Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Bradley Wiggins jokes that “odd” cyclists “clog up the roads and are a menace” during surreal Celebrity Catchphrase appearance; “Floating bus stops? We just run the cycle lane through the stop”; Mark Cavendish meets Martin Brundle + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, the world championships are underway, and Ryan Mallon’s ready with all the latest bike-related news and gossip as he prepares to make his own bid for the cycling live blog rainbow jersey. Watch out Remco…
Mon, Sep 23, 2024 09:42
29

SUMMARY

Bradley Wiggins jokes that “odd” cyclists “clog up the roads and are a menace” during surreal Celebrity Catchphrase appearance; “Floating bus stops? We just run the cycle lane through the stop”; Mark Cavendish meets Martin Brundle + more on the live blogBradley Wiggins, Catchphrase (ITV)
09:42
“Cyclists clog up the roads and they’re a menace, aren’t they?” A surreal Saturday evening with Bradley Wiggins, Stephen Mulhern, and Mr Chips on Celebrity Catchphrase

As I said earlier, it was quite the weekend for random TV appearances by legendary British cyclists.

And while Mark Cavendish’s appearance alongside Martin Brundle on the Formula 1 grid walk in Singapore makes quite a bit of sense, nothing could have prepared us for the sight of Bradley Wiggins popping up alongside Stephen Mulhern on ITV on Saturday evening.

Yep, for some unknown reason (though I suppose you could have a guess), the 2012 Tour de France winner rocked up to say what he saw with the aid of Mr Chips on the latest celebrity edition of Catchphrase.

Bradley Wiggins, Catchphrase (ITV)

Not sure that line-up comes close to Sky’s 2012 mountain train…  

Joining Wiggo on the extremely high-brow show – which was filmed in 2022 but appears to have been aired for the first time on Saturday – to raise some money for charity were broadcaster Kate Garraway and The Only Way is Essex’s tattooed Jesus impersonator Pete Wicks (who genuinely is everywhere at the moment. Don’t fancy Catchphrase? Just turn over to Strictly – oh, there he is too. I don’t get it).

Anyway, some highlights of Sir Brad’s stint shouting out words that could be construed as actual catchphrases if we squint hard enough include Mulhern’s well-meaning but misguided question about Wiggins’ track racer father Gary, Wiggins failing to notice he wasn’t last after the first round (that didn’t last long to be fair), and declaring he “can’t stand” Bruce Springsteen (blasphemy).

> Brad’s back on his bike! Wiggins says he’s “a little bit nervous” as he gets ready to cycle for the first time “in nearly three years” during 50-mile meet and greet ride

Oh, and his attempt to elicit a chuckle out of the Daily Mail readers watching by jokingly (or at least I hope he was joking) referring to cyclists on the roads as “menaces”.

Yep. Asked by Ant and Dec’s mate Mulhern whether he still rides his bike – a subject broached on last week’s live blog – Wiggins responded: “I do occasionally [cycle], but I don’t do it daily now. It was a job, and I don’t really miss it now.

“I’m enjoying being normal. Most cyclists are very odd. They clog up the roads and they’re a menace, aren’t they?”

Silly jokes aside, Wiggins ended up winning £1,100 for the mental health charity Mind on the show. Which sounds pretty good, until you realised Kate Garraway bagged £3,000 and Wicks managed to win £5,900. Oh, dear.

Although, I have to say, the highlight of my night was making my way through the social media comments afterwards.

Here are a few of the, ahem, best ones:

“Bradley Wiggins on Celebrity Catchphrase. A surreal evening’s viewing.”

“Bradley Wiggins has got the personality of a wooden broom!”

“Why did Bradley Wiggins even go on the show?”

“Just saw a bit of Celebrity Catchphrase and cannot believe how attractive Bradley Wiggins is.”

Alright, calm down…

“I’d put good money on Wiggins being part of I’m a Celeb this year.”

Now there’s something that’d keep the live blog exciting during the depths of winter…

16:15
Yanina Kuskova, 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)
Yanina Kuskova claims Uzbek federation is refusing to send her bike and wheels for world championships after she was forced to pay for trip herself – as governing body allegedly says Kuskova “doesn’t deserve” to race due to behaviour

In yet another twist to the rather sorry tale surrounding the demise of the Tashkent City women’s team, Yanina Kuskova – the only rider from the controversial team to finish this year’s Tour de France Femmes – has claimed that the Uzbekistan Cycling Federation has refused to send her bike and wheels to Zurich for this weekend’s world road race championships.

