"A hotel or a circus?": Peter Sagan opens a cycling resort based on his career; Wales' First Minister cycles to work and tells everyone "Don't forget your helmets!" + more on the live blog

The man has checked out, but that doesn't stop you from checking in. Would you prefer a Tour de Suisse room, or a Roubaix rooftop terrace?
As we all know, for all the glory and stardom elite pro cycling brings, and especially to someone of Sagan's stature and palmares, it also greets them with a cruel, early retirement. It also seems to have forced Sagan to come up with some crazy ideas to, well, keep the jet-set lifestyle going while not earning the seven-figure checks.
The former world champion from Slovakia, who will be calling it a day at the end of this year, has decided to go for a themed resort, based on his own career. Call it showboaty, over-the-top, and kitsch, or call it impressive, ingenuous, and admirable, but the resort, in the city of Žilina, Sagan's home town, has divided opinion on social media — not unlike the man himself of late.
Loved and adored in his heyday, the star sprinter has had a tumultuous end to a studded career. But nonetheless, this luxurious looking mansion, called 'SP Resort' just screams Sagan from the first look.
Oh, and as some have pointed out, the logo looks a bit like the symbol of a 20th century European fascist genocidal empire.
Sagan wrote on Instagram: "A one-of-a-kind boutique sports hotel tailor-made for all you passionate cyclists out there! With just a dozen cozy rooms, this place is all about providing an unforgettable experience for fellow riders like you. It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned pro or just an absolute cycling beginner, this resort is the perfect oasis for your two-wheeled adventures!"
He continued adding that the resort has world-class amenities, ensuring that "you're pampered like a celebrity". The place will also be home to the future "Peter Sagan Hall of Fame", expected to open in the autumn.
Thankfully, Ewan Wilson on Twitter has done a mini-review of the many rooms on offer, should you feel like you want to make a decision on which one you'd stay in. I'll share some of my favourites...
I have to say, the Suisse room is my pick out of the bunch, and the Roubaix and Flanders also don't look too shabby. But there are a few duds too, beginning with the horrible, toxic waste green-coloured, Tour de France room.
And the bland, boring MTB room. A shame...
Indulgent as hell? Yes. Will the rooms look like poorly-maintained Airbnbs in a while? Yep. Will it be ridiculously expensive? Sure. Will I spend my savings to book a stay? Ummm, absolutely.
As a Twitter account put it: "Humility is something Peter Sagan can never be accused of...", or as another person said: "Insanely on brand for Sagan. yeah, it’s gonna tank".
There were some pressing questions asked too...
Even more pressing questions...
I'll see myself out.
