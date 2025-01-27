“Love to take a nap in my bus that’s illegally parked in a protected bike lane and force cyclists to use the pavement”: Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there’s a school bus driver sleeping in it; Wout’s worlds U-turn + more on the live blog

A cyclist who lost both his legs, after first detecting fatigue and pain in one during a bike ride, has joined a campaign aiming to raise awareness of preventable amputations.
The project AmpuNATION aims to highlight how many of the 3,000 amputations which take place in the UK each year are preventable, many of them resulting from Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI), or diabetes.
Karl Sweeney, a cyclist who also enjoys hiking and running, first experienced fatigue in his right leg while cycling near his home in Wallington, Sutton, in 2021.
“I was around three miles from home, when my thigh felt fatigued, so I just rested it for a second,” he told Surrey Live as part of the campaign.
“It was like having a dead leg, but I thought nothing of it at the time. But the following Monday as I was going to work, I had this horrible fatigue in my left leg.”
After seeking treatment through multiple hospital appointments – which his solicitors argue saw his “horrifying” condition “brushed under the carpet” for months – a blockage in his artery was eventually discovered. This led to stent surgery in the aim of improving blood flow to the leg, a common treatment for those with PAD, a form of cardiovascular disease usually caused by the build-up of fatty deposits in the walls of the leg arteries.
However, despite the surgery, Karl began to develop symptoms in his left foot, leading to his leg being amputated from the knee down in February 2023.
“My toes were turning numb on my left foot, and couldn’t get any feeling back. I went to the doctors and saw a few different practitioners, but there was nothing they could do, so they had to amputate,” he said.
The, during his rehabilitation, Karl began experiencing pain in his right leg, leading to its amputation last summer.
“It was a massive shock, but I had resigned myself to the fact that I would need the amputation because of the condition of my leg, and it was really painful,” he said.
“Then as I am recovering from the left leg the right one had problems and I had to start all over again.”
> Double amputee doctor says if she can cycle to work anyone can
While remaining positive about the future, Karl says he hopes taking part in the AmpuNATION project will increase awareness that could lead to earlier intervention and diagnosis for those with cardiovascular diseases.
According to research conducted at the University of Leicester, the 80 per cent of amputations could be prevented with earlier intervention, while the NHS could save £8 million a year if the percentage of major lower limb amputees with chronic limb-threatening ischaemia was reduced from 10 per cent to three per cent.
“Losing both legs has been a life-altering journey, and going through it during the pandemic only made it harder. With the right information and support earlier on, I could have been better prepared,” Karl, who said he aims to return to cycling and hiking in the near future, added.
“I hope that by sharing my experience, I can help others facing amputation know what to expect and the tools that have helped me to support me in this transition.
“I took part in this campaign as I wanted to raise awareness of the risks of these procedures. If it helps just one other person, I will be happy. I had no idea that this could happen to me. Greater awareness is needed if we’re going to help others and bring about change.”
Apparently Yahoo hates cycling too. Whereas in Bristol they hate football (understandable...).
“cycling isn’t one of them”
Somebody with enough time and expertise needs to analyse this study for us, as it goes against many other studies which show that regular cyclists live longer.
I wonder who funded the research?
The problem is that 'regular cyclists' spend a lot of time interacting with people determined to ensure that 'cyclists don't live longer': regular drivers
"Dangerous junction to get safety improvements
From 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2024, cyclists were involved in 22 of the 31 collisions that happened at the roundabouts there."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9w51v18pn0o
“… Then what?” Pointless cycling infrastructure of the week
What is the infrastructure? I presume that the cycle path (probably shared-use) goes toward that sign and then turns right. In which case what is that piece of textured paving for, too?
Do we have any locals who can comment, or just a location so we can try and street-view it?
The issue here is surely that there should be an equivalent sign for car drivers saying "Motorists get out of your car"?
I would imagine that it's shared use up to the sign, and then the bit that goes off to the right is (non-shared) footway. The tactile paving is to warn pedestrians coming from the right that they may be about to encounter the hazard of, er, cyclists speeding into the hedge...
I bet this is a case of “something was supposed to be there, but never actually materialised”, which is apparently more common than I realised.
There was a picture on a cycling Subreddit a couple of weeks ago of a series of Toucan crossings connecting two sets of pavements that cyclists weren’t actually allowed on. Turns out that one of the conditions of a new IKEA being built (that one of the pavements serviced) was a cycle path/MUP being built as well. The local authority installed the infra they were supposed to, but the lanes never actually got built. So now there are two cycling-specific crossings sat there, complete with road markings, that cyclists aren’t allowed to use.
So, like this one (BBC) - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-67508846
It gets even better when you look at it from Maps.
Quite a good looking cycle lane to get you over the M49, though… (at least, I think that's what it is - from the north on your map, then looping up to be adjacent to the roundabout, then heading off toward the souh east)
In light of all the complaints Road.cc frequently receives BTL for only reviewing expensive gear, how about nipping down your local Argos and getting one of these for a review? 18 speed drop bar road bike for £89.50, I would be genuinely fascinated to know how it rides!
Changing gears looks "interesting".
That was actually a pretty common configuration for gearshifters on cheaper machines back in the day, goodness knows why!
Hey Rendel, not sure what era you’re thinking of as “back in the day” but my Reynolds 731c Orbit Gold Medal (1983) came with friction levers on the down tube! Mind you I think indexed systems were coming in by then. They might be old fashioned but I still love using those levers, now driving a 2003 triple Sora system.
Nothing to do with the actual levers - my 1986 731c Road Ace had downtube shifters as well, brifters didn't come in until 1990 for Shimano and '92 for Campag. I was thinking more of the positioning of the levers either side of the stem where, as Richard Ballantine memorably put it, "they are perfectly positioned to rip off your crown jewels if you go over the bars in a crash." You never saw them positioned there on medium or high end bikes but for some reason they often were on cheaper models.
Plenty of cheaper bikes in the 70s and 80s had stem gear levers as an alternative to down-tube levers. I think it was to maximise damage in the event of a crash.
For a little more there's a disc brake version with Microshift brifters here:
https://www.argos.co.uk/product/1404351
Someone will still complain about the internal cable routing.
Getting MvdP on this 'cross' bike might even up the competition next weekend?
GCN did some stuff on a very similar looking 'Cross' branded bike starting back in August. They played it mostly for laughs (of course) but there was some interesting stuff about some bits being surprisingly good and others surprisingly awful.