Near Miss of the Day 772: Glitch in police system loses close pass submission

A more frustrating than usual close pass features in our Near Miss of the Day series today, not so much because of the actions of the driver – though of course, that’s bad enough, with the motorist overtaking at a pinch point despite an oncoming bus – but because after the cyclist went to the trouble of completing the form and submitting it to police, a glitch in their system meant it disappeared into the ether, or wherever it is that digital files that fail to reach their destination end up.

The footage was filmed by road.cc reader Tim, who told us that he shot it on 23 February, only to receive the following response: “Thank you for informing us of your recent road traffic incident, unfortunately there was a severe issue that occurred with the Online reporting system which in turn caused all evidence created on the form to not attach and reach this department.

“This lasted roughly for 52 hours from around 1300 on 21/02/2022 until fixed at 15.40 on 23/02/2022.”

Tim added that he resubmitted the video and accompanying information, but has heard nothing further since then …

