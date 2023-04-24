Support road.cc

Live blog

"I miss my team bus and masseur": Alex Dowsett completes London Marathon to ease into retirement; "Shit happens": Tadej Pogačar confirms broken wrist; Dirty Reiver lives up to its name; Aero 'innovation' from triathlon? + more on the live blog

A new week on the live blog, Dan Alexander is on duty for Monday's...
Mon, Apr 24, 2023 09:12
9
"I miss my team bus and masseur": Alex Dowsett completes London Marathon to ease into retirement; "Shit happens": Tadej Pogačar confirms broken wrist; Dirty Reiver lives up to its name; Aero 'innovation' from triathlon? + more on the live blogAlex Dowsett London Marathon (JustGiving)
13:41
08:01
"I miss my team bus and masseur": Alex Dowsett completes London Marathon to ease into retirement
 

While most people take up a hobby, spend more time with the people they love, perhaps see more of the world and generally chilling out, retirement for a pro cyclist seems to involve finding new ways to torture yourself. In Alex Dowsett's case that meant the London Marathon.

The twice Giro d'Italia stage winner completed the 26.2-mile iconic event in a very respectable official time of 03:23:02, admitting he's "very broken" and it's "fair to say I'm a better cyclist than I am a runner". Most importantly, Dowsett and fianceé Chanel raised more than £6,000 for Alex's Little Bleeders charity and the Haemophilia Society.

Dowsett called the event "phenomenal" and said he was smiling all the way around...

"Enjoyed being not competitive at all more than I thought, enjoyed being one of thousands and getting a finishers medal. Enjoyed my nutrition strategy working out and not hitting any kind of wall. Enjoyed being on the same start line as my fiancée and doing the same 'race' (we ran together for 300 metres). Enjoyed being a part of something that showed the best of humanity, and enjoyed racing a dinosaur.

"I am very broken right now, enjoyably broken. Not sure how I feel about another (let alone getting to 151 marathons like a guy we got chatting to) I think I’ll be a bike rider again for a good while.

> Drink At Your Desk Live! With special guest Alex Dowsett

"My body doesn’t like me at the moment, had to have a good hard conversation with an ankle two thirds through. I think I'll be a cyclist again for a while. Lastly, I miss my team bus and masseur." 

13:20
"Shit happens": Tadej Pogačar confirms he broke his wrist in "crazy" Liège–Bastogne–Liège crash, "lucky" to escape worse

 Tadej Pogačar took to Instagram to update the world on his injuries a day on from the fall that ended his Liège–Bastogne–Liège and robbed us of the Remco Evenepoel showdown we all craved. The Slovenian appears upbeat despite the broken wrist and was not drawn on speculating about whether it will impact his hopes to reclaim the Tour de France yellow jersey from last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard this July.

"Shit happens," he wrote. "I am lucky it just broken wrist, considering crazy crash that happened. I really wish the best recovery to Mikkel Honoré who went down way harder than me.

"It's hard to describe how happy I am, to receive such a support and help from all the fans, family, friends, UAE Team Emirates and especially hospital staff. I am truly amazed and so grateful for that. I hope to see you all really soon. Congrats to Remco Evenepoel for the victory, our battle will wait until next time."

13:17
13:16
11:45
👀

More on this soon, but Suvi was out riding Dirty Reiver this weekend and spotted this eye-catching Boardman...

Boardman prototype Dirty Reiver

Stay tuned for more shortly...

10:50
We can always rely on triathletes for aero 'innovation' — Joe Skipper's backwards bottle

Here's British Ironman athlete Joe Skipper's unique bottle placement, and also something up his shirt... which are apparently both in the name of aero gains.

Joe Skipper bottle (Facebook/Ironman)

Seems like an easy way to drip sticky sports drink on your legs and frame, but what do I know? I guess if he got back-bendingly aero he could drink from his TT position, might not be able to see where he's going, mind, but still...

You can read all about Skipper's off-season antics here, and we might just be delving deeper into the story behind Skipper's position and equipment choices for Ironman Texas soon. 

09:43
When cyclists swap cleats for running shoes: Wout van Aert, Pidcock's pacy 5km, Yates, Dumoulin...
Adam Yates Barcelona Marathon (Credit Adam Yates/Instagram)

Alex isn't the only pro cyclist to dabble in the running world, back in the autumn of 2021 Adam Yates smashed the Barcelona Marathon, going sub-three, completing the event in 2:58:44.

Then there was, of course, the great 5km controversy of February 2021, Tom Pidcock posting a run on Strava suggesting he'd casually gone five seconds slower than the British record for the distance... on the backstreets of Leeds...

> "Maybe he forgot to get off his bike": Tom Pidcock challenged over 13:25 5km run claim

It seemed to rattle the entire running community and Pidcock later admitted there had probably just been some dodgy GPS. How quick the rising star of British cycling is will have to wait, but he has promised to give the 5km time a proper crack at some point.

Shortly after Yates' marathon escapades, Tom Dumoulin then raised the bar once again, finishing second at the Groene Loper Run, setting an incredibly impressive 10km time of 32:38, just 17 seconds off the winning time.

Even as recently as this morning one of the peloton's biggest names swapped the saddle for trainers...

 
09:16
How to lose a lot of money in not a lot of time

Go full screen for this one due to the way Facebook vids embed...

09:09
Dirty Reiver lives up to its name... leaves Chris Boardman's poor bike filthy

Or as Jo pointed out how your bike looks after any British 'gravel' ride...

 > "It's about time that I got on my bike": Chris Boardman joins 1,600 cyclists in taking on Dirty Reiver

08:51
