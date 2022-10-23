Cyclist attacked and robbed of bike — only for offenders to return it 10 minutes later

A cyclist narrowly avoided being punched by a group of youths who took his bike – only to, for whatever reason, then seemingly grow a conscience and return it 10 minutes later during a confusing robbery in Cumbria.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was holding his Giant bike while stood outside garages on Grange Crescent in Barrow-in-Furness when the group of six males in their late teens or early 20s approached.

Cumbria Crack reports the ringleader, described as white, around 5' 9" with ginger hair and a slim build tried to punch the victim.

Described as looking 15 or 16 years old and wearing a brown or grey waterproof jacket with dark-coloured trainers, the youth then forced the bike from its owner, making off with it with the rest of the group.

For unexplained reasons the group then returned 10 minutes later and gave the bike back to its owner.

A second man was described as white, around 5' 8" of slim build and in his early twenties. He was wearing a black woolly hat, black body warmer with a red long-sleeved top underneath, and had dark trousers and trainers.

Cumbria Police are investigating and asked for any witnesses to report their information online, quoting incident number 168 of 20th October.