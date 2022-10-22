"We'll stick to what we do best!": Geraint Thomas won't be getting a World Cup call up on this evidence

Something tells us Aaron Ramsey won't be nudging Rob Page to save Geraint Thomas a space on the plane to Qatar next month...

The podium finisher at this year's Tour de France is a proud Arsenal fan, and this week offered to take fellow Gunner Remco Evenepoel to the Emirates for a game, although on the evidence of this clip of a training ground visit to fellow Ineos-sponsored team OGC Nice, Thomas doesn't quite have the footballing talent of the former PSV Eindhoven youth prospect turned rainbow jersey.

The video reminds us the world's best cyclists — Hour Record hero Filippo Ganna, Ethan Hayter, Ben Swift and Thomas — are all human after all, and when they're out of their comfort zone, not smashing ridiculous watts out on 10 grand bikes, their sporting skills can... well, leave something to be desired...

Check out these skills! 🤣⚽️😅⚽️ Okay, maybe we'll stick to what we do best, but thank you to everyone at @ogcnice for having us and good luck on Sunday 👊 pic.twitter.com/cTSou3Rs5n — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 22, 2022

Maybe cycling legs aren't all that great for kicking a football... not that G saw anything wrong with his performance...

Cracking team camp with @ogcnice. Was a little rusty at first but soon pinging them in from all over the park. @aaronramsey was definitely impressed. Just waiting on that contract now 📝👌 pic.twitter.com/15HdfpsjqL — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) October 22, 2022

PR-friendly team camp visits aside, OGC Nice represents one of Ineos' larger sporting ventures, with the Ligue 1 side overseen by director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

The British Cycling/Sky/Ineos mastermind has reportedly been living in a caravan at Nice's training ground as he attempts to improve their fortunes, something which has thus far been unsuccessful, the South of France side languishing in 13th in the country's top league

French football journalist Julien Laurens recently said Brailsford had made "a lot of mistakes at Nice" and had been "very much counterproductive to what the project is and what it should be".

"He reminds me a little bit of Sir Clive Woodward when England won the Rugby World Cup. He thought he could go into any sport, including football, and be successful and it just doesn't happen like that," Laurens said.

One such mistake has seemingly been signing too many players from an English background, something Laurens called "silly recruitment".

"You have to explain to me what the logic behind it was, what the idea was and where they are going because it doesn't really make much sense. Maybe you can make sense of it when you know Dave Brailsford is there. He clearly thinks he can do a good job in football," he continued.

Anyway, enough of the serious football business, here's how the internet reacted to Ineos Grenadiers' 'skills'...

Kiwatkowski the only one didn't hurt my eyes. Painful stuff. https://t.co/IItHyA1N7J — Freddie Shires (@fshires) October 22, 2022

And I always wondered why pro cyclists get paid less than pro footballers. 😂 — Phil (@ibmreject) October 22, 2022