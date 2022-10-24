Support road.cc

Live blog

“Could build a velodrome for that”: Irish Tour de France start to cost €30m; Active travel and motoring groups combine to urge government to protect cycling funding; Cyclist asks court not to fine homeless man who stole his bike + more on the live blog

It’s the start of another new week, with another new Prime Minister (probably), and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news and views on the live blog
Mon, Oct 24, 2022 10:12
33
"Could build a velodrome for that": Irish Tour de France start to cost €30m; Active travel and motoring groups combine to urge government to protect cycling funding; Cyclist asks court not to fine homeless man who stole his bike + more on the live blog
16:28
Movistar-Saudi Cycling Federation agreement
Nothing to see here, folks: Movistar announces agreement with Saudi Cycling Federation

With sportswashing an increasingly hot topic of discussion, not just in cycling but – with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar fast approaching – across all sports, we were quite surprised to see a press release from Team Movistar, announcing an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s cycling federation, drop nonchalantly into our inbox.

> Cycling's most controversial sponsors

“The Saudi Cycling Federation and Spanish Abarca Sports (Movistar Team) signed an agreement today in the presence of Mr. Abdullah Alwathlan the President of the Saudi Cycling Federation and Mr. Eusebio Unzué the President of Abarca Sports and General Manager of Movistar Team,” the statement says.

“The agreement aims to develop technical staff, enhance cooperation on training programmes, exchange experiences, hold regular workshops and support events, races and activities in the Kingdom for years to come. The cooperation between the parties aims to jointly develop cycling projects in the Kingdom at all levels.”

Perhaps even more surprisingly, a decent chunk of the press release – on the face of it about a knowledge-exchange project which will see Movistar help develop cycling in Saudi Arabia – focused on the Spanish organisation’s women’s team, led by Giro, Tour and Vuelta winner Annemiek van Vleuten.

> World champion female triathlete slams Saudi's 'gesture' of allowing women to cycle

Until 2013, it was illegal for women to ride bicycles in Saudi Arabia. While women are permitted to cycle now, they are only allowed to ride in restricted recreational areas such as beaches and parks, and on the condition that they dress modestly and are accompanied by a male guardian at all times.

The statement continues: “The team started its activity in the pro cycling top tier in 1980, being the longest-running (43 years) and most successful squad in the UCI world Tour, including some of the best cyclists, men and women, in the history of cycling and ranking first in the world rankings in 1992, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“In 2018, the team created the women Movistar Team, that has become one of the best women cycling teams in the World, achieving the victory in Tour of France, Giro Italia and Vuelta España in 2022. Moreover, the team is worldwide recognized as a leader in sustainability practices amongst the cycling family and an innovator in the use of technology and big data to enhance the competitivity of its cyclists.”

15:49
Ethan Hayter, 2022 UCI world time trial championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)
Ethan Hayter: “I think I can get quite close to Ganna’s Hour Record”

As part of the line-up that usurped Italy as team pursuit world champions in Paris earlier this month, Ethan Hayter knows a thing or two about beating Filippo Ganna on the track.

And while most of the cycling world believed that the machine-like Italian blew the Hour Record out of the water in Switzerland at the start of October – blitzing even Chris Boardman’s seemingly unsurpassable “superman” mark to set a new benchmark of 56.792km – Hayter reckons he can become the third straight Ineos Grenadiers rider to achieve one of cycling’s most historic and prestigious feats.

“I saw a few things saying nobody’s ever going to beat Filippo’s record, but I think I can get quite close to it if I try it one day,” Hayter, who added the omnium title to his team pursuit gold at this month’s track worlds, told VeloNews last week.

“Give it a bit of time, maybe wait for some new technology to come out, and I’d like a go.

“I beat Dan [Bigham] at the nationals in the flat time trial and he broke the record. Obviously, it’s not the same, but I think I could put a bit of time into Dan, and then see where that leaves me with matching Filippo. But then Filippo did beat Dan by quite a lot, so…

“I know how much time and resources the team put into it, and all the little things that get them the extra metres,” Hayter said.

“It would take some discussion with the team and my calendar, and my training. I’ve not really tried much individual stuff. I’d like to try the individual pursuit one time, but it’s not easy when you do the team pursuit, omnium, and madison already.”

