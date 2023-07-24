Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Oops, bike lane was a mistake… Good luck cyclists”: Commuter protests “worst cycle lane in the world” with homemade signs; Peter Sagan and Thibaut Pinot’s (very different) Tour de France farewells + more on the live blog

Another week of exciting racing on the roads of France AND another week on the live blog? Ryan Mallon can’t believe his luck…
Mon, Jul 24, 2023 10:22
0
“Oops, bike lane was a mistake… Good luck cyclists”: Commuter protests “worst cycle lane in the world” with homemade signs; Peter Sagan and Thibaut Pinot’s (very different) Tour de France farewells + more on the live blogValencia Street cycle lane signs 2 (Danielle Baskin)
09:59
Merci Thibaut Pinot (sha la la la la la la la, Thibaut Pinot)

Meanwhile, on the complete opposite end of the emotional spectrum, another member of the much-vaunted Class of 1990 bowed out of the Tour de France – a race in which Thibaut Pinot has experienced, and forced basically every cycling fan in the world to experience with him, the most thrilling highs and crushing lows – with another rendition of his song (what else?) ringing in his ears…

I’m not crying, you’re crying…

And while we’re all getting teary-eyed at Thibaut bidding the Tour adieu, let’s soak in one more time that moment on the Petit Ballon on Saturday:

That’s the way to bow out of the Tour de France. Merci, Thibaut.

09:33
Peter Sagan celebrates never having to ride the Tour de France again

And off he goes, 12 stage wins and seven green jerseys later, with all the nonchalance of a man who would be happy if he never saw a pair of dropped handlebars again in his life…

Of course, the soon-to-be-mountain biking three-time world champion couldn’t bow out of the race that helped define his career without treating us to another classic Sagz moment, delivering a refreshingly honest assessment of his relief at never having to ride the damned thing again.

“Finally, I’m so happy, so glad that it’s the last one. I’m tired,” he told Eurosport, and basically any other broadcaster who tried desperately to probe a tear, or even some degree of reflection, from the Slovakian star on the Champs-Élysées after yesterday’s final stage.

“It’s the last one, so what? Life continues, the show must go on. I’ve had a good time in cycling, in the Tour de France… But I’ve had enough. I’m happy it’s the last one.”

Now, that’s the kind of inspiring parting message I’d want to see on a t-shirt…

08:10
Valencia Street cycle lane signs (Danielle Baskin)
“Oops, bike lane was a mistake… Uh, good luck turning right”: Commuter protests “worst cycle lane in the world” – which runs down the middle of the road and was designed “just to save 20 parking spots” – with homemade signs

From the boulevards of Paris to the sunny streets of San Francisco… Never say I don’t take you anywhere on the live blog.

Well, over in San Fran (that’s what they call it, isn’t it?), a controversial cycle lane – which runs, for some reason, up the middle of a main city street – and the “dangerous, ridiculous” construction signs which currently run along it, have inspired one bike riding commuter to install her own, cutting bike lane signs.

Valencia Street cycle lane signs 4 (Danielle Baskin)

The new cycle lane on the Californian city’s Valencia Street runs down the middle of the road, with traffic passing on either side.

Cyclists using it are protected by the odd plastic bollard and small rubber kerbs. They have also had to, for the last three months, navigate the large construction signs currently lining the centre of the bike lane for its duration.

Mission Local reports that plans for the cycle lane were approved, despite lukewarm support, in a bid to avoid removing delivery spaces on either side of the road. As the bike lane has been built, several cyclists have crashed – including into the signs – and traffic experts have been scathing of the scheme, describing it as “an abomination” and the “worst infrastructure I have ever seen anywhere in the world”.

Over the past week – in a bid to highlight the absurdity of the cycling ‘infra’ – a local cyclist has launched her own protest by swapping out the much-derided constructions signs with satirical ones of her own making.

Valencia Street cycle lane signs (Dylan Hunn, Twitter)

Nine new signs appeared along the cycle path last week, each highlighting the problems with the lane’s layout.

“Uh, good luck turning right,” read one, while another said: “LOL IDK how you will merge.”

Others included: “We regret this bike lane”, “Good luck cyclists”, “LMAO We didn’t think this thru”, “If fire truck comes IDK”, and ““Oops bike lane was a mistake”.

The anonymous jokester, who commutes on Valencia Street every day, told the local paper that she installed the homemade messages because she finds the original signs “pretty ridiculous”.

“They’re an obstruction to cyclists, and also extremely confusing,” she said, noting that on one of her rides she saw one of the signs cracked in half after a cyclist hit it. That inspired her to make slogans lampooning the “dangerous” nature of the signs themselves.

Valencia Street cycle lane signs 3 (Danielle Baskin)

Explaining her “good luck turning right” sign, she said: “If you have a green light and the cars have a green light, there’s this little square you have to wait in, but you don’t have much time. You have to make eye contact with drivers and let them let you make a right turn.”

Meanwhile, her fire truck-related sign was a result of the local authority’s decision to also make the cycle lane the designated lane for emergency services.

“Imagine you’re on your bike and there’re cars on both sides, and then the fire truck comes down. Where do you go?” she asked.

Valencia Street cycle lane signs 2 (Danielle Baskin)

Despite encountering some opposition from the local authority – who promptly took the signs down – the cyclist returned over the weekend to keep spreading the message.

“Ultimately, I don’t think it’s the best vision for Valencia Street,” she said of the much-maligned cycling infra.

“They did all this just to save 20 parking spots. It’s frustrating because Valencia would be such a nice street, if the focus was on bikes and pedestrians.”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 