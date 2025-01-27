“Love to take a nap in my bus that’s illegally parked in a protected bike lane and force cyclists to use the pavement”: Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there’s a school bus driver sleeping in it; Wout’s worlds U-turn + more on the live blog

The final – or so we thought at the time – cyclocross showdown of the winter between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert ended almost as soon as it began in Maasmechelen on Saturday.

Van Aert, riding only his fifth ‘cross race of a truncated season, was forced to overcome an early collision with the course fencing at the Belgian World Cup event, before making his way back up to, and even overhaul, world champion Van der Poel on the first lap – only to hit the muddy deck on a steep descent.

As the rainbow jersey disappeared into the distance, his 100 per cent record for the winter secure, Van Aert was forced to settle for second.

But that brief, fleeting battle with his eternal rival, undone by a stroke of misfortune, appears to have lit a spark in the Visma-Lease a Bike star.

Because, after months of insisting that he wasn’t going to ride this year’s cyclocross world championships – in order to prioritise his recovery from the knee injury suffered at the Vuelta and prepare properly for a full-blooded spring classics campaign – last night, Van Aert performed a shock U-turn and announced he’ll be lining up in Liévin on Sunday after all.

Yes, that’s right – Van der Poel versus Van Aert at the worlds is on.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Wout van Aert will compete in the cyclocross World Championships this Sunday!” the 30-year-old’s Visma-Lease a Bike team said in a statement.

“Motivated by his passion for the sport, Wout expressed his strong desire to be on the start line. After careful discussions, we fully support his decision and can’t wait to watch him give it his all at the worlds.”

“I’m feeling good, and my winter has gone well,” Van Aert, who will be aiming for his fourth elite world cyclocross title in northern France next weekend, said.

“The World Championships only recently came into my mind and after Maasmechelen the Belgian team coach, my coach at Team Visma-Lease a Bike, and I decided to compete.

“I am excited to start in such a beautiful race, and I think that this extra boost is doing me good in the lead-up to bigger goals on the road. Obviously, the preparation has been very different, but I’ll give it my best.”

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

While the last-minute decision is something of a surprise, given Van Aert’s indications that his 2025 preparations have been focused almost entirely on a successful spring classics season, Belgian national coach Angelo De Clercq had tellingly only named eight of his nine riders for the elite men’s race, leaving the door open for his country’s superstar attraction.

After going head-to-head on Sunday with Van der Poel – who is aiming for a record-equalling seventh world title, and looks ominously fresh after recovering from the broken ribs he suffered last month, taking back-to-back wins at Maasmechelen and his home race Hoogerheide at the weekend – Van Aert will kick off his road season at the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior on 17 February.

The 30-year-old will then ride the Volta ao Algarve later that week as part of his build-up for Belgian Opening Weekend.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Wout is a true cyclocross enthusiast. He indicated that he wanted to race. We discussed it, weighed everything together, and as a team, we fully support Wout,” Visma’s head of performance Mathieu Heijboer said in a statement.

Whatever the thought process behind it, Van Aert’s late U-turn – after months of denials – means cyclocross fans could be treated to a cracker on Sunday, between two of the sport’s greatest ever stars. Can’t wait.