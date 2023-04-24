The coolest bikes from the Cycle Show 2023: Cannondale, Bianchi, Wilier, BMC, Enigma, Reilly, Cinelli & more

There were loads of stunning bikes on display at the Cycle Show which took place at London’s Alexandra Palace over the weekend, and here are some of the coolest road and gravel models that we saw. If you couldn’t make it, here’s what you missed. We've not got time for much detail, so let's just bring on the bikes…

Wilier Filante SLR

This is the aero bike used by Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan team. Everyone loves the look of the Wilier Filante SLR, and take it from us, the ride is equally stunning.

> Check out our review of the Wilier Filante SLR

Reilly Reflex, Fusion and Spectre

British titanium brand Reilly had a whole load of stunning bikes on its stand, including the brand-new Reflex gravel bike that we told you about on Friday.

> Reilly unveils the Reflex, a titanium gravel race bike prototype to “take fast gravel riding to the next level”

The Fusion can be built up as an aero road bike or a time trial bike

We love the finish on the front end of this Fusion TT bike.

The gold finish on this Reilly Spectre all-road bike is equally spectacular.

Di Luca Gran Sasso

Speaking of gold, check out this special finish on the Di Luca Gran Sasso road bike.

This is the top-level model from the Italian brand. It is available in stock sizes but you can also have a frame custom-made – it is a tube-to-tube construction rather than out of a mould.

You’re looking at €15,500 for a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 build (not the finish/build shown here).

Cannondale SystemSix – Fat Creations finish

Custom paint specialist Fat Creations showed off its expertise on this Cannondale SystemSix.

It has even gone to work on the wheels and cranks.

Basso Diamante

The Diamante carbon road bike is now in its eighth evolution, the latest version having shed over 200g.

In this Shimano Ultegra Di2 build it’s priced at £7,199.

Enigma Excel Rd, Eikon and Evoke

The Excel is built with 6Al/4V titanium main tubes and dropouts, a CNC-machined 44mm head tube, and a T47 threaded bottom bracket. It has space for tyres up to 32mm wide.

This stunning finish isn’t standard but it’s an option. The frame-only price is £4,070 while the bike shown here, built up with a SRAM Red eTap groupset and an Enve 65 wheelset, is £12,500.

Enigma says that the Eikon “is designed for maximum sustainability using as many frame components and parts as possible sourced within the UK to minis the carbon footprint of production and supply”.

The frame is made in Enigma’s Sussex workshop from Reynolds 3Al/2.5V internally butted titanium tubes.

While we’re here, the Enigma Evoke road bike looked amazing in this finish too. The complete bike, as shown, is £6,600.

Condor Odyssey Gravel

For those who like to say that gravel bikes are just 1980s/1990s mountain bikes, the Condor Odyssey Gravel is a gift, especially in this flat-bar configuration.

The custom 7005 double-butted aluminium frame has been updated recently with extra mounts, and you get more mounts on the full-carbon monocoque fork. You get space for tyres up to 50mm.

You can, of course, get it in a drop-bar build too. The frameset price is £1,499.99.

Cinelli Nemo TIG Disc

The Cinelli Memo TIG is made in Italy from triple-butted Columbus Spirit steel and comes with a Columbus Futura monocoque fork. You can choose from a vast range of colours and it’ll be sprayed and built up for you. The lead time is two months.

The price of the bike in this Camper Super Record build is around £10,000 although a more normal spec would be half that, maybe less.

BMC URS 01

BMC’s URS (short for ‘Unrestricted’) gravel bikes come with a slack 70° head angle, a long rear and a short stem, the idea being to provide improved control and responsiveness on rough terrain.

There’s an MTT (Micro Travel Technology) elastomer suspension system built into the wishbone section of the seatstays.

> BMC gets into gravel with new URS gravel bike range

Bianchi Oltre RC

Bianchi’s Oltre RC is the bike that was launched last October...

...with radical ‘Air Deflector’ technology that’s designed to channel airflow at the sides of the head tube, along with an innovative aero cockpit.

> Bianchi unveils radical new Oltre road bike with ‘Air Deflector’ aero tech

The RC139 Carbon Air saddle is said to weigh just 168g.