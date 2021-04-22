Drink At Your Desk Live! With special guest Alex Dowsett

Back in the good old days when people were allowed in a room together, we used to down tools at 4pm on a Friday and have a beer. It's not quite the same when you're working from your sofa, although that hasn't necessarily stopped us.

Anyway, in an attempt to recreate that Friday afternoon vibe we're heading online for a live Drink at your Desk show, and this Friday's special guest is none other than Israel Start-Up Nation pro, former hour record holder and Giro stage winner Alex Dowsett. We'll be live tomorrow, Fri 23 April, from 4pm.

Got any questions for Alex?

Anything in particular you want us to ask? pop a comment below! We'll get through as much ground as we can.

Got Zwift? want to be on the show?

In last month's show we talked to Watford goalie and cycling fan Ben Foster, and he led out our Zwift Sprint competition...

Liam didn't quite beat him, although he did have the excuse that he forgot his kit and had to do it in his civvies. Anyway, we're looking for more willing volunteers for the leaderboard! If you fancy a go live on the show, email dayd [at] road.cc and let us know!