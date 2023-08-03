Support road.cc

"A hotel or a circus?": Peter Sagan opens a cycling resort based on his career; Wales' First Minister cycles to work and tells everyone "Don't forget your helmets!" + more on the live blog

It's Cycle to Work day! Join Adwitiya on the biggest cycling live blog on the day of the biggest cycling commuting event in the country (one of those superlatives could be a hyperbole)...
Thu, Aug 03, 2023 10:07
0
09:49
"We wanted to stop the race": Tour of Poland camera motorbike rider crashes into fans, four taken to hospital
2023 Tour of Poland stage five (Tour de Pologne/YouTube)

Terrible news coming in from Poland. Four people including two children were injured and have been taken to hospital after a camera motorbike, being ridden as part of the support to the Tour of Poland WorldTour race, crashed into fans on the roadside of yesterday's fifth stage.

"What happened with the motorbike shook us all; we wanted to stop the race. My heart sank, and I wasn't thinking about the sprint at all, I was thinking about the people that were involved and I just hope everybody is alright," said Bahrain Victorious' Matej Mohoric afterwards.

09:18
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford cycles to work and encourages everyone to join — "with helmets"

If you didn't know, today is "Cycle to Work" day, an initiative by Cyclescheme UK to encourage more people to start using a bike for their daily commute to and from their workplaces.

With the Prime Minister of UK getting accused of seeking to sow division between motorists and cyclists earlier this week, it's surely nice to see Wales' First Minister, donning a sweater (is that a grey or a blue sweater?) and riding a Wisper 705 e-bike, complete with a pannier rack and a basket, embracing the bicycle as his mode of travel and asking others to join him as well.

"I try and cycle to work as often as I can. It keeps me active and gives me some quiet time to think," wrote Drakeford. "I’m happy to support #CycleToWorkDay, and encourage everyone to join in – but don’t forget your helmets! It’s good for you, and good for the planet."

Your move, Rishi.

However, Drakeford's plea to everyone to not forget their helmets, has certainly not gone down well with some.

Helmet debate aside, the post seems to have been picked up by anti-cycling Twitter, who are blaming him for ignoring drivers and building more cycle lanes, while cyclists, on the other hand were quick to point out the inadequacies of the cycling infrastructure in Cardiff (your live blog host takes no joy in confirming this).

07:58
"A hotel or a circus?": Peter Sagan opens a cycling resort based on his career
Peter Sagan hotel Tour de Suisse room (Instagram: @sp.resort)

The man has checked out, but that doesn't stop you from checking in. Would you prefer a Tour de Suisse room, or a Roubaix rooftop terrace?

As we all know, for all the glory and stardom elite pro cycling brings, and especially to someone of Sagan's stature and palmares, it also greets them with a cruel, early retirement. It also seems to have forced Sagan to come up with some crazy ideas to, well, keep the jet-set lifestyle going while not earning the seven-figure checks.

The former world champion from Slovakia, who will be calling it a day at the end of this year, has decided to go for a themed resort, based on his own career. Call it showboaty, over-the-top, and kitsch, or call it impressive, ingenuous, and admirable, but the resort, in the city of Žilina, Sagan's home town, has divided opinion on social media — not unlike the man himself of late.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peter Sagan (@petosagan)

Loved and adored in his heyday, the star sprinter has had a tumultuous end to a studded career. But nonetheless, this luxurious looking mansion, called 'SP Resort' just screams Sagan from the first look.

Oh, and as some have pointed out, the logo looks a bit like the symbol of a 20th century European fascist genocidal empire.

Sagan wrote on Instagram: "A one-of-a-kind boutique sports hotel tailor-made for all you passionate cyclists out there! With just a dozen cozy rooms, this place is all about providing an unforgettable experience for fellow riders like you. It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned pro or just an absolute cycling beginner, this resort is the perfect oasis for your two-wheeled adventures!"

He continued adding that the resort has world-class amenities, ensuring that "you're pampered like a celebrity". The place will also be home to the future "Peter Sagan Hall of Fame", expected to open in the autumn.

Thankfully, Ewan Wilson on Twitter has done a mini-review of the many rooms on offer, should you feel like you want to make a decision on which one you'd stay in. I'll share some of my favourites...

I have to say, the Suisse room is my pick out of the bunch, and the Roubaix and Flanders also don't look too shabby. But there are a few duds too, beginning with the horrible, toxic waste green-coloured, Tour de France room.

And the bland, boring MTB room. A shame...

Indulgent as hell? Yes. Will the rooms look like poorly-maintained Airbnbs in a while? Yep. Will it be ridiculously expensive? Sure. Will I spend my savings to book a stay? Ummm, absolutely.

As a Twitter account put it: "Humility is something Peter Sagan can never be accused of...", or as another person said: "Insanely on brand for Sagan. yeah, it’s gonna tank".

There were some pressing questions asked too...

Even more pressing questions...

I'll see myself out.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

