“Disappointed” cyclists forced to lock bikes on outdoor railings as Belfast’s new Grand Central Station opens with no cycle parking provisions

Cyclists in Belfast have been left “disappointed” and “dismayed” at the lack of any cycle parking provisions at the recently opened Grand Central Station, with many cyclists having to lock their bikes to metal railings outside the city’s new transport hub.

The new £340m public transport hub opened in the centre of Belfast earlier this week with the start of bus services, and is expected to service up to 20 million journeys a year, with the previous Europa bus centre closed its doors on Saturday.

While citizens have described the opening of the hub a “historic event”, it looks like little thought was spared for cyclists as no cycle parking provisions were made available, with cyclists riding to the station left with no place to securely store their bikes.

Belfast Cycling Campaign (BCC) first brought the issue to limelight when members of the group arrived at the station on their bikes, only to find out that there was “absolutely nowhere” they could park it.

They said they were told "covered bike storage is part of the final vision for Central Station", but with completion months off, have written to Chris Conway, the chief of Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company Translink about the issue, asking for a timeline on when they will be installed.

A cycling campaigner from the group told road.cc: “The BCC was disappointed to see that there was no provision for cycle parking provided at the opening of Belfast Grand Central Station. While we understand that this is a phased opening and significant cycle parking is planned for the Station, the lack of even temporary cycle parking from the outset suggests that active travel is not a central part of this new transport hub.”

Loved the light and space of the new station! A big upgrade for Belfast. Would have appreciated a bike rack though 🤨 pic.twitter.com/qIpfIC19Cm — North Belfast Cycle Campaign (@NBCycleCampaign) September 8, 2024

The campaign group has written a letter to Translink, urging for a swift installation of bike parking spaces. They wrote: “We are delighted to see the opening of the much-anticipated Grand Central transport hub in Belfast this weekend. We were dismayed, however, at the complete lack of cycle parking.

“We have been assured that secure, covered bike storage is part of the final vision for Central Station, but there is no indication of a timeline. We are requesting Translink urgently address this situation and create, at least, temporary secure cycle parking with clear signposting around the station.

“Cycling should and will be a key part of peoples' journeys to and from Grand Central, we need to make it quick, efficient and safe to encourage more people to cycle and use public transport instead of being dependent on cars. We are very happy to engage with Translink on this and offer advice from the perspective of people who cycle to get around, but either way this situation needs to be addressed without delay.”

Translink boss Chris Conway has now, responded to BCC’s letter assuring that they are now working to install temporary cycle parking. The public company also confirmed to active travel charity Sustrans that besides the temporary parking, over 200 cycle parking spaces will also be made available at new Saltwater Square, along with additional parking provisions on Great Victoria Street.

Sustrans also confirmed that cycle lane developments will also be completed on road networks leading up to the Grand Central Station, to provide cyclists with a safe commute.

Bikes attached to railings at front of new Grand Central Station in #Belfast not a good look but @Translink_NI assures us temp cycle parking is going in. This is a phased opening but there will be 200+ cycle parking spaces at new Saltwater Square, under the colonnade & on 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2IH0jpp9yB — Sustrans in Northern Ireland (@SustransNI) September 9, 2024

BCC said: “Belfast is in desperate need of a joined-up approach to safe cycling infrastructure and we look forward to working with Translink and DfI to make sure that active travel is at the heart of future transport plans.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “With a clear focus on active travel, Belfast Grand Central Station will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city — one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“Translink has been engaging with Sustrans and other stakeholders from the onset of this project to facilitate and encourage active travel. As part of the phased opening of Belfast Grand Central Station, we will provide temporary cycle parking in coming weeks.