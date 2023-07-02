Tour de France hit by tack attack, Lilian Calmejane calls out "morons" who endangered riders

Intermarché–Circus–Wanty rider Lilian Calmejane shared a furious social media post showing the state of his front tyre after today's Tour de France stage in the Basque Country, his front wheel covered with tacks that were spread on the road.

"Thank you for this kind of human bullshit," he wrote. "I don't think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bullshit you morons."

Merci pour ce genre de connerie humaine … je pense ne pas avoir été le seul victime de crevaison dans le final … sachez qu’on peut tomber et se faire très mal avec vos conneries bande d’abrutis … 🤬 pic.twitter.com/IoTMolFKgO — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) July 2, 2023

The stage, won by compatriot Victor Lafay, took the Tour peloton from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián and showed off the Basque region's passion for cycling, colourful and noisy crowds packing the climbs.

However, as noted by Calmejane, a small minority cannot have been pleased by the Grand Départ visiting, the 2017 stage winner's front tyre pierced by multiple tacks.

Some fans' impressed reaction on social media — asking what tubeless sealant the team uses and pointing out it is a great advert for the Continental rubber — will be little consolation to Calmejane, who was in the breakaway on stage one and finished 58th today.

The tacks are believed to have been on the course at around 45km to go when a series of flat tyres, as many as 20, were reported over race radio, Velo reporting that former world champion Mads Pedersen and Australian domestique Luke Durbridge were also affected.

It is not known who spread the tacks or why, but such incidents have proven to be far from a rarity at the world's biggest bike race. Last year, carpet tacks were found near the summit of the Aubisque climb in the Pyrenees and removed by fans.

In 2012 too, tacks were strewn across the road on the descent of the Mur de Péguère, Bradley Wiggins and defending champion Cadel Evans among the 30 riders from a GC group of 50 who suffered punctures.

Others came off much worse – Astana's Robert Kiserloviski broke his collarbone after crashing during the confusion, while Levi Leipheimer was treated for road rash after hitting the deck at the same point.

Today's stage two attack represents quite possibly the only negative from the Basque opening weekend, the fans' energy and passion for the sport lighting up the racing.

Speaking afterwards, Mark Cavendish called the region's fans "the most incredible in the world".

"Incredible," Cav said moments after crossing the line with three Astana Qazaqstan teammates 20 minutes behind stage winner Lafay. "I never thought in my career I'd race in País Vasco but it has been incredible.

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

"In the Pyrenees you get the Basque fans and they are the most incredible in the world. It's been difficult. It's a hard place to ride a bike but I've loved it, it's been so nice. Trying to absorb it, what a way to finish the Grand Départ of my last Tour de France.

"[The fans] they're just into it and it's not for anyone in particular, it's for the whole race. You feel like a hero around them. It's incredible. They'll cheer anyone... don't know if I can say... sometimes they give a little push! But it's like a party."