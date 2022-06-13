Government says Belfast bike lanes are “advisory” – after local cyclists claim they are “completely unusable” due to parked cars; “Stop driving! Get rid of your car”: Now that’s a road sign you don’t see every day + more on the live blog

It was a busy weekend of racing (don’t they know we have things to do?) – so here’s a quick roundup of all the action you may have missed while trudging around Tesco…

It was heartbreak at the Women’s Tour for Grace Brown. After withstanding relentless pressure from her rivals on Friday’s summit finish at Black Mountain, the Australian FDJ rider saw the yellow jersey slip away through the streets of Oxford, as Elisa Longo Borghini – level on time with Brown going into the final stage – used all her guile and strength to take the overall title in the dying metres of the race.

The end of Women's Tour week 😥 Thank you to everybody who lined the roadside, watched on TV and followed on our social channels.#WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/kI4lBq0PE9 — The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) June 12, 2022

Despite picking up three bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint, Brown could do nothing as the Italian champion Longo Borghini bludgeoned her way to the front on the slight uphill drag to the line, and brilliantly held her own to take third behind winner Lorena Weibes (who else?), along with the four seconds required to overhaul Brown.

Now that’s what you call a thrilling finale…

Inside the sprint on Tour de Suisse Stage 1 🎥 Thanks to Ilan Van Wilder for carrying the camera that delivered this amazing footage of Stephen Williams’s surge to victory. Van Wilder took sixth place on the stage.

🇨🇭 #TourdeSuisse pic.twitter.com/W94gQcEs0e — Velon CC (@VelonCC) June 12, 2022

While arguably the most exciting racing was to be found on British roads, there was success for British riders elsewhere, as Welshman Stevie Williams put a difficult, injury-hit few years behind him (notwithstanding overall victory at last year’s Tour of Croatia) by taking an impressive win – along with the leader’s jersey – on the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse.

After the GC battle surprisingly exploded to the life on the hilly loops around Küsnacht, the Bahrain-Victorious rider outsprinted a 15-man front group including runner-up Max Schachmann, Adam Yates, Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas and Aleksandr Vlasov for a surprising (even honorary Welshman Magnus Bäckstedt didn’t spot Williams as he stormed by his rivals) and potentially career-rejuvenating win.

At the Baby Giro, Leo Hayter proved that whatever big brother Ethan can do, he can do just as well, by winning the race’s second stage solo and taking the pink jersey in the process.

The younger Hayter’s win at the U23 version of the Italian grand tour comes three years after Ethan achieved the same feat on his way to victory in the points competition. With an U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège title already under his belt, 20-year-old Leo will be hoping for more success on the roads of Italy this week.

Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma made light work of the mountainous final weekend of the Critérium du Dauphiné, blowing apart the field of the two summit finishes which decided the race.

While overall winner Primož Roglič was foiled by Movistar’s breakaway rider Carlos Verona on Saturday, there was no messing about on Sunday, as the Slovenian and Jonas Vingegaard detonated the race on the Plateau de Solaison, crossing the line hand in hand to ensure a one-two on the stage and on the GC.

Riders who have won Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Vuelta al Pais Vasco, Tour de Romandie and Criterium du Dauphine in their career: Primoz Roglic. — CafeRoubaix (@CafeRoubaix) June 12, 2022

In fact, the most entertaining aspect of Jumbo-Visma’s victory was Roglič’s post-race interview (and that’s saying something), where the 32-year-old joked about using the Tour to prepare for another defence of his Vuelta crown. Yes, the racing was that boring…

🎙 @rogla : "Jonas était super fort dans la dernière montée. C'est fou, c'est une journée incroyable pour l'équipe." Quelle journée pour la @JumboVismaRoad qui repart avec le #MaillotJauneLCL et une nouvelle victoire d'équipe sur ce #Dauphiné !👏 pic.twitter.com/K5P1Vu6tgy — Maillot Jaune LCL (@MaillotjauneLCL) June 12, 2022

While the Dutch squad put down a marker for the Tour de France by squeezing all life out of the Dauphiné, fans of exciting racing will be hoping that a showdown between Vingegaard and Roglič’s formidable line-up and the seemingly irrepressible force of Tadej Pogačar – currently training in the Dolomites – will result in one of the most exciting Tours in years.

If like last year, however, either Pog or Rog fall victim to bad luck, we could be in for a long three weeks…