Live blog

“A leaf-infested accident waiting to happen”: Council’s experiment of painting leaves on road leaves cyclists (and everyone else) confused; Benefits of Dutch-style roundabouts; Should bike mechanics stop “shaming” customers? + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Friday live blog! Adwitiya’s in the hot seat, ready for some news, reaction and more from the cycling world… and the weekend too
Fri, Sep 20, 2024 10:08
“A leaf-infested accident waiting to happen”: Council’s experiment of painting leaves on road leaves cyclists (and everyone else) confused; Benefits of Dutch-style roundabouts; Should bike mechanics stop “shaming” customers? + more on the live blogLeaf patterns on the road (image: Wokingham Borough Council)
11:29
08:27
Leaf patterns on the road 2 (image: Wokingham Borough Council)
“Just a leaf-infested accident waiting to happen”: Council’s experiment of painting “leaf patterns” on the road leaves cyclists (and everyone else) confused

Kicking the day off with some crazy images from Wokingham Borough Council’s head-scratching experiment of painting “leaf patterns” on the road to “encourage drivers to move slowly and make the area better for pedestrians” has got cyclists, motorists and pedestrians — well, pretty much everyone tied in knots.

First of all, cyclists raised concerns about the swathes of paint on the California Crossroads in Finchampstead, part of a series of improvements to the village centre being a big no-no for cycling safety in the rain. Dan Swain commented on Facebook: “Ooh lots of white paint in the road. Lethal for those on two wheels in the rain.”

According to the council, “the leaf pattern is part of the design to slow traffic and make it clear to drivers that they are approaching an area where they don’t have priority,”. And well, some motorists haven’t taken to this well…

One person wrote: “I’m a professional driver and I can’t believe this.. The most important thing on any road is clear instructions more so when children are in the vicinity.. Stop trying to reinvent the wheel and put safety first every time.”

But the loads of (more than 600, to be precise) comments on the council’s Facebook and Twitter posts makes us believe that the early arrival of autumn wasn’t taken to very well by a lot of people.

And there were some people who raised genuine concerns for pedestrians, especially children — with two schools in the neighbourhood near this quirky paintjob. Maybe it’s time for a comments roundup?

“Any reason why we’re part of an experiment, why not use a Zebra crossing, you know the one that’s in the Highway Code ? I looked up leaves but nothing in the Highway Code about leaves on the road!”

“Looks like a playground!! So deadly for children who are going to think they can play in the road.”

“Dangerous for those with visual impairment, and for children who might think this is a new playground game. Did you consult Guide Dogs for the Blind, for example, to see if they are training their guide dogs to navigate random pretty patterns and know this is where their partner crosses?”

“This is bizarre to say the least. Drivers should be focusing on the road and potential hazards not being confused and distracted by leaves painted onto the surface. It should be painted as a normal roundabout that people are familiar with and know how to deal with when approaching. This is plain daft and I can’t believe highways approved such a scheme.”

“Who the heck signed this off? This is an accident waiting to happen with pedestrians particularly children put in needless danger, looks like a children's playground not a busy [when there is traffic on it] set of main roads.
“It must be changed back to the markings as in the highway code and road traffic rules before anything horrible happens.
“Also this is close to two schools -- were they consulted Wokingham Borough Council over these changes, what do the schoolkids think and their parents/guardians and also the teachers of the schools as well, of the changes and the leaf designs and colourful dot to dots etc.
“Please let us not read of kids or adults with visual limitations or the elderly or anyone else being seriously injured or killed because of these fancy leaf and other designs that no one seems to understand.
“What will it take to get it changed to something sensible? How many people have to be injured or worse?”

Interesting.

Some, however, found reasoning in the council’s decision to paint the road with leaves. One person replied on Twitter, saying: “People here totally missing the point - it's not meant to look like a normal roundabout or road, it's meant to look like an area that's also used for other purposes, including pedestrians. It certainly makes you think carefully before driving into it.”

Another person noted that the road safety audit status is available on the council’s project page, and that it “looks fab”, before adding: “As with any new layout it will take a little time and extra care and attention until it becomes familiar.”

Which reminds me, if anyone else is wondering how the junction used to look before:

California Crossroads, Finchampstead (Google Maps)

After all the attention (something something no press is negative press), Wokingham Borough Council said: “There is clearly a lot of interest in this new junction design. The scheme has gone through an independent road safety audit stage one and two, in line with the Department for Transport standards, prior to work commencing. There will be a further independent road safety audit (stage three) when the work is fully complete. This is standard practice for any new system delivered on the public.