Last week, in a message posted on Instagram, Kuskova was highly critical of the circumstances surrounding Tashkent City’s sudden demise – with the team, and its convoluted route to the Tour, seemingly viewed by the Uzbek governing body solely as an expendable means of qualifying riders for the Paris Olympics – and the federation’s approach to the world championships.

The 22-year-old claimed that the body had agreed to pay for her trip to Zurich, but organised her travel arrangements so that she arrived less than a day before the start of the road race, a situation Kuskova said was indicative of the federation’s lack of understanding of the “value of cycling and athletes”.

Yanina Kuskova world championships row with national federation (Instagram)

And in a post this afternoon, Kuskova said that she has now organised her own way to Zurich – but that the governing body are withholding her equipment as an apparent punishment for her public outburst and for her “poor performance” over the past three years, despite being the only member of the Tashkent team able to compete consistently at the highest level.

“I have already bought a ticket to participate in the world championships,” Kuskova, who finished 47th overall at the Tour Femmes, wrote in her Instagram Story post, alongside the caption “emotional breakdown”.

“But now I face a new problem – they won’t give me my bike and wheels, and all this at the Cycling Federation of Uzbekistan.

“When I asked why they don’t give me my bike and wheels when I fully paid for my trip, they replied that I didn’t deserve to compete for my behaviour because I wrote an Instagram post a few days ago and they didn’t like it.

“I was also told off for my poor performance for three years and lack of results. It’s all very sad because during those three years I tried my best but the cycling federation didn’t notice it.

“But I still love my team, my country because it gave me so much, but now I’m very upset that things are happening like this (I might get in trouble for this post, I realise that, but I just want to share what’s going on with me and my emotions).”

16:55
Born to Ride: The Boss on a (tandem) bike

He may not be Paul Weller-wannabe Brad Wiggins’ cup of tea, and plenty of his songs derive their central metaphor from the private motor car (believe it or not, Racing in the Street isn’t about town centre crits).

But to celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s 75th birthday, here’s a photo of the Boss charging down Thunder Road, not in a ’69 Chevy or a Cadillac, or even a stolen or used car, but on a tandem bike…

Bruce Springsteen on a tandem bike

Now that’s cool. And Rosie would definitely come out if he rocked up on that. Happy birthday Bruce!

08:08
“In London they worry about cyclists and floating bus stops. Here, we run a cycle lane right through a bus stop”: Government under fire (again) for “joke” cycling infrastructure in city

Over the past few years, as I’m sure most of you know by now, ‘floating bus stops’ have become something of a semi-permanent fixture in the anti-cycling arsenal of the tabloid press and certain sections of social media.

The infrastructure, widely implemented across Europe and some UK cities due to the challenge of building effective protected cycle lanes on bus routes when road space is limited, requires bus users to cross a cycle lane to get to their stop from the footpath, a situation some campaigners believe leaves them at the mercy of speeding, dangerous cyclists.

Floating bus stop (CC0 1.0 DEED/RawPixel public domain)

> Warning government considering ban on floating bus stops "could stop new protected cycle lanes"

And despite Transport for London figures revealing earlier this year that floating bus stops (also known as bus stop bypasses) account for just 0.6 per cent of all collisions between cyclists and pedestrians in the capital, they’ve nevertheless been branded “death traps” by the Sunday Telegraph and the subject of calls for them to be banned by the former Conservative government.

So, with all the furore surrounding floating bus stops in London and other parts of the UK, over in Belfast – yes, I know, I’m shocked – they decided to get around the whole potentially divisive issue… by just having the city’s cycle lanes carry right through the bus stops.

Cycle lane heads straight into bus stop, Ormeau Road, Belfast (Dominic Bryan, Twitter)

Posting a photo of a shared-use cycle lane on the Ormeau Road, a key commuter route in south Belfast – which appears to lead cyclists smack bang into an advert for a McDonald’s coffee – the Belfast Cycling Campaign’s Dom Bryan wrote: “In London, they have been worried about cyclists and ‘hanging bus stops’.

“In Belfast, the Department for Infrastructure decides to run a cycle lane right through a bus stop. Cycling infrastructure in the city is a joke.”

“Who could foresee an issue with ‘shared spaces’ at bus stops in busy urban areas?! Not DfI, apparently,” added Gary.

