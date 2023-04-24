"I miss my team bus and masseur": Alex Dowsett completes London Marathon to ease into retirement; "Shit happens": Tadej Pogačar confirms broken wrist; Dirty Reiver lives up to its name; Aero 'innovation' from triathlon? + more on the live blog

While most people take up a hobby, spend more time with the people they love, perhaps see more of the world and generally chilling out, retirement for a pro cyclist seems to involve finding new ways to torture yourself. In Alex Dowsett's case that meant the London Marathon.

The twice Giro d'Italia stage winner completed the 26.2-mile iconic event in a very respectable official time of 03:23:02, admitting he's "very broken" and it's "fair to say I'm a better cyclist than I am a runner". Most importantly, Dowsett and fianceé Chanel raised more than £6,000 for Alex's Little Bleeders charity and the Haemophilia Society.

Dowsett called the event "phenomenal" and said he was smiling all the way around...

"Enjoyed being not competitive at all more than I thought, enjoyed being one of thousands and getting a finishers medal. Enjoyed my nutrition strategy working out and not hitting any kind of wall. Enjoyed being on the same start line as my fiancée and doing the same 'race' (we ran together for 300 metres). Enjoyed being a part of something that showed the best of humanity, and enjoyed racing a dinosaur.

"I am very broken right now, enjoyably broken. Not sure how I feel about another (let alone getting to 151 marathons like a guy we got chatting to) I think I’ll be a bike rider again for a good while.

"My body doesn’t like me at the moment, had to have a good hard conversation with an ankle two thirds through. I think I'll be a cyclist again for a while. Lastly, I miss my team bus and masseur."