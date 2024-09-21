No evidence to support cyclists’ claims that “ranting” councillor aggressively confronted them over no-cycling zone on historic landmark, investigation finds – as councillor says “all careful and courteous cyclists are welcome”

An investigation into a row between a local councillor and a group of cyclists, who claimed the politician aggressively confronted them after mistakenly believing that they had cycled on a historic landmark where riding bikes is prohibited, has concluded that there was no evidence to substantiate the cyclists’ assertions that the “ranting” councillor’s actions were “inflammatory”.

The investigation, carried out by Malvern Hills District Council and an ‘independent’ verifier, marks the latest development in the saga surrounding the no-cycling zone on British Camp, an Iron Age hill fort located in the Malvern Hills at the top of Herefordshire Beacon, and designated as a scheduled monument, protecting it against unauthorised change.

While the area around the hill fort is popular with cyclists, and a bridleway exists above the reservoir, cycling is not permitted elsewhere on the monument – a situation that led Malvern Hills district councillor Paul Bennett to confront three mountain bikers on Sunday 18 August, who he claimed were riding their bikes on British Camp.

According to Bennett, he politely informed the cyclists that they couldn’t ride their bikes on the hill, only to be met with a tirade of swearing, abuse, and threats from the three men.

British Camp, Malvern Hills

However, one of the cyclists, along with a passer-by, countered Bennett’s interpretation of the encounter and instead said the councillor “started ranting at us” and that they were not riding their bikes on the historic landmark, but had in fact pushed them up the hill.

The cyclist, who told road.cc that the councillor appeared above them as they sat and chatted on the hill, before shouting at them and threatening to phone the police, which escalated the confrontation into a full-scale shouting match atop the hill fort.

The cyclists also criticised what they described as Bennett’s “inaccurate, self-serving” account of the incident, prompting them to report his “inflammatory actions” to the council.

However, following an investigation into the cyclists’ complaint, Malvern Hills District Council has concluded there is not enough evidence to support their claims.

“We have concluded our assessment of the complaint and we have found the evidence does not substantiate the claims made,” a council spokesperson told the Worcester News.

“We will not be undertaking any further investigation.”

The cyclists sitting with their bikes on British Camp shortly before the incident (Credit: ‘Ouzel’)

Responding to the investigation’s findings, Bennett said he was pleased with the outcome and how the local authority and the independent verifier had viewed the evidence.

“We have to protect these ancient sites because they are our history and provide jobs and prosperity for the residents I represent in Malvern,” he said in a statement.

“My ward of Pickersleigh is one of the six that pays the precept that funds preservation of British Camp and the rest of the Malvern Hills.

“Almost all cyclists on the Hills are careful, courteous, and stick to the approved routes. They are welcome.”

Speaking to road.cc earlier this month, Bennett said that he felt “intimidated” by the three cyclists’ “completely unreasonable” response to what he says was simply a polite reminder that cycling is prohibited on British Camp.

“I was walking my dogs at the top of the Herefordshire Beacon/British Camp and saw three men with bikes on the slopes of the summit,” he told road.cc.

“I did not approach but called over to them and just said, ‘Hi guys, you might not know but bikes are not allowed up here on the scheduled monument’. Normally, this simple bit of information is met with a ‘sorry’, ‘I did not know’, or just a ‘thank you’.

“Not in this case. The youngest of the three stood up and told me to ‘f*** off’, adding ‘Haven’t you got anything better to do?’ Then he and his father came over and squared up to me, being aggressive and completely unreasonable. I walked away and immediately phoned the police. I felt intimidated and avoided walking anywhere I might bump into them again.”

He continued: “Some minutes later, other walkers I came across, told me the group had cycled off the Beacon and left. Two of the three were abusive and aggressive, the third person did not get involved. I assumed these people were tourists but have now been told they may be more local.

“Cyclists are normally careful, courteous, and good people to be around. Almost all keep to the designated bridleways and tracks on the Malvern Hills and those who are on the ancient monument usually behave reasonably when told it is a protected site.

“The rest of the Malvern Hills are a great place for cycling and can I just say thank you to all of the cyclists who treat the area so well.”

However, the councillor’s account of the confrontation on British Camp was vehemently denied by one of the three cyclists involved, as well as one witness, who claimed it was Bennett who was initially aggressive and that they had pushed their bikes upon entering the no-cycling zone.

Describing the incident, the cyclist, who wished to remain anonymous but is known by ‘Ouzel’, told road.cc: “We’d been sat [on the hill] for a few minutes, when Bennett started ranting at us, from above and behind. His thesis seemed to be that we should not be there with bikes, whether we were riding them or not, though he subsequently claimed we abused him whilst riding our bikes.”

In a short video sent to road.cc, Bennett can be seen standing on top of the hill, with two dogs beside him, looking down at the cyclists, who, as Ouzel noted, were sitting on the hillside, some distance from their bikes.

“Just get on with your day, mate,” one of the cyclists can be heard saying in the clip.

“No, I’m not,” Bennett responded, “Because people like you damage this.”

“Oh what, and the dogs?” one of the cyclists says. “Your dogs, they’re digging, going around.”

“There was a bit of an exchange, with us remaining seated,” Ouzel continued. “We tried to say that we were doing nothing wrong, that it was perfectly legal to walk a bicycle along a footpath, something Bennett denied. We asked him to leave us alone, but he continued to be abusive, threatening to call the police.

“Then things got more shouty. At that stage I just tried to disengage, one can’t reason once people start shouting, but my friends eventually cracked and took umbrage and ran up the hill to where Bennett was standing, and the exchange became more heated. That was probably unwise. I wish they had just stayed seated.

“Eventually Bennett went. Someone known to one of my friends came over and offered commiserations, then all three of us reunited in our sheltered spot to continue our chat.

“Bennett has a history of being antagonistic to cyclists. Those of us who live and work in the area all love and appreciate the Malvern Hills. It is in everyone’s interests that users are civil, act responsibly and display a degree of tolerance to others.

“Bennett’s inflammatory actions and self-serving, inaccurate portrayal of events run counter to all that. They have also been exploited by a variety of anti-cycling groups as an excuse for further progressing their agendas.”