Cycle lane heads straight into bus stop, Ormeau Road, Belfast (Dominic Bryan, Twitter) 2

Well, it turns out an aptitude for foresight really isn’t one of the department’s strengths, with the Holywood Cyclist account noting that a very similar design is currently being proposed for a new ‘protected’ cycle lane on the nearby Ravenhill Road.

‘Sure, just bung in the same design, it’ll do the job rightly…’

> “Disappointed” cyclists forced to lock bikes on outdoor railings as Belfast’s new Grand Central Station opens with no cycle parking provisions

Of course, the Ormeau Road’s ‘bike lane straight into a bus stop’ design is just the latest piece of evidence that suggests Belfast’s cyclists are fairly low down the pecking order when transport infrastructure is being handed out.

Earlier this month, the city’s big, sparkling Grand Central Station finally opened its doors… with no cycle parking provision anywhere to be seen, and train-using cyclists forced to lock their bikes to metal railings outside the new ‘transport’ hub.

Belfast's Grand Central Station (Twitter: North Belfast Cycle Campaign)

“The BCC was disappointed to see that there was no provision for cycle parking provided at the opening of Belfast Grand Central Station,” the Belfast Cycling Campaign’s Meg Hoyt told road.cc.

“While we understand that this is a phased opening and significant cycle parking is planned for the Station, the lack of even temporary cycle parking from the outset suggests that active travel is not a central part of this new transport hub.”

To be honest, it’ll be a watershed moment when active travel is even considered a fringe part of a major development project in Northern Ireland.

And imagine the day when we have a debate about floating bus stops in the press… Oh, it’ll be magical.

16:43
Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere (on a Raleigh Chopper)

You can have your Lachlan Mortons and your Lap Around Australia attempts, but has EF EasyPost’s croc-wearing glutton for punishment ever completed one of his ultra-endurance rides on a 1970s classic? I don’t think so…

Paddy McGuinness Children in Need Raleigh Chopper challenge

> “No likey, no bikey just isn't an option”: Paddy McGuinness to ride Raleigh Chopper on 300-mile charity cycling challenge

15:55
Movistar’s Ivan Romeo pulls off stunning finish to win U23 men’s world time trial championship, after French rider Paul Seixas secures junior title

A bumper week of cycling continued at the road world championships in Zurich today, as Movistar’s 21-year-old Spaniard Iván Romeo timed his effort to perfection to win the U23 time trial title and Decathlon-AG2R-bound French star Paul Seixas added to his growing reputation by securing the junior TT crown.

In the U23 men’s event this afternoon, Romeo – a winner of a stage of the Tour de l’Avenir last year and in his second seasons at Movistar – was 20 seconds adrift of promising UAE Team Emirates rider Jan Christen at the top of the course’s main climb, but soon clawed the deficit back to just seconds with ten kilometres remaining.

Ivan Romeo wins U23 world time trial title, 2024 road world championships (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Romeo then put in a storming effort along the flat lake-side roads to end up 41 seconds clear of Christen by the finish, whose late-race fade allowed Jakob Söderqvist to nip in for second, while EF’s Vuelta-riding Irish prospect Darren Rafferty finished sixth.

And in the juniors, highly rated Paul Seixas came out on top of a tightly packed podium, bearing Belgians Jasper Schoofs and Matisse Van Kerckhove, with Seth Dunwoody putting in another good showing for Ireland in fifth.

15:25
Walkable cleat design (Hugo Suy)
“WHAT ARE THOOOOOSE?” Is the ‘walkable cleat’ the answer to eradicating the dreaded cyclist’s waddle? road.cc’s readers aren’t so sure

It turns out that, like me, more than a few of you were left scratching your heads when you saw yesterday’s story about the “walkable cleat” design that one road.cc reader reckons could revolutionise the cycling shoe for good and rid cafés around the world of the horrific sight of a group of cyclists waddling towards the counter like ducks during a mid-ride lunch stop.

According to Hugo Suy, his “third type of shoe” would enable cyclists to use their old racing cleats, while allowing them to walk around normally once off the bike – and, Hugo told us, was greeted enthusiastically by a former Ritchey employee who described it as the “perfect gravel shoe”.

Walkable cleat design (Hugo Suy)

> "Why do millions of cyclists have to walk like ducks?": Could this "walkable cleat" revolutionise cycling shoe design?

Though you could argue it looks like a cycling shoe fitted with massive football boot ‘mouldies’ – or, you know, a mountain bike shoe.

Anyway, here’s what some of you thought of Hugo’s efforts.

