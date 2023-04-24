The coolest bikes from the Cycle Show 2023: Cannondale, Bianchi, Wilier, BMC, Enigma, Reilly, Cinelli & more

Support road.cc

The coolest bikes from the Cycle Show 2023: Cannondale, Bianchi, Wilier, BMC, Enigma, Reilly, Cinelli & more2023 Cycle Show - 1 (1)

Check out 14 stunning road and gravel bikes in our whistle-stop tour of the London show…
by Mat Brett
Mon, Apr 24, 2023 12:48
1

There were loads of stunning bikes on display at the Cycle Show which took place at London’s Alexandra Palace over the weekend, and here are some of the coolest road and gravel models that we saw. If you couldn’t make it, here’s what you missed. We've not got time for much detail, so let's just bring on the bikes…

Wilier Filante SLR

2023 Cycle Show Wilier Filante - 1 (1).jpeg

This is the aero bike used by Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan team. Everyone loves the look of the Wilier Filante SLR, and take it from us, the ride is equally stunning.

> Check out our review of the Wilier Filante SLR

Reilly Reflex, Fusion and Spectre

2023 Cycle Show Reilly Reflex - 1.jpeg

British titanium brand Reilly had a whole load of stunning bikes on its stand, including the brand-new Reflex gravel bike that we told you about on Friday.

> Reilly unveils the Reflex, a titanium gravel race bike prototype to “take fast gravel riding to the next level” 

2023 Cycle Show Reilly Fusion TT - 1.jpeg

The Fusion can be built up as an aero road bike or a time trial bike

2023 Cycle Show Reilly Fusion TT - 2.jpeg

We love the finish on the front end of this Fusion TT bike.

2023 Cycle Show Reilly Spectre - 1.jpeg

The gold finish on this Reilly Spectre all-road bike is equally spectacular.

2023 Cycle Show Reilly Spectre - 2.jpeg

Di Luca Gran Sasso

2023 Cycle Show Di Luca Gran Sasso - 1.jpeg

Speaking of gold, check out this special finish on the Di Luca Gran Sasso road bike.

2023 Cycle Show Di Luca Gran Sasso - 2.jpeg

This is the top-level model from the Italian brand. It is available in stock sizes but you can also have a frame custom-made – it is a tube-to-tube construction rather than out of a mould.

2023 Cycle Show Di Luca Gran Sasso - 3.jpeg

You’re looking at €15,500 for a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 build (not the finish/build shown here).

Cannondale SystemSix – Fat Creations finish

Custom paint specialist Fat Creations showed off its expertise on this Cannondale SystemSix.

2023 Cycle Show Cannondale SystemSix Fat Creations - 1.jpeg

It has even gone to work on the wheels and cranks.

Basso Diamante

2023 Cycle Show Basso Diamante - 2.jpeg

The Diamante carbon road bike is now in its eighth evolution, the latest version having shed over 200g.

2023 Cycle Show Basso Diamante - 3.jpeg

In this Shimano Ultegra Di2 build it’s priced at £7,199.

2023 Cycle Show Basso Diamante - 1.jpeg

Enigma Excel Rd, Eikon and Evoke

2023 Cycle Show Enigma Excel Rd - 1.jpeg

The Excel is built with 6Al/4V titanium main tubes and dropouts, a CNC-machined 44mm head tube, and a T47 threaded bottom bracket. It has space for tyres up to 32mm wide.

2023 Cycle Show Enigma Excel Rd - 2.jpeg

This stunning finish isn’t standard but it’s an option. The frame-only price is £4,070 while the bike shown here, built up with a SRAM Red eTap groupset and an Enve 65 wheelset, is £12,500.

2023 Cycle Show Enigma Eikon - 1.jpeg

Enigma says that the Eikon “is designed for maximum sustainability using as many frame components and parts as possible sourced within the UK to minis the carbon footprint of production and supply”.

2023 Cycle Show Enigma Eikon - 1 (1).jpeg

The frame is made in Enigma’s Sussex workshop from Reynolds 3Al/2.5V internally butted titanium tubes.

2023 Cycle Show Enigma Evoke - 1.jpeg

While we’re here, the Enigma Evoke road bike looked amazing in this finish too. The complete bike, as shown, is £6,600.

Condor Odyssey Gravel

2023 Cycle Show Odyssey Gravel flat bar - 1.jpeg

For those who like to say that gravel bikes are just 1980s/1990s mountain bikes, the Condor Odyssey Gravel is a gift, especially in this flat-bar configuration.

2023 Cycle Show Odyssey Gravel flat bar - 2.jpeg

The custom 7005 double-butted aluminium frame has been updated recently with extra mounts, and you get more mounts on the full-carbon monocoque fork. You get space for tyres up to 50mm.

2023 Cycle Show Odyssey Gravel drop bar - 1.jpeg

You can, of course, get it in a drop-bar build too. The frameset price is £1,499.99.

Cinelli Nemo TIG Disc

2023 Cycle Show Cinelli Nemo - 1.jpeg

The Cinelli Memo TIG is made in Italy from triple-butted Columbus Spirit steel and comes with a Columbus Futura monocoque fork. You can choose from a vast range of colours and it’ll be sprayed and built up for you. The lead time is two months.

2023 Cycle Show Cinelli Nemo - 2.jpeg

The price of the bike in this Camper Super Record build is around £10,000 although a more normal spec would be half that, maybe less.

BMC URS 01

2023 Cycle Show BMC URS - 1.jpeg

BMC’s URS (short for ‘Unrestricted’) gravel bikes come with a slack 70° head angle, a long rear and a short stem, the idea being to provide improved control and responsiveness on rough terrain.

2023 Cycle Show BMC URS - 3.jpeg

There’s an MTT (Micro Travel Technology) elastomer suspension system built into the wishbone section of the seatstays.

> BMC gets into gravel with new URS gravel bike range 

Bianchi Oltre RC

2023 Cycle Show Bianchi Oltre - 1.jpeg

Bianchi’s Oltre RC is the bike that was launched last October...

2023 Cycle Show Bianchi Oltre - 2.jpeg

...with radical ‘Air Deflector’ technology that’s designed to channel airflow at the sides of the head tube, along with an innovative aero cockpit. 

> Bianchi unveils radical new Oltre road bike with ‘Air Deflector’ aero tech 

2023 Cycle Show Bianchi Oltre - 1 (1).jpeg

The RC139 Carbon Air saddle is said to weigh just 168g.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

