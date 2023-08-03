"Relentless enforcement of the rules of the road": Police force crackdown on dangerous driving after cyclist deaths

A meeting of stakeholders has produced a new package of tougher measures to tackle dangerous driving in the West Midlands. The action comes to the grim backdrop of three cyclists and a pedestrian having lost their lives on Birmingham roads in May.

A father of a two-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run while cycling on 16 May, weeks before a 12-year-old riding a bike was also killed, and a driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drugs. On 29 May, a cyclist was killed in a further hit-and-run before a four-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a driver in Erdington a day later.

The fatalities prompted the West Midlands' Walking and Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter to make an urgent plea for action to "turn the tide on aggressive driving in Birmingham".

At a subsequent meeting requested by Mr Tranter — chaired by West Midlands mayor Andy Street and attended by the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, the councillor responsible for transport at Birmingham City Council, Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, as well as Transport for West Midlands' executive director — tougher measures for dangerous drivers were agreed upon, with the cited aim to "target the most dangerous drivers" with "relentless enforcement of the rules of the road".

Among the agreed measures, the speed limit on main A-roads in the city will be cut from 40mph to 30mph, enforced with an increase to the number of average speed cameras in the city.

Pedestrian crossings are to be reprogrammed to give people more time to cross, while the police force said it would work to make it easier for road users to report footage of dangerous driving.

A crackdown, called Operation Triton, will be launched at hotspots with extra police officers out combating dangerous driving, Birmingham Live reports.

The footage-reporting admission comes just months after an FOI request, submitted by Chris Smith, revealed that of 286 reports of careless, inconsiderate, or dangerous driving around cyclists considered by West Midlands Police in 2022, only one resulted in a prosecution.

In response, the force accepted it needed to review the way reports are managed, an update again acknowledged in the findings of last month's meeting.

Also last month, officers launched an on-ground response to the hit-and-run deaths, undertaking a day of action targeting dangerous driving, with more than 70 motorists stopped, including one allegedly watching a video on their phone behind the wheel.

The operation came after a further incident saw two pedestrians, a boy and a woman, seriously injured, sparking a roadblock protest in Kings Heath.

Today people in Birmingham came together to say "Enough is Enough". Four people have been killed on our roads in the last month, two of whom have been children. Last week a child and their older sibling were run over on their way to school. @for_birmingham is demanding action pic.twitter.com/nJummIIFWZ — Sarah Chaundler (@ChaundlerSarah) June 18, 2023

Outlining the "sensible" aim to reduce the number of collisions, currently around 400 per year, where people are hurt or killed by 50 per cent by 2030, Mr Tranter said the longer-term goal of reaching a point where nobody is killed or seriously injured in collisions would be "one of the most challenging things this region has ever done".

"In recent weeks, several unacceptable acts of road violence have led to needless deaths and serious injuries on our roads," he said. The outrage felt by communities is clear and justified."