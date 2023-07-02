Cycle campaign group says cycling needs to be for everyone, not just Tour de France peloton

As a peloton of the world's strongest and fastest 180 cyclists race stage two of the world's biggest bike race, millions more around the globe will similarly take to their bikes today. And while a tiny fraction of that number will ride as far at as great speeds as the pros, nor will many wear fancy kit aboard carbon race bikes worth thousands, cycling as a sport is unique in that people from quite literally every corner of the globe also enjoy and rely on the humble bicycle to get around.

It's a fact demonstrated by the breadth of topics covered on this website, cycling is so much more than just the sport, and at its heart is and always will be a mode of transport that became a leisure activity and something to be competed at. For 99.9 per cent (you can add as many nines to that as you wish) of people who ride a bicycle, it will never be about wearing a yellow jersey although, of course, the transformative effect of cycling for transport, leisure or fitness can still be enormous without pinning on a race number.

Penning a piece for Oxford-based cycling campaign Cyclox, Andy Chivers, a trustee of the group asked the question: 'Does elite cycling get people onto their bikes?' and suggested "we need to get a different message across – that cycling is not the preserve of the super fit but is for (almost) everyone".

Recalling seeing the Women's Tour visit Oxford last year, Chivers was quick to point out the view is not a dig at pro cycling, "It is impossible not to admire the strength and stamina of those riders," he wrote.

However, the point is, "does cycle racing encourage ordinary people to get on their bikes?"

"Maybe not," he suggested. "Seeing elite cyclists in gruelling events may reinforce the belief that cycling is for other people – mainly fit young men in Lycra, on bikes that weigh nothing and cost the earth. Cycle racing must seem to most of us a world apart from riding your bike around the city.

"Somehow, we need to get a different message across – that cycling is not the preserve of the super fit but is for (almost) everyone. It can be done slowly, at your leisure, and you don't need to be particularly fit to ride for several miles."

It is a point we hear earlier in the year from BBC and Channel 5 presenter, and London cycle commuter Jeremy Vine, who called for the media portrayal of cyclists to move away from Lycra and race bikes.

"[It's] guaranteed to make 99 per cent of people think 'that looks like a professional sportsman'," Vine suggested about a news story reporting the health benefits of cycling illustrated with a picture of a 'sport cyclist' in Lycra, wearing a helmet, almost certainly riding a bike costing multiple thousands. "Hey, cycle in anything you like and get just a fit as helmet guy," Vine said.

Leicestershire Loves Cycling, a campaign group promoting cycling in the East Midlands county, added: "Those images entrench attitudes around 'cyclists'. We will never get the cultural change we need to see unless people understand from pictures that cycling is for children, women, the elderly, the disabled. It's not just for those who are on racing bikes and sporty. That's niche."

Cyclox's Chivers continued: "Cycling has the potential to become ingrained in our way of life. It offers more than just sport. It can get us to work or school, help us shop and visit friends. Cyclox aims to make it easier for everyone to get on a bike and ride safely in and around Oxford, so we are interested in what encourages people to take up cycling.

"Seeing ordinary people happily riding bikes around the neighbourhood makes it seem possible for others to try it. Example and word of mouth is the best advert."

Promoting some of the campaign's work, notably the women-only JoyRiders initiative, the trustee explained, "It not only shows that bikes are for women as much as for men, it also helps new cyclists choose routes that feels safe and pleasant."

"And here is a conundrum," he wrote. "Most people driving cars are on main roads. They don't see the happy cycle rider on the quiet cycle path nearby, but do see the cyclists who are battling with traffic on the main road. Their impression is inevitably blinkered by the route they take. They are unaware of the lovely quiet alternatives that exist.

"The elite Tour de France cyclists are probably not the best ambassadors for cycling. Those of us riding bikes around the city take on that role. By example we may encourage others to think riding a bike is possible for them. We need to remember this as we ride and think how we can offer a positive image of cycling: smile, be considerate of others, ride confidently and take the lane when you need to, wear normal clothes.

"And imagine that each ride you go on might convince a car driver to become a bike rider. Now that's something to smile about."

Check out the full piece and Cyclox's work over on their website, here.