“If hot-gluing pencil erasers to the bottoms of his shoes makes it easier for him to walk in cafe stops, then all power to him. But I’m not sure there is a commercial product here,” ubercurmudgeon said in the comments, living up to their name.

“I hope he turns his attention to diving flippers next and finds a way to make them less cumbersome to walk in,” added Nick.

“This is solution looking for a problem,” added Secret Squirrel. “These do nothing that you can’t get from a MTB SPD shoe.  If you are worried about pedal surface area then you include a more platform style MTB pedal.”

Walkable cleat design (Hugo Suy)

Meanwhile, over on Threads, Ryan spoke for all of us when he wrote: “I figured it must be April –  but no!”

“WHAT ARE THOOOOOOSE?” screamed (presumably) another user.

“I just use simple covers. £7.99 on Amazon,” added Mark.

Back to the drawing board, Hugo, unfortunately…

14:28
Luka Mezgec collision with driver (Instagram) 2
“Burned one of those cat’s lives”: Giro d’Italia stage winner Luka Mezgec posts shocking photo of lucky escape after driver runs over and destroys his front wheel… just days before Slovenian set to help Tadej Pogačar at world championships

36-year-old Slovenian sprinter Luka Mezgec’s bid to help compatriot Tadej Pogačar write some cycling history on Sunday and become only the third man in history to win cycling’s Giro-Tour-world championships triple crown in a single season almost disappeared under a motorist’s front wheel this afternoon.

The Jayco-AlUla rider, who has 19 pro wins to his name, including one at the Giro d’Italia, was training today with his teammates Elmar Reinders and Max Walscheid ahead of Wednesday’s Omloop van het Houtland in Belgian, the Slovenian’s last race before travelling to Zurich to support Pogačar’s rainbow jersey bid.

Luka Mezgec during training ride (Elmar Reinders, Instagram)

However, after a coffee stop documented on Walscheid’s Instagram, Mezgec took to his own social media channel to highlight the dangers posed by motorists to even the most experienced pro cyclists – after a driver ran over his front wheel near the end of their training ride.

Posting a photo of his Giant bike clamped underneath the front of an Audi car, the bike’s front wheel destroyed, Mezgec – without elaborating on how the collision took place – posted: “Burned one of those cat’s lives”.

Luka Mezgec collision with driver (Instagram)

Yikes – now that’s what I call a near miss (except for the poor, shattered front wheel of course).

14:58
More grim sentencing news, as speeding hit-and-run motorist jailed for six years and banned from driving for almost 13 after fatal crash
Kashif Khan sentenced to six years in prison (West Midlands Police)

> Six years in jail for speeding hit-and-run driver who threw cyclist 100ft through the air during horrific fatal crash before fleeing the country

13:52
Thomas De Gendt polka dot 1.jpg
“And just like that a career of 16 years has finished”: Tour, Giro, and Vuelta stage winner Thomas De Gendt calls time on pro cycling career

One of the modern peloton’s most colourful characters, Thomas De Gendt, pinned on a number for the last time at the weekend at Paris-Chauny, bringing an end to a 16-year professional career that saw the Belgian star win stages at all three grand tours.

Turning pro in 2009 for Topsport Vlaanderen, De Gendt established himself as one of cycling’s chief breakaway specialists, winning two stages of the Tour de France, two at the Giro d’Italia, one at the Vuelta a España (as well as a King of the Mountains title in Spain), five at the Volta a Catalunya, two at Paris-Nice, and a stage apiece at the Tour de Suisse, Critérium du Dauphiné, and the Tour de Romandie.

While during his decade-long spell at Lotto-Dstny, De Gendt firmly cemented his reputation as a stage hunter supreme on lumpy transition days, in 2012, while racing for Vacansoleil, he put in a career-defining performance at the Giro d’Italia, riding clear on the Stelvio to win an epic mountain stage and vault himself onto the final podium in Milan.

Thomas De Gendt, 2019 Vuelta (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“And just like that a career of 16 years has finished,” the 37-year-old posted on social media this morning.

“All I have worked for since I was 10 is now just a memory. Paris-Chauny was my last race as a pro. But like always, the end of one thing is the beginning of something new. Looking forward to discovering new challenges.”

Chapeau Thomas.

13:24
“So this is what passes for cycle infrastructure in Belfast”

Unsurprisingly, as anyone who’d ever paid attention to my live blog ramblings will know, Belfast’s multi-tasking cycle lanes and shared paths can do a whole lot more than simply morph into bus stops at will.

