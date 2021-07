Councillor pictured celebrating after popular bike lane is ripped up; New LEJOG record; Liam Gallagher celebrates Team GB's BMX morning glory; Alexei Sayle's Cyclogeography; Tadej Pogacar signs 'longest contract in history' + more on the live blog

The political cock-ups keep coming...On Wednesday, it was Liverpool's climate emergency chief promising his commitment to cycling infrastructure in front of the cycle lane on West Derby Road which was about to be ripped out. And now yesterday, Liberal Party councillor Steve Radford popped up triumphantly holding two of the removed wands aloft like a beaming athlete celebrating Olympic gold...He even had a medal around his neck...

Some have been quick to point out certain inconsistencies with the front page of the Liberal Party website...

Joe can you explain how this squares with the front page of your website please? pic.twitter.com/kYLYaRGD18 — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) July 29, 2021

Former Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher, who once got himself into hot water for spitting at another motorist on a similar stretch of the city's road network, welcomed the news of the bike lane's removal and asked for "the same on Stanley Road in Kirkdale".

Others on Twitter asked if Cllr Radford would be so triumphant the next time the road is congested or if a road user is injured on the stretch.

What a life's work. Such vision. — Wes (@Frailerpark) July 29, 2021