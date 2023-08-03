Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
"Relentless enforcement of the rules of the road": Police force crackdown on dangerous driving after cyclist deathsWest Midlands Police operation June 2023 (Twitter)

"Relentless enforcement of the rules of the road": Police force crackdown on dangerous driving after cyclist deaths

Aiming to "target the most dangerous drivers", West Midlands authorities have announced new measures to tackle road danger...
by Dan Alexander
Thu, Aug 03, 2023 14:46
0

A meeting of stakeholders has produced a new package of tougher measures to tackle dangerous driving in the West Midlands. The action comes to the grim backdrop of three cyclists and a pedestrian having lost their lives on Birmingham roads in May.

A father of a two-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run while cycling on 16 May, weeks before a 12-year-old riding a bike was also killed, and a driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drugs. On 29 May, a cyclist was killed in a further hit-and-run before a four-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a driver in Erdington a day later.

The fatalities prompted the West Midlands' Walking and Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter to make an urgent plea for action to "turn the tide on aggressive driving in Birmingham".

At a subsequent meeting requested by Mr Tranter — chaired by West Midlands mayor Andy Street and attended by the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, the councillor responsible for transport at Birmingham City Council, Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, as well as Transport for West Midlands' executive director — tougher measures for dangerous drivers were agreed upon, with the cited aim to "target the most dangerous drivers" with "relentless enforcement of the rules of the road".

Among the agreed measures, the speed limit on main A-roads in the city will be cut from 40mph to 30mph, enforced with an increase to the number of average speed cameras in the city.

Pedestrian crossings are to be reprogrammed to give people more time to cross, while the police force said it would work to make it easier for road users to report footage of dangerous driving.

A crackdown, called Operation Triton, will be launched at hotspots with extra police officers out combating dangerous driving, Birmingham Live reports.

The footage-reporting admission comes just months after an FOI request, submitted by Chris Smith, revealed that of 286 reports of careless, inconsiderate, or dangerous driving around cyclists considered by West Midlands Police in 2022, only one resulted in a prosecution.

In response, the force accepted it needed to review the way reports are managed, an update again acknowledged in the findings of last month's meeting.

Also last month, officers launched an on-ground response to the hit-and-run deaths, undertaking a day of action targeting dangerous driving, with more than 70 motorists stopped, including one allegedly watching a video on their phone behind the wheel.

The operation came after a further incident saw two pedestrians, a boy and a woman, seriously injured, sparking a roadblock protest in Kings Heath.

> "Angry and frightened": Could Birmingham safer roads protests inspire Dutch-style cycling revolution in Britain?

Outlining the "sensible" aim to reduce the number of collisions, currently around 400 per year, where people are hurt or killed by 50 per cent by 2030, Mr Tranter said the longer-term goal of reaching a point where nobody is killed or seriously injured in collisions would be "one of the most challenging things this region has ever done". 

"In recent weeks, several unacceptable acts of road violence have led to needless deaths and serious injuries on our roads," he said. The outrage felt by communities is clear and justified."

West Midlands
West Midlands Police
Adam Tranter
Birmingham
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 