They’re also pretty adept at doubling up as car parks, as demonstrated by this supposedly ‘protected’ piece of infrastructure spotted by former Sustrans NI director Caroline Bloomfield:

Belfast cycle lane parking (Caroline Bloomfield)

“So this is what passes for cycling infrastructure in Belfast,” Bloomfield wrote.

Unfortunately yes, the bar for active travel in Northern Ireland’s capital remains depressingly low, especially when scenes such as this one, on Marcus Ward Street near the city centre – posted by Belfast resident Quintin – are considered the norm:

Belfast cycle lane parking (Quintin Oliver)

Cycling infrastructure? What cycling infrastructure?

12:38
Winter’s coming and Schwalbe’s all-year-round tyres gets the seasonal tubeless upgrade treatment
Schwalbe ONE 365 all-season tubeless tyre Sept 2024

> Schwalbe introduces tubeless version of the ONE 365 all-season tyre

11:54
Don’t be giving the students any ideas…

The university club rides at St Andrews look a good deal more interesting now than they did during my student days there:

Kriss Kyle Red Bull capture the flag event, St Andrews (Red Bull UK)

(Thanks to pesky non-working Instagram embeds, you can watch the full video over on Red Bull’s page.)

Having cycled past that harbour (as well as drunkenly ambling along it on the way home) on many an occasion during my year living in the East Neuk of Fife, I can’t say the thought of riding my bike up a mast and plunging into the water ever occurred to me, thankfully.

But now that Scottish BMXer Kriss Kyle has made it seem so easy, I might give it a go on my next trip to Scotland – could be a decent cooldown after the NC500…  

11:29
Take your younger brother to win the rainbow jersey day

It’ll take some doing to dislodge this image of Remco Evenepoel, flanked by the imposing Italian duo of Ganna and Affini, as my favourite photo of the Zurich world championships:

Remco Evenepoel wins men’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

 (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Oh, and to make it even better, here’s the video footage for some context:

The placement of those Azzurri-clad arms also make for a great mind-bending optical illusion – ‘Wait, how does Affini’s arm bend like that?!’

10:52
“Things didn’t go to plan and I cracked a bit”: Despondent Josh Tarling says “I let myself down” after fourth-place finish at world time trial championships, as Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown secure Olympic-Worlds doubles

As far as time trials go, yesterday’s races against the clock in Zurich, which kicked off this week’s world road championships were certainly up there when it came to excitement, suspense, and history-making achievements.

In the elite women’s race, Grace Brown – already an Olympic time trial gold medallist and a Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner this year – capped off a stunning final season as a pro cyclist, coming out on top of a thrilling to-and-fro battle with Demi Vollering to beat the 2023 Tour de France winner by 16 seconds.

Grace Brown wins women’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The 32-year-old’s first world title also saw her secure a brilliant rainbow jersey-Olympic gold double on the TT bike in 2024, making her the first rider in the history of the sport to achieve such a feat. Now that’s how you go out at the top.

Not to be outdone, of course, Remco Evenepoel completed his own Olympic-Worlds time trial double by holding off a late surge from Filippo Ganna (aided by the hare that was Primož Roglič and his team car in the final few kilometres) to win by just six seconds, after leading at every time check on the scenic, hilly course around Zurich.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Remco, however – the Belgian star’s tilt at a second consecutive world title was almost over before it started, after his chain came off in the start house, a minute or so before his allotted time.

That odd mishap instigated a chaotic, surrealist scene as panicked mechanics desperately wrestled with his garishly golden bike, and succeeded just in time for Evenepoel to roll down the ramp – but without his trusty power meter, the absence of which saw the 24-year-old forced to rely on his own perception of pain and suffering (like a proper old school time triallist) and endure what he later described as the “worst time trial” of his life. Which he still won, of course, numbers or no numbers on a screen.

Remco Evenepoel wins men’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

 (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

With one double in the bag, Evenepoel will be hoping to repeat the trick in the road race this Sunday, which would undoubtedly seal a season for the ages. Of course, he just has Tadej Pogačar – aiming to complete his own era-defining year – blocking his path to cycling immortality… what could go wrong?

And speaking of history makers, Sarah Storey also stormed to her 38th Para world title earlier on Sunday morning, easily seeing off her big rival from Paris, Heidi Gaugain, to win the C4-C5 women’s TT by 96 seconds.

