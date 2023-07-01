Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Adam Yates beats brother Simon in British 1-2 on opening Tour de France stageTour de France stage one (GCN)

Adam Yates beats brother Simon in British 1-2 on opening Tour de France stage

A memorable familial attack over the final climb of the day as two twins from Bury lead the world's biggest bike race...
by Dan Alexander
Sat, Jul 01, 2023 16:23
0

Adam Yates will wear the yellow jersey having won the opening stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao, beating twin brother Simon to the victory.

More to follow.

Tour de France
2023 Tour de France
Adam Yates
Simon Yates
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 