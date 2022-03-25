Cyclist drowns after falling into ditch following reported seizure

A cyclist in Scotland is believed to have drowned after suffering a seizure while riding her bike and crashing into a ditch.

The incident happened in the Claddach Valley on the island of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides, reports the Daily Record.

The newspaper says that the victim has been named locally as 48-year-old nurse Nicky Morrison.

Her body was reportedly discovered by her husband who had gone out to look for her when she did not come back from her bike ride.

Ms Morrison, who according to a local source cited by the Daily Record suffered from epilepsy, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“She was out cycling and didn’t return by tea-time so her husband, John, went looking for her and found her,” the source said. “She suffered from epilepsy and appears to have had a severe attack.

“It appears she has fallen into a ditch that was full of water and drowned. It is really tragic.

“Nicky was from Wales but came here when she married and was firmly settled into Uist life,” the source added.

“She was very active in her local church and was well-known around the area. Her father-in-law is a minister and the family are distraught.”

Another local said: “We are all very close-knit and everyone is shocked by what has happened.

“She was a lovely woman and was always out and about helping in the community especially during the pandemic.

“She was very kind and considerate and loved going out on her bike. This is a dreadful accident. I can't imagine what her family are going through.”

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “At around 7pm on Monday, 21 March, officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 48-year-old woman in the Claddach Valley area on the Isle of North Uist.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and assisted at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

A post-mortem was due to be held on Wednesday to try and establish the exact cause of Ms Morrison’s death.