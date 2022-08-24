Support road.cc

"Bloody bonkers — there’s no road left, it’s crazy": Good to see the locals enjoying their new cycle lane; Pogačar vs Dan Martin: Twitter banter we never knew we needed; Rab Wardell tributes; But cyclists... + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is back in the hot seat to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog
Wed, Aug 24, 2022 09:05
18
"Bloody bonkers — there’s no road left, it’s crazy": Good to see the locals enjoying their new cycle lane; Pogačar vs Dan Martin: Twitter banter we never knew we needed; Rab Wardell tributes; But cyclists... + more on the live blogoxon travel cycle lane picture - via twitter.PNG
10:45
"Utterly heartbreaking": Rab Wardell tributes

The cycling world is paying tribute to Rab Wardell who tragically passed away this week aged 37.

On Monday night he was on Scotland's Nine programme, talking through his Scottish XC mountain bike win...

road.cc and off-road.cc contributor Matt Page said: "Rab was a rider who I looked up to, despite me being a year older. We raced several seasons together in elite XC races, but the closest I'd ever get to him in a race was lining up on the grid. When the starter sounded, he'd be gone!

"Incredibly talented, both physically but also technically and a rider who did best on the toughest courses. He was funny and witty, always smiling and a rider that the whole mountain biking community will deeply miss."

10:38
Local knowledge: road.cc reader's Shelton New Road review

Thanks to S13SFC for this comment about the state of Shelton New Road:

"I drive that bit of road every working day between Newcastle Under Lyme and Shelton in the morning after dropping my wife off and the reverse in the evening. It really is crap.

"Bits are segregated and bits aren't. You come out of one segregated bit just as the road narrows and kinks on a downhill past the cemetery. Coming the other way it's not quite as bad until the railway bridge where it chicanes from road to bridge to road just before the lights.

"It was previously just painted white lines the whole way. Now it's a mish-mash of both and is a bloody mess and where it crosses the exit to the A500, just plain unsafe."

09:53
09:49
Tadej Pogačar vs Dan Martin: Twitter banter we never knew we needed

Tadej Pogačar and Dan Martin have been sharing some back and forth on Twitter, like a cheeky little brother winding up his sibling...

Superb. 

09:44
New bike day: Scott Addict 10 2022
2022 Scott Addict 10 - riding 4.jpg

Check out Stu's review of the new Scot Addict...

For a teaser: "Smooth-handling endurance machine with a racy edge and plenty of stiffness." But what did he score it?

Find out here...

09:38
XCO racer Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish Championship
Rab_Wardell

We'll have more on this shortly, including a round up of the widespread tributes pouring in from across the cycling world...

09:33
But cyclists...
09:06
07:48
"Bloody bonkers — there’s no road left, it’s crazy": Good to see the locals enjoying their new cycle lane

Introducing, in the red corner, Raging Russell Porter!!! And, in the blue corner... Shelton New Road's cycle lane...

The disgruntled resident, dubbed with a fantastic wrestling title by the Stoke Sentinel, took to the local press, furious with the council's extended segregated cycle lane in Hanley.

 Calling the lane a "bloomin disgrace", Raging Russell added: "The cycle lane is dangerous and how it's got planning permission I have no idea — when you come down to the bridge, two vehicles can't pass.

"Cyclists don't use the damn thing anyway. Why they have to make a cycle lane that’s 6ft with the kerb is bloody bonkers — there's no road left, it's crazy. There already was a cycle lane but it was lined and it was three feet, that's all you need for a cyclist. They've extended that away from the kerb into the middle of the road and now the road is too narrow."

How the lane looked previously...

Shelton New Road (Google Maps)

(Stoke Sentinel's story has better images of how the lane looks now, including the one further way up this post)

"It’'s a complete shambles and a waste of money. They plough money into anything which isn’t required," Raging Russel continued.

"It was quite safe as it was and there was no need for this new cycle lane. If they get away with this, they are going to be doing it all around the Potteries. I feel like they just do what they want, it's ridiculous. They didn't put signs up asking people what they think and if we had said no they would've still done it anyway. The roads in Stoke-on-Trent are a disgrace and you need a Jeep to go around the city."

It seems some at the council agree... the deputy council leader and cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage said the lane is "not useful" and is "one of the worst government schemes of recent times because it was rushed, it wasn't thought through".

"We were told by the government that we had to bid for them. We bid for as little as we can get away with in Stoke-on-Trent because I was not convinced that the scheme would be useful. It wasn't enough money to do something proper but we had to bid for it," Cllr Dan Jellyman (another great name) said.

"We ended up having to do these little schemes like this because the government made us. The Active Travel Fund is one of the worst wastes of taxpayers' money." That's the spirit...

"It doesn't achieve what it's meant to achieve. The point of the scheme was to try and encourage people to get out of their cars and onto bikes. Putting a bit of kerbing and white lines on a couple of roads doesn’t get people on bikes.

"The government rushed it and gave enough money so that they can say we've done something but it's not enough to have a proper transformation so I totally understand why residents feel this way.

"I've seen it myself on Shelton New Road, it's not very impressive. It could've been a lot worse if the city council bid for more money."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

