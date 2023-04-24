Win! Scribe CORE or gravel carbon wheelset worth £799!

We're back with another stonking great big competition, and this time it's the turn of the road.cc-recommend purveyor of fine performance road and gravel wheels that is Scribe! By simply filling out the form at the bottom of this page, one cyclist will be riding off into the summer sun with a set of brand new carbon wheels of their choice* from Scribe's CORE or Gravel ranges, and there are loads of stunning options to pick from.

We've calculated there are at least 23 different types of wheel to choose from, depending on how deep you want them and whether you want gravel, road, disc, rim brake etc... and one of those is the Gravel Wide++ 700 Disc, which was given a 10/10 score by off.road.cc!

Matt Page said: "The Scribe Carbon Wide++ 700 Disc Wheel set is a super-fast setup that's incredibly light, responsive and quick to engage. The performance matches or beats wheels at twice the price, and as an overall package it's hard to fault."

Check out Scribe's Gravel range here

On the road side, you can't go wrong with Scribe's CORE carbon race hoops. Available in depths from 32mm to 70mm, there's something for every type of road rider and you'll receive wheels that accelerate fast, climb well and corner with confidence.

To pick one example from the range, Scribe says of its 32mm CORE wheels: "The Core 32s are designed to be a super lightweight, responsive, Wide+ disc wheelset that's deep enough to give you aero benefits on the flats, and seriously impresses on the hills. The wider profile design gives you the option to have increased Aero benefits by simply changing tyres.

"On climbs, the 32s will float below the bike as they glide up hills with ease. On descents, the Wide+ rims (30mm) really come into their own and will allow you to corner and brake with complete confidence."

Check out Scribe's CORE range here

All Scribe wheels use a ratchet drive hub system. Scribe says: “The ratchet system offers high-speed engagement and as there is only one moving part, the hubs are exceptionally durable and remarkably easy to service."

If you want to find out more about Scribe, check out the great technology section on their website which highlights the zero-compromise approach to the development and testing of their wheels.

So, what are you waiting for? All you have to do to put your name in the hat is fill out the form below, and we'll pick our very lucky winner after the closing date at noon on 8th May. The competition is open to anyone in the world, best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here

* Scribe wheels are currently in huge demand. If the winner's chosen wheelset is not in stock after the competition closes, the prize can be delivered at a later date.