike thief outside the fast food outlet on Fore Street in Edmonton when he was attacked.

The rider was taken to hospital having been treated at the scene by passers by who rushed to his aid before paramedics arrived, and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

In footage shared on social media a man can be seen being restrained by a security guard, while the other man, wearing a blue Deliveroo jacket, lies next to one of the company's boxes, receiving treatment.

At the same time, a third person, who it is unclear if they were involved or had just retrieved the weapon, appears to be holding a knife as they walk through the crowd.

Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, but have not confirmed the reports of the attempted bike theft.

A statement read: "Police were called at 16:27hrs on Saturday, 1 July to Fore Street, N18 following reports of a male stabbed. Officers arrived and found a large crowd who were providing first aid to the man, who is believed to be aged in his late 20s.

"He has been taken to a north London hospital; we await an update on his condition. A 19-year-old man was detained nearby and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"He was taken to a north London hospital for treatment; his injury is not believed to be life-threatening. A crime scene is in place, and Fore Street is closed between the A406 and Colyton Way, N19."

Deliveroo also released a statement: "This is a horrific incident that has no place in our communities. We are extremely concerned by the images we have seen and we are investigating urgently.

"We strongly condemn any attacks or violence against Deliveroo riders, or anyone simply trying to work. Their safety and well-being is our absolute priority. We will support the police investigation however we can."

In October, a 24-year-old delivery cyclist, also in London, crashed when three youths "jumped into the cycle lane from the pavement", causing a collision before one of the teenagers brandished what appeared to be a knife.

"I was saying 'stay here until the police come' and one started kicking my bike with his leg. Two of them left and I then kicked his bike back," the rider explained.

"He then tried to stab me. I didn't even see the knife as I was just thinking he's trying to punch me. I saw it after he tried to hit me with it. I didn't even expect a knife as he's just a kid."