At the rate Hayter – who just turned 24 last month – is progressing in the pro ranks (he won the Tour of Poland in August and took fourth and ninth in the TT and road race worlds before his rainbow-laden week in Paris), and with the weight of Ineos behind him, I wouldn’t dismiss him eventually taking the Hour Record just yet.

Though, Ganna was bloody fast to be fair…

15:39
14:44
Giro d'Italia 2014 Stage 2 in Belfast (picture LaPresse)
“Could build an indoor velodrome for that money”: Tour de France Grand Départ in Ireland projected to cost over €30 million

While the prospect of a Tour de France Grand Départ in Ireland has excited cycling fans across the island, the decision to prioritise bidding for one showpiece weekend of racing while the sport – from the grassroots to the elite level – struggles financially has been met with more than a few faint murmurs of discontent.

As we reported on the live blog last week, the news that the Irish government and Northern Ireland executive have submitted an expression of interest to host the opening stages of the Tour de France, in either 2026 or 2027, prompted a somewhat mixed response.

> Ireland bids for cross-border Tour de France Grand Départ

While some cycling fans were in buoyant mood at the prospect of the world’s biggest race on their doorstep, others pointed out the dubious environmental impact of foreign grand tour starts, the legacy of pro cycling’s relationship with doping (particularly the cloud still lingering over the Tour’s only previous trip to Ireland, in 1998), and the lack of political will or funding for the domestic racing scene.

Those rumblings, however faint or preceded with the caveat that a Tour Grand Départ would still be welcomed with open arms, certainly won’t be quietened with today’s news that the estimated costs of hosting the Grande Boucle could rise to over €30 million.

As reported by Sticky Bottle today, following last week’s formal expression of interest in hosting the Tour, a detailed proposal will be worked on by a “project team” involving people and agencies from both sides of the border until the middle of 2023. According to the Irish government, a finalised bid will then be submitted.

Ireland’s Minister of State for Sports, Jack Chambers, told Newstalk this morning that the Tour was one of the “biggest and most prestigious” sports events in the world and that, if the race was secured by the joint north-south bid, it would hold “huge potential” for the island.

Giro 2014 Stage 2 Marcel Kittel wins in Belfast - picture credit LaPresse

Marcel Kittel wins stage two of the 2014 Giro d'Italia in Belfast (LaPresse)

“We see the projected costs at between €20 million and €30 million, which would be shared north and south, that’s the current indication of potential cost but we are at an early stage of the bid development process,” Chambers said.

“We will have to scope out the route, the logistics, the organisational planning, but that’s the projected costs presently.”

The TD also dismissed doping-related issues – including the assertion that Ireland was intrinsically linked to the infamous Festina Scandal of 1998 – and claimed that Irish cycling was at the forefront of the anti-doping community.

“I know there were issues in 1998 but obviously this is something that… every second year there is an opportunity, obviously when the Tour moves out of France for the start of the race, and I think, you know, cycling has had difficulties in the past that people are well aware of, but this is a huge opportunity for the island of Ireland,” he said.

Chambers, who said he had “fond memories” of the 1998 Grand Départ and the Giro’s start in Belfast in 2014, added: “This represents a brilliant opportunity from a north-south perspective… and the shared island approach and having that collaboration north and south. Sport is one of those areas that can build bridges and there is a huge potential from a tourism perspective in showcasing our country.”

While Ireland’s politicians say that the Tour de France could inspire the same, if not greater, levels of cross-community spirit witnessed during the Giro eight years ago, as well as boosting tourism, the bill for hosting the race (a similar amount to the figure paid by Yorkshire the last time the Tour visited the UK, also in 2014) has been criticised by some who have pointed to financial problems closer to home.

> “This decision has not been taken lightly”: No Irish teams for road world championships in Australia

That the Tour bid comes only two months after Cycling Ireland took the decision to not send a squad to the road world championships in Wollongong, citing the mounting costs and the body’s stretched budget, has not been overlooked by those in the Irish cycling community:

Nor have two of the elephants in the room when it comes to the ‘legacy’ of the Tour and Giro starts in Ireland: the lack of an indoor velodrome and the current squeezing of the domestic racing scene.

Just under three weeks ago, Irish track star Lara Gillespie said that a velodrome in Ireland would be a “huge asset” both for the island’s elite racers – who have been forced to train on the boards at their base in Mallorca for a number of years, despite producing world champions such as Martyn Irvine – and at grassroots level.

