Bradley Wiggins jokes that “odd” cyclists “clog up the roads and are a menace” during surreal Celebrity Catchphrase appearance; “Floating bus stops? We just run the cycle lane through the stop”; Mark Cavendish meets Martin Brundle + more on the live blog

As I said earlier, it was quite the weekend for random TV appearances by legendary British cyclists.

And while Mark Cavendish’s appearance alongside Martin Brundle on the Formula 1 grid walk in Singapore makes quite a bit of sense, nothing could have prepared us for the sight of Bradley Wiggins popping up alongside Stephen Mulhern on ITV on Saturday evening.

Yep, for some unknown reason (though I suppose you could have a guess), the 2012 Tour de France winner rocked up to say what he saw with the aid of Mr Chips on the latest celebrity edition of Catchphrase.

Not sure that line-up comes close to Sky’s 2012 mountain train…

Joining Wiggo on the extremely high-brow show – which was filmed in 2022 but appears to have been aired for the first time on Saturday – to raise some money for charity were broadcaster Kate Garraway and The Only Way is Essex’s tattooed Jesus impersonator Pete Wicks (who genuinely is everywhere at the moment. Don’t fancy Catchphrase? Just turn over to Strictly – oh, there he is too. I don’t get it).

Anyway, some highlights of Sir Brad’s stint shouting out words that could be construed as actual catchphrases if we squint hard enough include Mulhern’s well-meaning but misguided question about Wiggins’ track racer father Gary, Wiggins failing to notice he wasn’t last after the first round (that didn’t last long to be fair), and declaring he “can’t stand” Bruce Springsteen (blasphemy).

Oh, and his attempt to elicit a chuckle out of the Daily Mail readers watching by jokingly (or at least I hope he was joking) referring to cyclists on the roads as “menaces”.

Yep. Asked by Ant and Dec’s mate Mulhern whether he still rides his bike – a subject broached on last week’s live blog – Wiggins responded: “I do occasionally [cycle], but I don’t do it daily now. It was a job, and I don’t really miss it now.

“I’m enjoying being normal. Most cyclists are very odd. They clog up the roads and they’re a menace, aren’t they?”

Silly jokes aside, Wiggins ended up winning £1,100 for the mental health charity Mind on the show. Which sounds pretty good, until you realised Kate Garraway bagged £3,000 and Wicks managed to win £5,900. Oh, dear.

Although, I have to say, the highlight of my night was making my way through the social media comments afterwards.

Here are a few of the, ahem, best ones:

“Bradley Wiggins on Celebrity Catchphrase. A surreal evening’s viewing.”

“Bradley Wiggins has got the personality of a wooden broom!”

“Why did Bradley Wiggins even go on the show?”

“Just saw a bit of Celebrity Catchphrase and cannot believe how attractive Bradley Wiggins is.”

Alright, calm down…

“I’d put good money on Wiggins being part of I’m a Celeb this year.”

Now there’s something that’d keep the live blog exciting during the depths of winter…