Cyclists! Mind the pole: More cutting-edge infra + more on the live blog

What a pol-arising cycle lane this is...

Council bosses say the route is yet to officially open, and the pole, present for temporary overhead lighting, will be sent packing in due course. By due course I mean next year when the entire development is completed.

Local cyclists on the other hand are a tiny bit baffled by the obstacle, and called for more "joined up thinking" between the local authority and lane users. Fair enough.

The bidirectional Leith Walk bike lane is part of the Trams to Newhaven extension project in the Scottish capital, with the pole sending riders off the cycleway and onto the adjacent pavement, something Ian Maxwell from Spokes says is "disappointing".

"We are disappointed with the way that the design seems to be making some very obvious blunders, it’s just not sensible," he said.

"The design of cycle routes is well-established and we’re very surprised the people that are doing this haven’t followed suit. There does seem to be a way of thinking that is very much along the lines of a tram route taking precedence and everything else following.

"We are seeing a fundamental shift in the way people in Edinburgh travel. I’m optimistic about the future because there are some quite nicely designed spaces, but at times it still seems a bit hit and miss."

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson told Edinburgh Live the temporary poles are absolutely necessary...

"Temporary poles provide necessary street lighting during construction and will be removed once the route is complete, as has always been planned. Overhead line poles will provide light in the permanent scheme but they are one of the last things to go in as part of the construction programme.

“The cycle lane is not yet open as the scheme is still under construction, and there is clear signage to notify the public of this."