Sarah Story wins 38th para world title, women’s C4-C5 time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

And in the women’s B time trial, Katie-George Dunlevy and tandem pilot Linda Kelly capped off a superb summer by adding another rainbow jersey to their Paralympic gold from Paris, beating GB’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl into second and Lora Fachie, with pilot Corrine Hall, into third.

However, while yesterday’s time trials saw those who shone in Paris once again come out on top, for Britain’s Josh Tarling, history also repeated itself, but in a much more sobering way, as the 20-year-old was once again forced to settle for fourth, 23 seconds behind bronze medallist and European champion Edoardo Affini.

Josh Tarling, men’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“I’m disappointed but to be honest, it’s what I put in,” a despondent Tarling, who missed out on an Olympic medal by two seconds after puncturing in Paris, said after finishing in Zurich yesterday.

“I didn’t do enough before, and I get what I get, don’t I?”

“I’m not where I want to be. I just had a rough time,” the 20-year-old Ineos rider, who finished third in the time trial at last year’s Glasgow worlds, continued, blaming himself for what he believes was his subpar preparation after the disappointment of the Olympics.

“I cracked after the Olympics and then had a bad Vuelta. No fault of anyone but mine. I just felt a bit out of depth and messed up.

Josh Tarling, men’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

“It’s the first time I've made big sacrifices for things and then they didn’t go to plan and I cracked a bit. I pushed everyone away. But in hindsight, I needed everyone, not the other way around.

“I just feel bad for everyone that put more in than me, in terms of the bike and the equipment and British Cycling with all the help. I just let myself down with the training. I basically felt sorry for myself and let some people down.

“To be honest, I’m sick of learning, I just want to be good. Hopefully next year.”

With plenty of chances still to come, and obvious talent to burn, I reckon it won’t be long until Tarling comes “good”.

10:33
Police make arrest after sickening footage of cyclist slammed to ground by driver goes viral

Police in Edinburgh have this morning confirmed a 37-year-old man has been “arrested and charged with alleged assault” following an incident in the city on Friday evening, video footage of which went viral on social media and showed the moment a cyclist was thrown to the ground by a driver who slammed the victim’s head against the road.

Police Scotland investigate viral footage of cyclist attacked (Twitter/@TaraBull808)

Read more: > Police make arrest after sickening footage of cyclist slammed to ground by driver goes viral

08:46
Mark Cavendish and Martin Brundle, 2024 Singapore Grand Prix)
Martin Brundle meets Mark ‘Cycling Sprinter’ Cavendish

Brad Pitt, Ozzy Osbourne, Megan Thee Stallion… and now Mark Cavendish.

Yes, that’s right, in the second TV appearance of the weekend for a legendary British cyclist (we’ll get to the other one in a minute), at yesterday’s Singapore Grand Prix the Manx Missile joined the illustrious list of celebrities abruptly stopped in their tracks by Sky Sports’ iconic roving Formula 1 interviewer Martin Brundle, as part of the former racing driver’s infamous pre-grand prix grid walks.

And, while a Cav of a different era may have been liable to pull an Owen Wilson and blank poor Martin, the 35-time Tour de France stage winner – introduced as a ‘Cycling Sprinter’ by the Sky Sports title writers – was more than happy to dissect, in typical rapid-fire fashion, the concentration required to compete against Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at however many miles an hour.

 Asked about how F1 compares to his “long cycle rides” (yes, that’s an actual Brundle quote), a relaxed, effusive Cavendish – who will return to the country in November for what may well prove to be his final ever outing as a professional cyclist at the Tour de France’s Singapore Criterium – said: “We have to build our own engine, and train, but the races are so long you can chill a bit. But the mental focus they have with this is brilliant to see.

“It’s brilliant to speak to the drivers about what they do, to concentrate and relax, and compare it to what we do. In this sport you can see the pinnacle of performance.

“But I’m spitting all over you!”

Though, on the subject of comparing cycling to F1, I’m not sure how Cavendish would have coped in his younger days with the FIA’s clampdown on their drivers swearing. He might never have made it through a race…

09:29
Should you buy an aero road helmet?

Is it worth spending your hard-earned cash on an aero-road helmet? Jamie put in the miles using a vast array of aero and ventilated helmets (bless him) to see whether the claimed wattage savings ring true and find out whether the gains make up for the compromises... Mostly in style, if we’re honest.

