"All it takes is paint on the ground to make us feel safer": Cyclists call for action after bikejackings warning painted on popular cycle path; Cavendish talks down all-time Tour de France record; Impossible to use cycle lanes + more on the live blog

Is this the first time that paint on roads has been of any use to cyclists?

If you've been a road.cc live blog regular, you'd know that's not true. Because we have seen at least one more instance like this where fellow cyclists had to look out for each other, and warn about areas prone to not only bikejackings, but also being a risk to personal safety.

This latest public service graffiti can be found on Lea Bridge Road in Waltham Forest, London, with the text: "Bike muggings on the bridge ahead" (the text is upside-down, I know; more on that in a bit).

This is Lea Bridge Road in Waltham Forest, well known problem spot amongst local cyclists but why isn’t anything being done about this to make us feel safer? @Labourstone @willnorman @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/2EQXqUuzE1 — Mariam Sayed (@MariamCycles) June 29, 2023

Mariam Sayed of JoyRiders, a charity which helps women take up or get back into cycling, who posted this image on Twitter said that this area was a "well known problem spot amongst local cyclists but why isn’t anything being done about this to make us feel safer?".

It feels a little depressing to see instances like this (apologies for being a downer on the Tour de France eve). As Twitter user Alex said: "What a perfectly normal thing to see in a normal country with a normally working police and justice system".

> Richmond Park's Lib Dem MP blames Tory Government for “effectively decriminalising bike theft”

Bike robberies are scary, and have worryingly been on the rise. Earlier this month, Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney accused the Conservative Government of “effectively decriminalising bike theft”. Data uncovered by the Liberal Democrats showed that almost 90 per cent of cases were closed by the police with no suspect identified, while a thief gets charged in just 1.7 per cent of incidents.

Another Twitter user wrote: "That bridge has been a muggers paradise for years", while another London cyclist wrote: "Stick to the road. All round safer".

So basically it's either stay on the cycle path and ride in fear of getting robbed, or stick to the roads and get told off for not being on the cycle path. Got it.

Councillor Greg Collins of the Green Party, from Wealden District Council seemed to nail it on the head (bad phrase considering the topic?): "Surely you know that all it takes is paint on the ground to make us feel safer? At least that's what half the Highways teams in England seem to think."

Surely you know that all it takes is paint on the ground to make us feel safer? At least that's what half the Highways teams in England seem to think. — 💚 Cllr Collins 💚 (@gregrythegreen) June 29, 2023

If that's too much of a downer, take a brief minute out to chuckle at the way the message is written bottom-to-up, instead of top-to-down. Turns out that's how they do it over in the 'murica, and even some EU countries? New things you learn everyday.

That's the standard way that text-on-road is written... ...In the United States. 🇺🇸 I'm going to hazard a guess this might've been sprayed by an American. 🚴⚠️😇 — DieselDragon (@DieselDragonUK) June 30, 2023

Also, a wild reimagining of the Star Wars opening crawl if the person behind this graffiti was in charge of the visuals for the sci-fi space capers, instead of Mr George Lucas.

Star wars would've been a bit harder to follow 😂 pic.twitter.com/ul6PeHpG5h — Dave Tate (@DaveT_uk) June 29, 2023

Last year, a similar graffiti on the entrance to a section of Cycleway 10 near The Den, Millwall Football Club’s stadium, in south east London came our way from Facebook, following concerns over the path’s safety as reports poured in of robberies and muggings by “masked men” in recent months.

> Cyclists report multiple muggings and thefts on London cycle route

In fact, local cyclist Euan told road.cc that he has "stopped cycling into work entirely" due to fears that he will be targeted by muggers.

"This used to be my only safe route into work, but I’ve seen men in balaclavas watching cyclists on the route on multiple occasions and I simply don’t think it’s safe," he said. "I've heard about this happening via multiple sources for months and the police absolutely can’t be bothered."

Well, I hope the Lea River Bridge doesn't put off other cyclists. And those who do brave this activity called cycling, reach their destinations safely with their bikes still with them.