“It would be a huge asset if we had [a velodrome] and we could knuckle down on all the little small parts we maybe are lacking right now,” Gillespie told RTE 2FM at the start of October, ahead of the track worlds in Paris.

“But we’re definitely getting there and the track in Mallorca is such a life saver for us but in future, once we get kids (on the track) younger and getting those skills and just getting people used to it, it would just make such a huge difference.”

> “It’s like the world championship for Irish riders”: Iconic Rás Tailteann stage race makes triumphant return

Meanwhile, 2022 marked the long-anticipated return of the Rás Tailteann stage race, one of Ireland’s most iconic sporting events, in a reduced five-day format and with a much more local field than in the past – the first time that the Rás had been held since 2018, after several funding and sponsorship issues forced the organisers to cancel in 2019, a  precarious economic situation that was later exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tour of Ireland, the Rás’s old rival in terms of major international week-long stage races, has not appeared on the calendar since 2009, when Lance Armstrong showed up and Russ Downing took the overall win.

It’s perhaps not surprising, then, that some have blasted the decision by the governments north and south to seemingly prioritise a showpiece spectacle like the Tour over the island’s own racing scene and talent – though others hope that the legacy of a second Tour de France start in Ireland may kickstart an Irish cycling renaissance:

What do you think? Is hosting the Tour de France worth it? Or should that money be pumped into local races and riders instead? Or maybe even better cycling infrastructure? Let us know! 

13:45
Rishi Sunak official portrait
Peloton user Rishi Sunak becomes the UK’s 117th Prime Minister of 2022

In the same way that the Conservative party is rapidly running out of gormless ideologues and sycophants to office manage the country into oblivion, it appears that we’ve run out of images of politicians on bikes to mark the now-all-too-frequent occasion of their ascension to the decaying, poorly heated throne.

But never fear. While we don’t have a photo of Rishi Sunak – at once an “avid supporter of cycling” and “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – we do have a startling admission to share with you all about the new PM: he loves his Peloton.

> Rishi Sunak pledges to “stop war on motorists” and review LTNs

Last year, in an appearance on the Twenty Minute VC podcast (VC stands for venture capitalists, apparently), Sunak said that he rises at 6am everyday to work out on his Peloton, as Britney Spears provides the soundtrack. Not literally, I imagine, but you never know…

(I’ll also refrain from making a reference to spin, spinning, spin classes etc.)

Sunak then told Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts earlier this year that his Peloton regime was necessary due to his love of cookies and cake. I’m not making this up.

"These Maryland cookies are my favourite. I have one of them most days actually,” he said.

“People always like to take the mick out of me for my Peloton that I use but the reason I have to use this Peloton is because I'm constantly eating either cookies or cake most days.”

A man of the people.

Now, where’s our latest ‘What will Rishi Sunak mean for cycling’ piece? Surely we could issue them as monthly bulletins at this rate…

13:12
Couple goals...
12:25
One Chiswick’s new “Illegal Driving vs. Eating” campaign
11:55
Cyclist asks court not to fine homeless man who stole his bike

A cyclist whose bike was stolen from Lancaster railway station asked the court not to fine a local homeless man for the theft.

According to the British Transport Police for Lancashire, the bike was stolen on 2 September from the railway station. Within an hour, the police had reviewed the CCTV footage and arrested the suspect in the city centre.

While the bike was not initially recovered, the suspect – who was interviewed and bailed after denying that he had entered the railway station – was spotted the following day, after failing to answer his bail, riding the stolen bike near the scene of the crime.

The man was then arrested, with the bike returned to its owner.

However, the British Transport Police tweeted on Friday that “after we had recovered the stolen bicycle, the victim asked the court not to fine the offender, a local rough sleeper.”

The man was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and required to pay a £26 surcharge.

11:36
11:29
There are bikes literally everywhere in Amsterdam…
10:47
Miguel Angel Lopez on his way to winning Stage 17 of the 2020 Tour de France (picture credit Alex Whitehead SWpix.com)
More Miguel Ángel López drama, as reports in Spain say Colombian is looking to leave Astana

Less than a year into his second stint at Astana Qazaqstan, Colombian climber Miguel Ángel López is reportedly looking for a way out of his contract with the Kazakh squad.