> Should you buy an aero road helmet? How much faster could you be?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

29 comments

Avatar
cmedred | 15 min ago
0 likes

The Edinburgh assault is a textbook illustration of why you should never straddle your bike after a motorist gets out of a car to confront you. Get off it so, if need be, you at least have a chance to protect yourself even if that means pushing the bike at someone and running. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to cmedred | 20 sec ago
0 likes

Agree.  OTOH here's someone who was so aggrieved they got out of their beloved car-apace, went over to someone and assaulted them.

I guess my response is more "why stop and give them the opportunity"?  Sadly allowing for all cases of out-of-control people equipped with powerful exoskeletons you may meet on the road is difficult.

Avatar
belugabob | 56 min ago
0 likes

I think that all this rain has rotted my brain - I read that as Bradley Walsh (on a cycling site, too)

Avatar
mitsky | 3 hours ago
3 likes

"Police make arrest after sickening footage of cyclist slammed to ground by driver goes viral"

I would not be surprised if that individual was invovled in or wanted by the police for other violent/criminal acts.

Avatar
brooksby | 4 hours ago
4 likes

How difficult would it be for the council to just send some enforcement officers (traffic wardens, whatever they call them nowadays) along and ticket all of those cars in Belfast?  

Avatar
mitsky replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
1 like

It might be easier to make a call out for any local Tyre Extinguishers...

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 6 hours ago
8 likes

I hope that over the winter INEOS get Josh Tarling working with a good sports psychologist; you don't want cyclists who are happy to lose but he is way too hard on himself when he falls short. Twenty years old and a double national champion, European champion, World Championship medallist and fourth-place finisher and would have definitely had a medal at the Olympics but for bad luck. That's a pretty good palmares for his age and it's hardly the worst failure in the world to come in within touching distance of Remco and Ganna. His time will definitely come.

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Yeah I agree, in the interview, he came across as absolutely broken mentally, and he's only 20 with the palmares you say. Let's hope coaching and age will give him more perspective, he has a bright future.

Avatar
brooksby | 7 hours ago
1 like

That Belfast infra is surely even worse than it looks at first sight: the footway hasn't been designated as shared-use.  There is a footway to the left (near the wall), then a mandatory line separator, then a bidirectional cycle path.  I think.

I honestly don't know what the Powers That Be expect a cyclist to do there - it's not as simple as riding around the back of the shelter (between the shelter and the wall) because then you would be Riding On The Footway.  AFAICS, legally a cyclist must go straight ahead and through between the shelter and the road… 

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to brooksby | 7 hours ago
2 likes

Try riding down the cycle path on the A89 between Ratho and Maybury.
Shared path that is uncomfortably narrow in places on the side on a primary dualled arterial route to Edinburgh Airport and the West of the city.
In places, the gaps between the bus shelters and the fences are so narrow, that a MTB with cow-catchers on would struggle.
It's alleged to be a 40mph road, and driving on it at 40 is *not* a safe experience.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Oldfatgit | 6 hours ago
2 likes

I've used it quite a bit - though not as a regular commute (thankfully - it's just an unpleasant road to be next to).

It's definitely worse the further West (see pic).  And the turn into Gogarstone road, or the infrequently used but terrible visibility turn here just before Gogar Roundabout where I and others have had close runs when motorists have popped out of the side at speed or suddenly decided to turn in...

BUT ... going back towards Edinburgh it's ... well, pretty rubbish all told, BUT ... it's "passable" and not worst route around Edinburgh.  I have (once) cycled on the road and I've used the possible alternatives and frankly while I'd love there to be something proper (and which didn't jump from one side to another over a bridge and some slaloms) I'm really glad it's there!

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago
1 like

There is a really nice alternative route that follows the railway and drops you on to the airport roundabout.

It's not passable on a roadside though, and you still have to fanny about with the RBS bridge

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Oldfatgit | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Oh - what's that?  You don't mean on the North side, Craigiehall - Kirkliston (via the old railway line coming down from Dalmeny)? 

Avatar
chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
1 like

Of course the UK boasts "world-beating" * new cycle infra including bus-stop bypasses.  Here's a couple of examples I collected - Edinburgh on left (Covid-era "quantum tunnelling" out of the cycle lane and around the outside of the bus - or perhaps even through it?) and Bath on right (somewhere between a "build out" and a cycle-jump).

Meanwhile we have actually had effective "bus stop bypasses" / "floating bus stops" for motor traffic for decades, just no-one used that term or cared what pedestrians / those with disabilities thought.

* As in "people from everywhere were completely defeated by it".

