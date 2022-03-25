What does it take to ride 1000km in 24 hours?; Flanders dress rehearsal; Another record-breaking Santander Cycles month; Magical memes + more on the live blog

What does it take to ride 1000km in 24 hours? Good legs. Case closed, thanks for reading...

Okay, there's a bit more to it than that. Last July, Austrian ultracyclist Christoph Strasser rode 1,026.215km at an average speed of 42.75kph to smash the world record for greatest distance ridden by a cyclist in 24 hours.

The six-time Race Across America champ hit the record at the Zeltweg Air Base to beat the road record, he already holds the track record, in just 21 hours 6 minutes, before clocking an extra 26km, presumably just for fun?!

Strasser's record was aided by the support of his INSCYD coach Markus Kinzlbauer, who has now broken down exactly what it took to perform such an outstanding athletic feat...

Speaking to the athletic performance software company, Kinzlbauer, who also won two Paralympic medals in handcycling during 2021, said the effort was highly dependent on nutrition. We all recognise when we haven't eaten enough on a ride, the legs start to fade, the speed drops, until eventually you're crawling home pedalling through mud.

Well, if you're trying to ride for 24 hours, let alone at an average speed of 42kph, Strasser needed: "116g/h (grammes of carbs per hour) in the first 12h and a total of almost 105g/h in the 24h."

"Such a performance is highly dependent on the energy demand and intake. We experimented with nutrition intake. We tried a lot with sugar mixtures. During the race, we fed 116g/h in the first 12h and a total of almost 105g/h in the 24h," Kinzlbauer explained.

In total Strasser took on 13,450 calories, roughly five times the recommended daily intake for men.

"One of the puzzle pieces in the training prior to this historical benchmark was the INSCYD PPD test. We used the fat and carbohydrate combustion graph to calculate nutrition intake and pacing, and saw that the results were extremely reliable," Kinzlbauer continued.

The crucial balance was making sure Strasser has enough energy to complete the distance without suffering digestive issues.

Stats: 24 hours, 1026km, 42.75kph, 272w average power, 136bpm heart rate.

Check out Strasser's mind-boggling Strava file here...