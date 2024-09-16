“This is why we run cameras”: Cyclists share horrifying stories of assault after rider pushed off bike by man in passing van, as police label act as “despicable random attack”

Multiple cyclists have come forward to share their stories of having been assaulted on the road by drivers or passengers in motor vehicles, after a cyclist riding to work was pushed off his bike in Nottingham in March, but the perpetrators have gone unarrested by the police who described the act as a “despicable random attack” and a “nasty unprovoked assault”.
Nottinghamshire Police released footage captured by the cyclist’s rear bike camera at 4am on Saturday 9 March, which showed a silver Peugeot van being driven along Nottingham Road, catching up to the cyclist with a man hanging out of the passenger window with his arms outstretched, ready to attack the rider from a few metres away.
The driver seemed to time the movement of the van to make it easier for the man to shove the cyclist, who ended up suffering facial injuries, bruising to his arms and legs and a swollen knee following the incident. The handlebars, brake levers, and rear axle of his bike were also damaged.
The police said: “Officers have already explored several lines of inquiry as part of their ongoing investigation, including inquiries relating to the van driver and registered keeper.”
PC Jon Lingard, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked assault on a man cycling to work. It’s fortunate that he didn’t sustain more serious injuries following this despicable random attack.
“We are now in a position to release this footage as part of our investigation and would ask that anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch. We’d also ask that he contacts us if he sees this appeal.”
Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information was requested to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 137 of 9 March 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Following the release of the footage, cyclists, confused and angered, have questioned the police force’s swiftness in acting as well as many others shared their own stories of having faced such acts on the road, justifying why more and more cyclists feel the need to ride with cameras.
One cyclist from Nottingham commented under the police’s Twitter post: “I once got shunted into oncoming traffic at a roundabout by a car driver who resented I was in front of him. I did nothing to irritate them other than follow the Highway Code… scary. If I had not accelerated into traffic and wove my way through it, I would have been mashed.”
Another Nottingham cyclist wrote: “Similar thing happened to me, but it was lads in a car. They pushed me into some railings. They enjoyed doing it enough to turn back and come by again and spook me some more.”
Casey Adams said: “How does our system not have the ability to force the registered owner to identify the driver and the driver to name the suspect?” while Dr Kara claimed: “This is why more and more cyclists run cameras.”
Another Twitter account by the name of Ride Primary TVL, which aims to educate police on the law on behaviour around cyclists, wrote: “Why are you shocked? You spent years refusing to prosecute drivers for their offences against cyclists, making the offenders feel they can get away with anything. You caused this, own it!”
Several others also questioned why the police waited for six months to release the footage. The account Ride Primary TVL also said: “Hang on, f****** March, and now you feign interest. What exactly were you waiting for?”
One person wrote: “You have the plate numbers. Ask the driver, and hold them in contempt and interfering with police investigation if they stay quiet,” while another asked: “You waited until September to ask for help identifying someone from an assault that happened in March? You let this behaviour go unpunished for 6 months?”
road.cc has contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.
In January 2023, a man was fined £200 by Kilmarnock Sheriff Court for leaning out of an overtaking vehicle and hitting a cyclist with a tub of hair gel, after becoming frustrated that the cyclists were not "moving fast enough".
Another recent case from across the Channel was brought to light when two men in France, whose "only motive was idiocy", were handed a two-year suspended prison sentence after a spree of incidents which saw cyclists pushed into ditches, apparently for "fun".
Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.
What is needed is a bike with a harpoon and an anchor/arrester hook, plus a control system that fires the harpoon, applies the bike's brakes and deploys the anchor. Then you can sit back and savour the look on the goon's face as he flies out of the car window and lands on the road.
That's not a 'nasty unprovoked assault', that is attempted murder. I hope road.cc and the victim don't let this one pass, because it seems the police are treating this with less respect and urgency than someone name calling on social media such is the allowed contempt and prejudice towards people who ride a bike.
the police are treating this with less respect and urgency than someone name calling on social media such is the allowed contempt and prejudice towards people who ride a bike
Of course! Doesn't that go without saying? Isn't 'the police' the worst single institutional enemy we have?
If prison (which people could argue should primarily be used to keep the public safe from dangerous criminals) is not enough of a deterrent for this... then maybe some other form of punishment?
I advocate for loss of taste buds and libido (or whatever the opposite of viagra is).
Depending on the severity of the first crime it could be temporary.
Any repeat, make it permanent.
Its bromide isn't it ?
Many will disagree, but I consider some crimes understandable. A man unable to find a decent paying work, has a family and eventually steals, is not that great criminal to me.
This kind of vandalism that someone destroyes property or injure people, with no benefit for him/her, is totally incomprehensible to me. These people should be put to prison with hard labour, if they have so much energy and nowhere to let it out.
I don't think prison is the answer. Compulsory community service every weekend for years. Night-time litter picking on an unlit country road, wearing dark clothing, for example.
Just on the "hard labour" idea - the problem with that idea is that a) it's not been shown to be a great deterrent (obvs. having *no* consequences is zero deterrent!) and b) if you plan to ever let them out again then you've potentially created a very strong person with a well-thought-out grudge against the "system", with a "prison education" and new links to other criminals... (EDIT and with low legit employment prospects).
Prison "solutions" have issues - banging people up is politically popular but apparently no-one wants to live near one, or pay for the building, or the running costs (usually very expensive).
Almost every society has to deal with some kind of "young people (almost all men) energetically testing limits and not giving a stuff about others". I do think that the combination of bored youth with grievances but who still can easily access cars (because the expectation is that almost all adults will) *plus* the power of motor vehicles is clearly problematic. For one issue see many of the entries in the Car Crashes into Building thread...
Do you mean the "Driver crashes into building" thread?
http://rc-rg.com
"wow, that car did that all by itself?"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3331869633536303/
You have spotted the deliberate mistake but I'm sure as David9694 would say "Welcome to the '*Car* crashes into building thread" (for exactly those stories reported as if the vehicle was autonomous).
No.
https://road.cc/content/forum/car-crashes-building-please-post-your-loca...
If you've created a very strong person you've been feeding them too much and allowing them too much rest between shifts.
One has to contemplate the the old Viking sentence of being outlawed. This was used way back, when there were no prisons. The convicted person was declared an outlaw and was therefore fair game to anyone with the ways and means to mete out summary justice. A vigilante's charter, if you will, but all sanctioned by the justice system.
It would put the fear of carp (intentional misspelling) into some of these yahoos that blight our lives.
It is a real surprise that they have not arrested anyone for this. I would be surprised if they had not already identified the passenger. Proving it might be another matter. The driver is equally guilty for aiding and abetting a crime.
Doesn’t help that the number plate seems to have been deliberately blurred out. Or is that just an unfortunate smudge on the lens?
It could have been on cloned plates, hence the blurring of the number plate. That's all I can think as to why they would blur it.
Unless there is some evidentiary reason then I can only presume it is to protect the poor vulnerable van owner from the all too common violent acts of street justice meated out by those nasty cyclists.
meted, the word is meted.
Yet another Random Act of Violence Against a Cyclist🤬