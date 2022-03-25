What does it take to ride 1000km in 24 hours?; Flanders dress rehearsal; Another record-breaking Santander Cycles month; Magical memes + more on the live blog

‘Yeah no it’s going to be tough for sure, but I do think Jumbo can do it this year. I’m just hoping they don’t ride defensively and really bring the fight to Tadej you know? Primoz can absolutely do it, he just has to stay on the bike and not crash’ pic.twitter.com/1SIey7OkWM
One of my favourite racing days of the year — E3 Saxo Bank Classic. The Flanders dress rehearsal: harder than Omloop — 204km, Kanarieberg, Taaienberg, Paterberg, Oude Kwaremont, Tiegemberg, plus many more of Flanders cobbled beasts. With Flanders next Sunday it's time to find the form...
Nine times in the past 22 years, the winner of E3 has gone on to win Flanders. Will we get a tenth this year?
On the startline: Kasper Asgreen, Wout van Aert, Zdeněk Štybar, Florian Sénéchal, Tiesj Benoot, Victor Campenaerts, Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen, Bob Jungels, Gianni Moscon, Matej Mohorič, Stefan Küng, Jhonatan Narvaez, Luke Rowe, Dylan van Baarle, Sep Vanmarcke, John Degenkolb, Søren Kragh Andersen, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen, Peter Sagan, Anthony Turgis...now that's not bad, is it?
And, of course, it wouldn't be E3 without Oli Naesen memes...
The six-time Race Across America champ hit the record at the Zeltweg Air Base to beat the road record, he already holds the track record, in just 21 hours 6 minutes, before clocking an extra 26km, presumably just for fun?!
Strasser's record was aided by the support of his INSCYD coach Markus Kinzlbauer, who has now broken down exactly what it took to perform such an outstanding athletic feat...
Speaking to the athletic performance software company, Kinzlbauer, who also won two Paralympic medals in handcycling during 2021, said the effort was highly dependent on nutrition. We all recognise when we haven't eaten enough on a ride, the legs start to fade, the speed drops, until eventually you're crawling home pedalling through mud.
Well, if you're trying to ride for 24 hours, let alone at an average speed of 42kph, Strasser needed: "116g/h (grammes of carbs per hour) in the first 12h and a total of almost 105g/h in the 24h."
"Such a performance is highly dependent on the energy demand and intake. We experimented with nutrition intake. We tried a lot with sugar mixtures. During the race, we fed 116g/h in the first 12h and a total of almost 105g/h in the 24h," Kinzlbauer explained.
In total Strasser took on 13,450 calories, roughly five times the recommended daily intake for men.
"One of the puzzle pieces in the training prior to this historical benchmark was the INSCYD PPD test. We used the fat and carbohydrate combustion graph to calculate nutrition intake and pacing, and saw that the results were extremely reliable," Kinzlbauer continued.
The crucial balance was making sure Strasser has enough energy to complete the distance without suffering digestive issues.
Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.