The 28-year-old returned to Alexander Vinokourov’s setup, where he spent the first six years of his pro career, earlier this year after a tumultuous and ill-fated season with Movistar, which saw López’s relationship with the Spanish team break down in spectacular fashion following his dramatic and bad-tempered withdrawal on the penultimate stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Despite signing a two-year deal with Astana after being released by Movistar, drama has continued to follow López into 2022.

In July, he was temporarily suspended by the team after reports emerged that he was being investigated for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking and money laundering ring in Spain, led by doctor and physiologist Marcos Maynar.

> Miguel Ángel López being investigated as part of doping probe in Spain

While López has strongly denied any involvement in the case – with Astana lifting his suspension in early August, just in time for the Colombian to finish fourth overall at the Vuelta – Spanish cycling website Zikloland has reported this morning that his alleged links to Dr Maynar have caused yet another potentially irrevocable fracture between team and rider.

According to Zikloland, after prematurely ending his stay at Movistar, López is looking for a second early exit from his contract in as many years, and is currently courting alternative options for 2023.

It’s just a pity a film crew wasn’t there to film this latest acrimonious split…

09:59
More top-tier disc brake bantz

Ah, it appears that cycling author Simon Warren has solved the mysterious case of the conscientious bike thief:

09:09
Cyclists in London (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg
Active travel and motoring groups combine to urge government to protect cycling and walking funding, after Sustrans report finds that active travel generates £36.5 billion for UK economy

A group of organisations representing a range of disparate interests, from active travel and road safety to motoring and business, has urged the government to protect a £4 billion funding pot for ‘levelling up’ cycling, walking and wheeling across the UK, and dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

The group’s letter – addressed to the Secretary of State for Transport, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, and signed by members of the Walking and Cycling Alliance, the AA, the road safety group Brake, the countryside charity CPRE, the Road Safety Foundation, the Urban Transport Group, and the Federation of Small Businesses – emphasised active travel’s key economic and societal role, and called on the government to protect the budget set out in this year’s Cycling and Walking Strategy.

The letter echoes Cycling UK’s recent call for people to write to their MP to ask them to protect active travel funding from the widely expected cuts in government expenditure when the Chancellor of the Exchequer (whoever that may be by next week) presents the Budget on 31 October.

> Write to your MP to help save active travel funding, urges Cycling UK 

While many active travel advocates are worried that money set aside for cycling and walking could be at risk from the new Budget (though, given the current turmoil in British politics, it’s hard to tell which way the wind will blow), Sustrans’ latest Walking and Cycling Index has estimated that active travel generated £36.5 billion for the UK economy in 2021 (based on 17 urban areas surveyed in the report).

Sustrans said that this figure was based on the direct economic benefits of cycling and walking, as well as reducing the cost of traffic congestion and running a car, improved health (and thus a reduced burden on the NHS), and fewer sick days at work. The report also found that people who walk to the high street spend up to 40 percent more in shops than those who drive.

“It’s clear that active forms of travel, such as walking and cycling, bring in billions of pounds of economic benefit,” says Sustrans’ CEO Xavier Brice.

“Plus, as people are hit by the cost-of-living crisis, affordable ways of getting around are critical. People must have the opportunity to make the active travel choice instead of expensive car use, to boost people’s spending power for the benefit of the economy and our hopes of growth.”

> Drivers should welcome cycle lanes, says AA president 

The AA’s president Edmund King, who last week argued that drivers should welcome cycle lanes as they encourage people to use their bikes for everyday journeys, thus reducing congestion, added: “Every driver is a pedestrian and most cyclists are drivers, therefore it is in everyone’s interest to level up walking and cycling infrastructure. By creating new routes, as well as investing in existing paths and footways, we can create a safer, greener transport network that benefits all road users.

“Maintaining the £4bn budget for these projects will also help drivers save money on fuel or electricity. When we ask AA members what mobility modes they would consider to replace one or more car journeys per week, the top answer was bicycle (47 percent), followed by eBikes (41 percent).”

> For Net Zero, cost of living and the NHS: leaders must double down on Government active travel promises

Brice concluded: “It is high time we to stopped pitting motoring against walking, wheeling and cycling and instead realise the benefits that long-term Government investment for active travel can have for economic growth and to support people on low incomes through the cost of living crisis.”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

