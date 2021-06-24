Trek-Segafredo's Koen de Kort has fingers amputated after off-road vehicle crash; Should robots be allowed in cycle lanes?; Police say driver behaviour is why people don't cycle; Team GB get active campaign sponsored by Toyota + more on the live blog

The 38-year-old Dutchman was "the victim of an accident" involving an off-road vehicle he was driving according to Trek-Segafredo, which resulted in three of his fingers being amputated. Here is the statement in full:

We are sad to inform that early Thursday afternoon Koen de Kort was a victim of an accident while driving a vehicle off-road that resulted in the amputation of his third, fourth, and fifth fingers of his right hand.

Our expert road captain has been a resident of Andorra for some years and unfortunately was involved in an accident in the Pyreenes area and suffered serious damage to his right hand. The gravity of his injury required an emergency transfer by helicopter to hospital Parc Tauli in Sabadell, in the province of Barcelona.

After assessing the severity of the situation, the decision was made for immediate surgical intervention. In spite of the doctors' effort in a procedure that lasted over three hours, it was necessary to amputate three fingers.

"Unfortunately, Koen has lost the third, fourth, and fifth finger of his right hand. The amputation has been total removal," explained Trek-Segafredo physician Dr. Manuel Rodrìguez Alonso, who has been in close contact with the medical staff at the Catalan hospital.

"Dr. Jorge Serrano, who operated on him and to whom we must thank for his work, told me that from the first findings the functionality of the hand will be maintained thanks to the thumb and index finger. The latter also suffered a considerable damage but, thanks to the efforts of the doctors, was saved from amputation.

"Because of considerable dirt around the wounds, the risk of infection has not been ruled out, but the most appropriate antibiotic therapy is being administered. Obviously, Koen will remain in the hospital for the next few days."

Dr. Rodríguez Alonso was able to speak with the Trek-Segafredo rider before and after the surgery, and reports that Koen is in good condition physically and mentally.

No further details will be provided at the moment.