"Deathtrap" two-way cycle lane on Belfast dual carriageway causes outrage; Mandatory high-vis because drivers have "less than perfect eyesight", says reader letter; Bristol councillor's negative response over pop-up infra + more on the live blog

A South Gloucestershire councillor took to a community Facebook group to ask residents for their opinions on a new pop-up cycle lane on a busy ring road in the Bristol suburb of Bromley Heath; with the overwhelming response from residents being negative.

The councillor wrote: "They (the council) wish to temporarily convert the inside lane of the Ring Road between Bromley Heath roundabout and the Hambrook traffic lights to a cycle lane. Their reasoning behind this was that traffic flows have decreased and cycling has increased significantly. Buses are not able to run anywhere near capacity so public transport is limited. There is a pinch point on the cycle lane in this area which makes the volume of cyclist and walkers difficult to manage. They would be looking at implementing this at the end of this week/ start of next week. We have raised several points and concerns about the scheme this morning but wanted to open this up to residents views before we give our final view to officers."

Many of the comments expressed concerns about the levels of traffic increasing as the lockdown begins to lift, and the lane would simply be a case of too little, too late. Others say that it should have been done a month ago, with one commenting: "Crazy idea, wait a few months when everyone is back to work just for the winter when cycling drops off and nobody wants to take the bus."

The councillor later commented: "The concerns raised echo the ones that we raised this morning with officers. Our view was that this scheme should not go ahead but I did not want to state that initially so that residents could comment with an open mind. We are committed to increasing the use of alternatives to car travel and that this must be done in a safe and sustainable way."

With the government encouraging commuters to cycle and walk where possible and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps delivering a funding boost for temporary cycle lanes, many would argue that the need for social distancing post-lockdown will remain for some time... what do you think?