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to chrisonabike | 8 hours ago
0 likes

The latest major Edinburgh project to have a section finish - the CCWEL - is nearly there I think.  Completely separate cycle path passes the bus stop with no alteration in direction whatsoever.  The pedestrian waiting areas are a little narrow (indeed - if it's busy here there will be people in the cycle path and for rugby matches / football maybe even in the road!).  But because this is a "major route" - the A8 - (despite definitely having "places" along its length also in normal UK fashion...) we obviously have to have a bus-stop bypass for other motor traffic, so everyone else gets squeezed.

(It used to be 4 lanes IIRC - so this is still major progress for the UK even if we haven't grasped the Downs-Thompson paradox fully).

* I did get my own more recent pictures but none of a bus stop specifically after it was declared done).

Avatar
stonojnr replied to chrisonabike | 4 hours ago
1 like

Oh Ipswich has a fine selection of world beating bus stop cycle lane combos.

There's this one outside the hospital, the cycle bit is the path by bus shelter.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/pebWZ7DB9dK9DtKX7

And this where they recognised the cyclists might need some more room, but it's just extra space to stand for the bus stop.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KeykeLy17hH4sBqr8

Avatar
quiff replied to stonojnr | 4 hours ago
2 likes

I like the helpful signs in your first example, lest anyone was thinking the entrance to the hospital was over the railings and through the undergrowth.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to stonojnr | 3 hours ago
1 like

The second matches the Bath nonsense - like a "not even as good as a 'Copenhagen bus stop bypass' (e.g. there isn't one it's just the cycle path)".

The first one though, that's a contender...

Avatar
quiff | 9 hours ago
3 likes

We get it in Wales too - even on new infra. TBH I've never found this particular example problematic (rarely encounter another cyclist, never seen anyone waiting at the bus stop), but then I don't use it at peak times. 

Avatar
the little onion | 9 hours ago
1 like

7 years on, and this bus stop-cycle lane integrated transport solution is still in place...

https://road.cc/content/news/229242-leeds-council-builds-bus-stop-cycle-...

 

Avatar
lesterama replied to the little onion | 9 hours ago
0 likes

I can't get the link to work

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to lesterama | 8 hours ago
3 likes

Road.cc's automatic hyperlink generating tool often captures trailing whitespace in links - delete "%C2%A0" from the end of the address and it should work.

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to OnYerBike | 8 hours ago
1 like

Is everyone else seeing "Road.cc'somatic" in my comment above? Something funny going on in the text editor - I definitely typed "road dot cc apostrophe s automatic" and when I go to edit that's still what it says, so no idea why that's not what is showing.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to OnYerBike | 7 hours ago
0 likes

I think it's the editor's automatic website / link recognition going a little awry - presumably trying to parse road.cc as a link.  Code in browser (DOM) shows the following FWIW.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to OnYerBike | 7 hours ago
1 like

I see it correctly at the moment, but the forum software does like to randomly eat bits of text, particularly where there are apostrophes involved. It's done it for as long as I can remember.

Avatar
mdavidford | 10 hours ago
5 likes

I particularly like how they've tried to suggest that that bike track is suitable for two way traffic, but even with the tiny painted bikes they've had to break the white line to get the one going towards the bus stop in.

laugh

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 10 hours ago
7 likes

TBF I'm not sure how a pedestrian is supposed to navigate that at busy times.  Same in a lot of places when a scrum forms at a bus stop.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to Clem Fandango | 7 hours ago
6 likes

I think the answer to that question, as always, is - who gives a shit, its only cyclists. Its almost fun now to cycle next to the separate cycle lanes and marvel at how fucking awful they are. One on the route I was cycling the other day was giving way to side roads ever 20-30m. Giving way to driveways occasionally and obviously just disappears randomly or kicks you back into the road a few times. I reckon I would have had to slow to a crawl or stop 20 times vs 0 if I took that "cycle infrastructure" vs using the road. Oh and it was bumpy and cracked and covered in crap. 

Apart from that though it was great. 

Avatar
bensynnock replied to mctrials23 | 3 hours ago
2 likes

With shared paths I prefer to use the road unless I know the path is good. Although, I've started to use Komoot for planning routes and it likes to try to divert me onto some pretty awful 'infrastructure'. I had one the other day where it directed me across the road onto a shared path, which continued for about 50m, crossed the road again, another 50m then another crossing, where it just ended leaving me on the wrong side of the road.

Latest Comments

 