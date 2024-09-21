Cyclists confronted by councillor on British Camp, Malvern Hills (supplied)
No evidence to support cyclists’ claims that “ranting” councillor aggressively confronted them over no-cycling zone on historic landmark, investigation finds – as councillor says “all careful and courteous cyclists are welcome”
The group of cyclists had reported the politician’s “inflammatory actions” to the local authority, after the councillor claimed to the press that he had been abused and threatened during the row on the ancient hill fort
The investigation, carried out by Malvern Hills District Council and an ‘independent’ verifier, marks the latest development in the saga surrounding the no-cycling zone on British Camp, an Iron Age hill fort located in the Malvern Hills at the top of Herefordshire Beacon, and designated as a scheduled monument, protecting it against unauthorised change.
While the area around the hill fort is popular with cyclists, and a bridleway exists above the reservoir, cycling is not permitted elsewhere on the monument – a situation that led Malvern Hills district councillor Paul Bennett to confront three mountain bikers on Sunday 18 August, who he claimed were riding their bikes on British Camp.
According to Bennett, he politely informed the cyclists that they couldn’t ride their bikes on the hill, only to be met with a tirade of swearing, abuse, and threats from the three men.
The cyclist, who told road.cc that the councillor appeared above them as they sat and chatted on the hill, before shouting at them and threatening to phone the police, which escalated the confrontation into a full-scale shouting match atop the hill fort.
The cyclists also criticised what they described as Bennett’s “inaccurate, self-serving” account of the incident, prompting them to report his “inflammatory actions” to the council.
Speaking to road.cc earlier this month, Bennett said that he felt “intimidated” by the three cyclists’ “completely unreasonable” response to what he says was simply a polite reminder that cycling is prohibited on British Camp.
“I was walking my dogs at the top of the Herefordshire Beacon/British Camp and saw three men with bikes on the slopes of the summit,” he told road.cc.
“I did not approach but called over to them and just said, ‘Hi guys, you might not know but bikes are not allowed up here on the scheduled monument’. Normally, this simple bit of information is met with a ‘sorry’, ‘I did not know’, or just a ‘thank you’.
“Not in this case. The youngest of the three stood up and told me to ‘f*** off’, adding ‘Haven’t you got anything better to do?’ Then he and his father came over and squared up to me, being aggressive and completely unreasonable. I walked away and immediately phoned the police. I felt intimidated and avoided walking anywhere I might bump into them again.”
He continued: “Some minutes later, other walkers I came across, told me the group had cycled off the Beacon and left. Two of the three were abusive and aggressive, the third person did not get involved. I assumed these people were tourists but have now been told they may be more local.
“Cyclists are normally careful, courteous, and good people to be around. Almost all keep to the designated bridleways and tracks on the Malvern Hills and those who are on the ancient monument usually behave reasonably when told it is a protected site.
“The rest of the Malvern Hills are a great place for cycling and can I just say thank you to all of the cyclists who treat the area so well.”
However, the councillor’s account of the confrontation on British Camp was vehemently denied by one of the three cyclists involved, as well as one witness, who claimed it was Bennett who was initially aggressive and that they had pushed their bikes upon entering the no-cycling zone.
Describing the incident, the cyclist, who wished to remain anonymous but is known by ‘Ouzel’, told road.cc: “We’d been sat [on the hill] for a few minutes, when Bennett started ranting at us, from above and behind. His thesis seemed to be that we should not be there with bikes, whether we were riding them or not, though he subsequently claimed we abused him whilst riding our bikes.”
In a short video sent to road.cc, Bennett can be seen standing on top of the hill, with two dogs beside him, looking down at the cyclists, who, as Ouzel noted, were sitting on the hillside, some distance from their bikes.
“Just get on with your day, mate,” one of the cyclists can be heard saying in the clip.
“No, I’m not,” Bennett responded, “Because people like you damage this.”
“Oh what, and the dogs?” one of the cyclists says. “Your dogs, they’re digging, going around.”
“There was a bit of an exchange, with us remaining seated,” Ouzel continued. “We tried to say that we were doing nothing wrong, that it was perfectly legal to walk a bicycle along a footpath, something Bennett denied. We asked him to leave us alone, but he continued to be abusive, threatening to call the police.
“Then things got more shouty. At that stage I just tried to disengage, one can’t reason once people start shouting, but my friends eventually cracked and took umbrage and ran up the hill to where Bennett was standing, and the exchange became more heated. That was probably unwise. I wish they had just stayed seated.
“Eventually Bennett went. Someone known to one of my friends came over and offered commiserations, then all three of us reunited in our sheltered spot to continue our chat.
“Bennett has a history of being antagonistic to cyclists. Those of us who live and work in the area all love and appreciate the Malvern Hills. It is in everyone’s interests that users are civil, act responsibly and display a degree of tolerance to others.
“Bennett’s inflammatory actions and self-serving, inaccurate portrayal of events run counter to all that. They have also been exploited by a variety of anti-cycling groups as an excuse for further progressing their agendas.”
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
4 comments
Who cares about whatever silly councillors, ancient crap or stupid rules. Just cycle wherever you want. Police will not do anything about it anyway.
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
Is there any evidence that any of it actually happened at all?
The mere presence of a bike is too much for him to handle it seems.