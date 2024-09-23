Schwalbe introduces tubeless version of the ONE 365 all-season tyre

Schwalbe has released a tubeless ready version of its four season One 365 tyre. The tyre is designed to be more durable than something like a race tyre, with a claimed "stronger carcass".

A replacement for Schwalbe's long-standing Durano DD training and commuting tyre, the One 365 falls somewhere in between its road racing tyres and the popular (and super tough) Marathon touring tyre. The One 365 TLR will be available in 28mm and 32mm widths only, with no 25mm like the tube type version. Availability is expected in November of this year from selected retailers.

Schwalbe One 365 TLR tyres

So what's the craic with the new tubeless ready version? Well, we've already put the tube version to the test, with Shaun finding them "quick, compliant and seeminly dependable training tyre for most conditions." So it would suggest that the tubeless ready version will also hold these features.

The One 365 tyre is designed to be an all-year-round tyre, which in practice just means they use a slightly stronger rubber carcass which aims to provide better protection from punctures.

They also feature a reflective line around the sidewall for greater visibility in the dark. The tyres are hookless rim compatible, too, so you can use them on a wide range of wheelsets.

Schwalbe has also chosen to only include the 28mm and 32mm widths in the TLR tyres, and ommited the 25mm that's available in the tubed version. Currently, the tyres do appear on the product page for the One 365, and are listed under the "performance" versions. The price is listed as €64.90.

What is a four season tyre and do you need one?

A 'four-season' tyre, or a winter road bike tyre, is something that's typically more durable than a race tyre. It will likely use a thicker or stronger carcass and have more protection on the sidewalls. This is all to avoid punctures, and unncessarily fast wear and tear.

In the UK, it can be a good idea to swap your race tyres out for something wider with a more pronounced tread when winter rolls around. This is because the risk of punctures is generally higher in winter when all the debris from the road, the thorns from the inevitable hedge trimming and the rest all combine to create the scattered road surfaces we all love to hate.

If you have a bike with wide enough clearance, you could quite as easily stick a gravel tyre on, but it will come down to personal preference on how much speed you want to sacrifice in the name of winter riding.