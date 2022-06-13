Support road.cc

Live blog

Government says Belfast bike lanes are “advisory” – after local cyclists claim they are “completely unusable” due to parked cars; “Stop driving! Get rid of your car”: Now that’s a road sign you don’t see every day + more on the live blog

Just like the inevitable Jumbo-Visma attack on a summit finish, it’s Monday again – and Ryan Mallon is here with all the latest cycling news and views on the first live blog of the week…
Mon, Jun 13, 2022 09:41
10
10:31
Racing roundup: Longo Borghini nabs Women’s Tour as Williams and Hayter (Leo that is) take big wins… while Primož Roglič prepares for the Vuelta

It was a busy weekend of racing (don’t they know we have things to do?) – so here’s a quick roundup of all the action you may have missed while trudging around Tesco…

It was heartbreak at the Women’s Tour for Grace Brown. After withstanding relentless pressure from her rivals on Friday’s summit finish at Black Mountain, the Australian FDJ rider saw the yellow jersey slip away through the streets of Oxford, as Elisa Longo Borghini – level on time with Brown going into the final stage – used all her guile and strength to take the overall title in the dying metres of the race.

Despite picking up three bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint, Brown could do nothing as the Italian champion Longo Borghini bludgeoned her way to the front on the slight uphill drag to the line, and brilliantly held her own to take third behind winner Lorena Weibes (who else?), along with the four seconds required to overhaul Brown.

Now that’s what you call a thrilling finale…

While arguably the most exciting racing was to be found on British roads, there was success for British riders elsewhere, as Welshman Stevie Williams put a difficult, injury-hit few years behind him (notwithstanding overall victory at last year’s Tour of Croatia) by taking an impressive win – along with the leader’s jersey – on the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse.

After the GC battle surprisingly exploded to the life on the hilly loops around Küsnacht, the Bahrain-Victorious rider outsprinted a 15-man front group including runner-up Max Schachmann, Adam Yates, Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas and Aleksandr Vlasov for a surprising (even honorary Welshman Magnus Bäckstedt didn’t spot Williams as he stormed by his rivals) and potentially career-rejuvenating win.

At the Baby Giro, Leo Hayter proved that whatever big brother Ethan can do, he can do just as well, by winning the race’s second stage solo and taking the pink jersey in the process.

The younger Hayter’s win at the U23 version of the Italian grand tour comes three years after Ethan achieved the same feat on his way to victory in the points competition. With an U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège title already under his belt, 20-year-old Leo will be hoping for more success on the roads of Italy this week.

Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma made light work of the mountainous final weekend of the Critérium du Dauphiné, blowing apart the field of the two summit finishes which decided the race.

While overall winner Primož Roglič was foiled by Movistar’s breakaway rider Carlos Verona on Saturday, there was no messing about on Sunday, as the Slovenian and Jonas Vingegaard detonated the race on the Plateau de Solaison, crossing the line hand in hand to ensure a one-two on the stage and on the GC.

In fact, the most entertaining aspect of Jumbo-Visma’s victory was Roglič’s post-race interview (and that’s saying something), where the 32-year-old joked about using the Tour to prepare for another defence of his Vuelta crown. Yes, the racing was that boring…

While the Dutch squad put down a marker for the Tour de France by squeezing all life out of the Dauphiné, fans of exciting racing will be hoping that a showdown between Vingegaard and Roglič’s formidable line-up and the seemingly irrepressible force of Tadej Pogačar – currently training in the Dolomites – will result in one of the most exciting Tours in years.

If like last year, however, either Pog or Rog fall victim to bad luck, we could be in for a long three weeks…

09:26
Newtownards Road cycle lanes 2 (Image - Justin Kernoghan)
Government says Belfast bike lanes are “advisory” – after local cyclists claim they are “completely unusable” due to parked cars

Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has said that bikes lanes along a busy Belfast road are only “advisory”, after local cyclists claimed that the lanes are “completely unusable” due to the number of cars constantly parked in them.

Despite being in place for years, the cycle lanes on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast – the scene, incidentally, of Dan Martin’s race-ending crash during the opening team time trial stage of the 2014 Giro d’Italia – are rarely used by cyclists, who have described the lanes as a “tick-box exercise” for the Department for Infrastructure.

As we saw last week on the blog, the DfI – a department in the devolved Northern Ireland Executive – has come under fire in recent years for its rather laidback approach to cycling and walking infrastructure and its apparent devotion to the “cult of the car”.

“It can be quite frustrating when you approach the Newtownards Road and all of the cycle lanes are full of cars on both sides of the road,” a cyclist from the area told BelfastLive.

“It is a constant problem and there has never been a time that I have attempted to use it that I have been able to for more than a few yards.

“It is a very busy stretch of the road and it feels like there is no reason for the cycle lane to be there at all because it is completely unusable due to all of the cars parked in it.”

> “Build infrastructure. Stop ‘encouraging’”: Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure’s Bike Week social media campaign criticised by cyclists

The local claimed that he often receives complaints from fellow cyclists about the lanes, as well as from other residents and businesses about people riding their bikes on the footpath after being forced off the cycle lane.

He continued: “Active travel is very popular in East Belfast, which has been shown through the success of the Connswater and Comber Greenways, but there is a lot more that could be done to improve connectivity throughout the city.

“It is a shame that people are able to cycle so easily until they reach certain sections of the Newtownards Road where they are then blocked by cars.

“The DfI is absolutely devoid of any ambition whatsoever, totally devoted to the cult of the car.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson responded to the complaints by noting that the cycle lanes on the Newtownards Road are merely “advisory”.

“This is denoted by a broken white line between the cycle lane and the rest of the carriageway,” the spokesperson said.

“As such, vehicles can park on the cycle lane, provided they do so in accordance with any other restriction that may be present.

“The Department encourages drivers to ‘think before you park’ and to be considerate of the needs of other road users.”

Needless to say, some weren’t happy with the Department’s definition of a cycle lane:

The complaints about the sorry attempt at cycling infrastructure on the Newtownards Road come just days after hundreds of cyclists took part in the annual Ride on Belfast on Friday.

On Saturday, Sustrans also organised a family fun day for young bike riders, mere yards down the road from the contentious ‘bike lanes’ – with both events underlining, perhaps, how far the Northern Ireland Executive is lagging behind the times…

08:34
“Stop driving! Get rid of your car”: Now that’s a road sign you don’t see every day…

Here's something to brighten up your Monday morning: 

My personal favourite, which magically appears on the screen just seconds after someone beeped their horn, is definitely “Honking won’t help”...

I should start a petition to get that displayed during every rush hour traffic jam (if only to frighten the unsuspecting motorists blaring away on their horns).

Fair play to the hacker for resisting the very real temptation to just make a series of fart jokes instead…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

