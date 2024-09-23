Bradley Wiggins jokes that “odd” cyclists “clog up the roads and are a menace” during surreal Celebrity Catchphrase appearance; “Floating bus stops? We just run the cycle lane through the stop”; Mark Cavendish meets Martin Brundle + more on the live blog

As far as time trials go, yesterday’s races against the clock in Zurich, which kicked off this week’s world road championships were certainly up there when it came to excitement, suspense, and history-making achievements.
In the elite women’s race, Grace Brown – already an Olympic time trial gold medallist and a Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner this year – capped off a stunning final season as a pro cyclist, coming out on top of a thrilling to-and-fro battle with Demi Vollering to beat the 2023 Tour de France winner by 16 seconds.
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The 32-year-old’s first world title also saw her secure a brilliant rainbow jersey-Olympic gold double on the TT bike in 2024, making her the first rider in the history of the sport to achieve such a feat. Now that’s how you go out at the top.
Not to be outdone, of course, Remco Evenepoel completed his own Olympic-Worlds time trial double by holding off a late surge from Filippo Ganna (aided by the hare that was Primož Roglič and his team car in the final few kilometres) to win by just six seconds, after leading at every time check on the scenic, hilly course around Zurich.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Remco, however – the Belgian star’s tilt at a second consecutive world title was almost over before it started, after his chain came off in the start house, a minute or so before his allotted time.
That odd mishap instigated a chaotic, surrealist scene as panicked mechanics desperately wrestled with his garishly golden bike, and succeeded just in time for Evenepoel to roll down the ramp – but without his trusty power meter, the absence of which saw the 24-year-old forced to rely on his own perception of pain and suffering (like a proper old school time triallist) and endure what he later described as the “worst time trial” of his life. Which he still won, of course, numbers or no numbers on a screen.
(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
With one double in the bag, Evenepoel will be hoping to repeat the trick in the road race this Sunday, which would undoubtedly seal a season for the ages. Of course, he just has Tadej Pogačar – aiming to complete his own era-defining year – blocking his path to cycling immortality… what could go wrong?
And speaking of history makers, Sarah Storey also stormed to her 38th Para world title earlier on Sunday morning, easily seeing off her big rival from Paris, Heidi Gaugain, to win the C4-C5 women’s TT by 96 seconds.
(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)
And in the women’s B time trial, Katie-George Dunlevy and tandem pilot Linda Kelly capped off a superb summer by adding another rainbow jersey to their Paralympic gold from Paris, beating GB’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl into second and Lora Fachie, with pilot Corrine Hall, into third.
However, while yesterday’s time trials saw those who shone in Paris once again come out on top, for Britain’s Josh Tarling, history also repeated itself, but in a much more sobering way, as the 20-year-old was once again forced to settle for fourth, 23 seconds behind bronze medallist and European champion Edoardo Affini.
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“I’m disappointed but to be honest, it’s what I put in,” a despondent Tarling, who missed out on an Olympic medal by two seconds after puncturing in Paris, said after finishing in Zurich yesterday.
“I didn’t do enough before, and I get what I get, don’t I?”
“I’m not where I want to be. I just had a rough time,” the 20-year-old Ineos rider, who finished third in the time trial at last year’s Glasgow worlds, continued, blaming himself for what he believes was his subpar preparation after the disappointment of the Olympics.
“I cracked after the Olympics and then had a bad Vuelta. No fault of anyone but mine. I just felt a bit out of depth and messed up.
(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)
“It’s the first time I've made big sacrifices for things and then they didn’t go to plan and I cracked a bit. I pushed everyone away. But in hindsight, I needed everyone, not the other way around.
“I just feel bad for everyone that put more in than me, in terms of the bike and the equipment and British Cycling with all the help. I just let myself down with the training. I basically felt sorry for myself and let some people down.
“To be honest, I’m sick of learning, I just want to be good. Hopefully next year.”
With plenty of chances still to come, and obvious talent to burn, I reckon it won’t be long until Tarling comes “good”.
Add new comment
29 comments
The Edinburgh assault is a textbook illustration of why you should never straddle your bike after a motorist gets out of a car to confront you. Get off it so, if need be, you at least have a chance to protect yourself even if that means pushing the bike at someone and running.
Agree. OTOH here's someone who was so aggrieved they got out of their beloved car-apace, went over to someone and assaulted them.
I guess my response is more "why stop and give them the opportunity"? Sadly allowing for all cases of out-of-control people equipped with powerful exoskeletons you may meet on the road is difficult.
I think that all this rain has rotted my brain - I read that as Bradley Walsh (on a cycling site, too)
"Police make arrest after sickening footage of cyclist slammed to ground by driver goes viral"
I would not be surprised if that individual was invovled in or wanted by the police for other violent/criminal acts.
How difficult would it be for the council to just send some enforcement officers (traffic wardens, whatever they call them nowadays) along and ticket all of those cars in Belfast?
It might be easier to make a call out for any local Tyre Extinguishers...
I hope that over the winter INEOS get Josh Tarling working with a good sports psychologist; you don't want cyclists who are happy to lose but he is way too hard on himself when he falls short. Twenty years old and a double national champion, European champion, World Championship medallist and fourth-place finisher and would have definitely had a medal at the Olympics but for bad luck. That's a pretty good palmares for his age and it's hardly the worst failure in the world to come in within touching distance of Remco and Ganna. His time will definitely come.
Yeah I agree, in the interview, he came across as absolutely broken mentally, and he's only 20 with the palmares you say. Let's hope coaching and age will give him more perspective, he has a bright future.
That Belfast infra is surely even worse than it looks at first sight: the footway hasn't been designated as shared-use. There is a footway to the left (near the wall), then a mandatory line separator, then a bidirectional cycle path. I think.
