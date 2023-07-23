Cyclist ordered to pay over £1,000 for riding bike in town centre – after council accused of targeting “old and slow”

A female cyclist has been ordered to pay over £1,100 in fines and costs for riding her bike through Grimsby town centre, just months after unhappy locals claimed that the council was imposing the cycling ban unfairly and targeting “old and slow” cyclists, instead of cracking down on anti-social behaviour.

31-year-old Grimsby resident Lauren Cullum was found guilty this week of breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) after she was spotted riding a bicycle in a pedestrianised zone in the town. She was issued a fine of £660, and also ordered to pay a victim services surcharge of £264 and costs of £226, Grimsby Live reports.

In contrast, in the same week at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court, Paul Berry pleaded guilty to driving at 50mph on a 40mph road. He was disqualified from driving for seven days, fined £60, and ordered to pay a victim services surcharge of £16.

In 2019, Grimsby became one of a number of towns to impose a cycling ban in pedestrianised zones, using a PSPO which the council claims was introduced to deal with nuisance, anti-social, and dangerous behaviour in the town centre and along Cleethorpes seafront.

It was extended last July and will now last until 2025, with over 1,000 fixed penalty notices issued since 2019, the bulk of which have been for cycling on Victoria Street South and walking dogs along the main beach.

In June, four separate cyclists, ranging in age from 31 to 65, were found guilty of breaching the PSPO, with all four being fined £220 and ordered to pay almost £300 in costs.

Meanwhile, last October the local council faced a backlash from residents after a pensioner was fined £100 for cycling through the town centre, with some accusing the council officers of targeting “old and slow” riders while ignoring youths “racing up and down”.

Barrie Enderby, 82, told North East Lincolnshire Council he would “rather go to prison than give them £100” and that they could “stick it up your a*se”, after he was fined for breaching the PSPO.

Following Enderby’s fine, unhappy locals launched a scathing critique of how the PSPO is being implemented, and claimed that council officers are not imposing the cycling ban fairly, and rather than cracking down on anti-social behaviour they are seemingly “targeting” people “they can get away with doing so”.

In social media posts shared at the time, one person said they witnessed the incident which saw Mr Enderby fined and claimed that there had been “other young lads riding past” who officers “didn’t bother to stop”.

Another claimed she had also been “targeted”, while someone else reported seeing “three youths doing wheelies and racing up and down” while a council officer “just stood [by]”.

In one reply a local woman said: “Catching all the wrong ones... I sat and watched them all last week, only targeting the old and slow cyclists that aren’t in anyone's way.”

However, that particular fine didn’t seem to galvanise much debate on whether PSPOs are indeed appropriate in the first place.

Active travel charity Cycling UK has long been a prominent critic of PSPOs, which it says have the effect of criminalising cycling, with head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore pointing out that the orders only discourage people from riding bikes into town.

North East Lincolnshire Council stressed last October that they want Grimsby town centre to be a “safe environment people can enjoy” and warned they will “take action against those who seem intent on causing a nuisance”.