Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Riding
Solicitor says wearing Lycra or cycling while overweight should be criminal offence, as drunk cyclist knocked off bike by police fined £350 London bike commuters in Lycra (copyright Britishcycloing.org_.uk)

Solicitor says wearing Lycra or cycling while overweight should be criminal offence, as drunk cyclist knocked off bike by police fined £350

The strange in-court joke came as a 24-year-old man was fined for cycling while double the drink drive limit, possessing cocaine, and failing to stop for police
by Ryan Mallon
Wed, Sep 18, 2024 18:44
4

In one of the more bizarre court proceedings we’ve seen in recent years, a defence solicitor has said that cycling while overweight or wearing Lycra “possibly” should be a criminal offence.

Solicitor Seamus Quigley’s joke – or at least we assume it was joke – came as his client, Caolan Roberts, was fined £350 for cycling while unfit through drink or drugs, possessing cocaine, and failing to stop for police, following an incident which saw an officer knock the cyclist off his bike before arresting him.

On Thursday, Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that 24-year-old Roberts was cycling on the Skeoge Link carriageway, just outside Derry/Londonderry, on 28 July when police spotted him and believed he was under the influence, Derry Now reports.

Roberts was soon stopped by the PSNI officers, who found him to be unsteady on his feet. However, the 24-year-old then proceeded to ride off, instigating a chase that eventually led to one officer knocking him off his bike and detaining him.

> Cyclists in Queensland, Australia to face random breath tests to ascertain if they are riding while drunk

A subsequent breath test revealed 67 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, almost double the UK drink drive legal limit of 0.37mg/L (though it must be noted that no formal upper alcohol limit for cycling exists, despite it being an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 to ride a bike while under the influence of alcohol or drugs). Cocaine was also found in Roberts’ shorts at the time of his arrest.

Along with pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and attempting to flee from the police, the 24-year-old also admitted the charge of cycling while unfit through drink or drugs in court today.

The particular plea prompted Roberts’ solicitor Quigley – who also defended his client during a domestic abuse and assault case earlier this year – to clarify to the court that the charge of cycling while unfit “did not refer to someone being overweight or even wearing Lycra”.

“Although that possibly should be an offence,” the solicitor remarked.

Cyclists in Richmond Park with London skyline (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> "Not at all surprised": Cyclists react to research showing riders wearing helmets and high-visibility clothing seen as "less human"

The defence solicitor’s comments, though they may have been made in a light-hearted manner, is alarmingly indicative of the way cyclists’ clothing affects how they are perceived by people who don’t ride bikes, with Lycra gear often providing the focal point of ridicule aimed at people who cycle by anti-cycling mouthpieces on social media and in the tabloid press.

Last year, Australian academic Dr Mark Limb – who co-authored a study which found that people who wear helmets or high-visibility clothing while riding their bikes are viewed as “less human” by motorists – told the road.cc Podcast that the reaction from the study’s participants when shown images of cyclists wearing Lycra clothing was “off the charts” in terms of being selected as ‘less human’.

Daily Mail Lycra Louts

> Academic behind ‘cyclists seen as less human’ study: “If you have a safe and normal cycling culture, how could you see people as anything but human?”

Moving away from odd jokes made at the expense of cyclists, Quigley claimed that Roberts simply had too much to drink at the time of the incident, arguing that the “biggest danger was to himself”, and that the cocaine found in his shorts was “a very small amount of drugs for personal use”.

After admitting all three charges, Roberts was fined a total of £350.

The 24-year-old’s fine for drink cycling comes six months after just across the border in Donegal a legally blind man received his second conviction in as many years for cycling while drunk, after police found him riding his bike in an “extremely unsteady” manner along the hard shoulder of a dual carriageway after a night out.

> Blind cyclist fined for riding bike on dual carriageway while “extremely” intoxicated – months after crashing into car while cycling drunk

Gintaras Jankauskas – who was found to be “clinically blind” with a “reading of 6/60 in his vision” – was fined €200 by a judge at Letterkenny District Court in March, after he was found guilty of the offence of “driving a pedal cycle while being under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent that he was incapable of having proper control”.

This latest incident was preceded just eight months before by Jankauskas being fined for cycling while drunk and crashing into a passing vehicle.

Derry
drunk cycling
lycra
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
john_smith | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Good thing cycling kit generally isn't made of Lycra then.

Avatar
Simon E | 5 hours ago
1 like

Quote:

The defence solicitor’s comments, though they may have been made in a light-hearted manner, is alarmingly indicative of the way cyclists’ clothing affects how they are perceived by people who don’t ride bikes.

And this is why some people in cars think it's OK to drive aggressively or great fun to push cyclists into a ditch.

I cannot work out why anyone thinks it's any of their business what I choose to wear when I ride my bike. But it is as clear as day that the antipathy towards people on bikes, especially (but not exclusively) those wearing lycra, has been manufactured by a long term campaign of cyclist-bashing in the media.

For comparison, when did you hear about someone being verbally abused for wearing for a premiership or league football / rugby team jersey instead of a normal t-shirt while pushing their trolley in a supermarket?

It's all illogical in the same way as getting arsey with someone in, say, a Ducati branded jacket or Mercedes F1 merchandise (regardless of the brand of car or motorbike they own, if they even own one).

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Simon E | 4 hours ago
1 like

Get Grayson Perry (keen mountain biker) - or rather his alter ego, Claire - on the (test) case.  If nothing else it'll be kryptonite for some less-forward-thinking folks.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
1 like

Don't give up the day job, Seamus...

Latest Comments

 