I honestly don't know what the Powers That Be expect a cyclist to do there - it's not as simple as riding around the back of the shelter (between the shelter and the wall) because then you would be Riding On The Footway. AFAICS, legally a cyclist must go straight ahead and through between the shelter and the road…
Try riding down the cycle path on the A89 between Ratho and Maybury.
Shared path that is uncomfortably narrow in places on the side on a primary dualled arterial route to Edinburgh Airport and the West of the city.
In places, the gaps between the bus shelters and the fences are so narrow, that a MTB with cow-catchers on would struggle.
It's alleged to be a 40mph road, and driving on it at 40 is *not* a safe experience.
I've used it quite a bit - though not as a regular commute (thankfully - it's just an unpleasant road to be next to).
It's definitely worse the further West (see pic). And the turn into Gogarstone road, or the infrequently used but terrible visibility turn here just before Gogar Roundabout where I and others have had close runs when motorists have popped out of the side at speed or suddenly decided to turn in...
BUT ... going back towards Edinburgh it's ... well, pretty rubbish all told, BUT ... it's "passable" and not worst route around Edinburgh. I have (once) cycled on the road and I've used the possible alternatives and frankly while I'd love there to be something proper (and which didn't jump from one side to another over a bridge and some slaloms) I'm really glad it's there!
There is a really nice alternative route that follows the railway and drops you on to the airport roundabout.
It's not passable on a roadside though, and you still have to fanny about with the RBS bridge
Oh - what's that? You don't mean on the North side, Craigiehall - Kirkliston (via the old railway line coming down from Dalmeny)?
Of course the UK boasts "world-beating" * new cycle infra including bus-stop bypasses. Here's a couple of examples I collected - Edinburgh on left (Covid-era "quantum tunnelling" out of the cycle lane and around the outside of the bus - or perhaps even through it?) and Bath on right (somewhere between a "build out" and a cycle-jump).
Meanwhile we have actually had effective "bus stop bypasses" / "floating bus stops" for motor traffic for decades, just no-one used that term or cared what pedestrians / those with disabilities thought.
* As in "people from everywhere were completely defeated by it".
The latest major Edinburgh project to have a section finish - the CCWEL - is nearly there I think. Completely separate cycle path passes the bus stop with no alteration in direction whatsoever. The pedestrian waiting areas are a little narrow (indeed - if it's busy here there will be people in the cycle path and for rugby matches / football maybe even in the road!). But because this is a "major route" - the A8 - (despite definitely having "places" along its length also in normal UK fashion...) we obviously have to have a bus-stop bypass for other motor traffic, so everyone else gets squeezed.
(It used to be 4 lanes IIRC - so this is still major progress for the UK even if we haven't grasped the Downs-Thompson paradox fully).
* I did get my own more recent pictures but none of a bus stop specifically after it was declared done).
Oh Ipswich has a fine selection of world beating bus stop cycle lane combos.
There's this one outside the hospital, the cycle bit is the path by bus shelter.
https://maps.app.goo.gl/pebWZ7DB9dK9DtKX7
And this where they recognised the cyclists might need some more room, but it's just extra space to stand for the bus stop.
https://maps.app.goo.gl/KeykeLy17hH4sBqr8
I like the helpful signs in your first example, lest anyone was thinking the entrance to the hospital was over the railings and through the undergrowth.
The second matches the Bath nonsense - like a "not even as good as a 'Copenhagen bus stop bypass' (e.g. there isn't one it's just the cycle path)".
The first one though, that's a contender...
We get it in Wales too - even on new infra. TBH I've never found this particular example problematic (rarely encounter another cyclist, never seen anyone waiting at the bus stop), but then I don't use it at peak times.
7 years on, and this bus stop-cycle lane integrated transport solution is still in place...
https://road.cc/content/news/229242-leeds-council-builds-bus-stop-cycle-...
I can't get the link to work
Road.cc's automatic hyperlink generating tool often captures trailing whitespace in links - delete "%C2%A0" from the end of the address and it should work.
Is everyone else seeing "Road.cc'somatic" in my comment above? Something funny going on in the text editor - I definitely typed "road dot cc apostrophe s automatic" and when I go to edit that's still what it says, so no idea why that's not what is showing.
I think it's the editor's automatic website / link recognition going a little awry - presumably trying to parse road.cc as a link. Code in browser (DOM) shows the following FWIW.
I see it correctly at the moment, but the forum software does like to randomly eat bits of text, particularly where there are apostrophes involved. It's done it for as long as I can remember.
I particularly like how they've tried to suggest that that bike track is suitable for two way traffic, but even with the tiny painted bikes they've had to break the white line to get the one going towards the bus stop in.
TBF I'm not sure how a pedestrian is supposed to navigate that at busy times. Same in a lot of places when a scrum forms at a bus stop.
I think the answer to that question, as always, is - who gives a shit, its only cyclists. Its almost fun now to cycle next to the separate cycle lanes and marvel at how fucking awful they are. One on the route I was cycling the other day was giving way to side roads ever 20-30m. Giving way to driveways occasionally and obviously just disappears randomly or kicks you back into the road a few times. I reckon I would have had to slow to a crawl or stop 20 times vs 0 if I took that "cycle infrastructure" vs using the road. Oh and it was bumpy and cracked and covered in crap.
Apart from that though it was great.
With shared paths I prefer to use the road unless I know the path is good. Although, I've started to use Komoot for planning routes and it likes to try to divert me onto some pretty awful 'infrastructure'. I had one the other day where it directed me across the road onto a shared path, which continued for about 50m, crossed the road again, another 50m then another crossing, where it just ended leaving me on the wrong side of the road.