“We would ask that all drivers, cyclist and pedestrians take extra care while everyone gets used to the new layout. The ‘hierarchy of road users’ places those road users most at risk at the top of the hierarchy.”

“On the junction, drivers should give way to pedestrians, as per the Highway Code, but we would also ask pedestrians to be sensible and wait for a break in traffic or for vehicles to stop before crossing.”

What do you all think about this? Will the painted leaves help improve road safety or is it going to distract or confuse drivers and add more risk for pedestrians and cyclists?

10:35
Cyclist on Dutch-style roundabout, Cambridge
"Positive impact": UK's first Dutch-style roundabout in Cambridge, originally found to be increasing collisions, reported to have increased cycling by 50% and pedestrians by 30%

Build it and they'll come, behaviour shift, strength in numbers... we can keep going.

But it seems that the much-maligned Dutch-style roundabouts in Cambridge, built in Cambridge in 2020 have finally led to more cyclists and pedestrians using the intersection. 

The roundabout made headlines last year when collision figures showed that there had been more reported collisions in the three years since it was installed than in the three years prior in its old layout.

The report, released by the BBC using figures provided by Cambridgeshire County Council, showed that there had been 10 reported collisions, three of which were serious, at the Fendon Road roundabout in Cambridge since the new layout giving priority to cyclists and pedestrians was introduced in 2020, more than the six minor incidents that were reported between 2017 and 2019 with the old layout.

Fendon Road, Cambridge, Dutch roundabout (Cambridgeshire County Council)

> More collisions at UK's first Dutch-style roundabout than old layout, figures reveal

However, Melissa & Chris Bruntlett, authors of ‘Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality’ and ‘Curbing Traffic: The Human Case for Fewer Cars in our Lives’, wrote on Twitter that "shifting to a more human-centred approach and creating a safe, attractive link in the city’s active travel networks" has led to the intersection becoming welcoming and attractive for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

They added: "Using elements like reduced turning radii and grass islands and central medians to help slow car traffic, the design gives priority to and improves safety for walking and cycling at the junction."

09:54
“Dear bicycle mechanics and bike shop employees: Stop shaming your customers on social media”: Online plea from cyclist sparks debate

Another one for all of you to discuss, reach a consensus and inform me about: Should bike shop mechanics and employees stop posting pictures of poorly maintained bicycles in an attempt to ridicule them?

The debate was sparked off when Gordon Yeager, a local bike mechanic who runs his cycle repair shop in California, shared an image of a cracked stem (poor chap, whoever that belonged to), with the caption slyly assessing the person’s situation: “Came in for new cables, leaving with a new stem too… #YourBikeHatesYou”

The account beyond_aero took a screenshot of the story and wrote on the social media platform Threads: “Dear bicycle mechanics & bike shop employees: stop shaming your customers on social media.”

Some said that while these sort of posts can come as elitist and may appear as taking a knock at much lesser experienced and beginner cyclists, but others argued that if done with no harmful intentions and more importantly, keeping the cyclist/user anonymous, it can be some quick insightful content in jest. In fact, you'll find several accounts if you dig deep into the depths of cycling social media which just post pictures and share stories of horribly maintained bikes, many of which we have wrote about on this live blog over the years.

But back to this post, replying to it, one person wrote: “Why is this shaming? It's entertaining AND educational to see what things bike mechanics encounter. Nobody is named or shown in those posts. Who's hurt by this?”

Another person said: “How is this shaming? showing clearly worn out parts and showing that they look over the bike completely to make sure their customers ride safe?” to which the original poster beyond_aero replied: “It’s the ‘your bike hates you’ hashtag. This picture with a different caption would be a lot more helpful.”

09:35
Why cyclists don't use the cycle lane? Edition 3,390

On a series that seems to be never-ending on the road.cc live blog, here's a new edition...

Car parked on cycle lane (image: @azb2019 on Twitter)

Twitter user AZB wrote: "Plenty of parking spaces just in front. Will the driver use them? No! Better to illegally park on the pavement and block the garbage excuse for a bike lane.

"Drivers - don’t complain when cyclists don’t ride inside those death-trap lines."

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
john_smith | 9 min ago
0 likes

Wouldn't use that "cycle lane" anyway, so no loss.

Avatar
mdavidford | 27 min ago
0 likes

Quote:

UK's first Dutch-style roundabout ... increased ... pedestrians by 30%

I knew they were tall in that there Dutchland, but I didn't realise this was why.

Avatar
don simon fbpe | 30 min ago
0 likes

Given some of the shit bike mechanicery out there, it's a bit rich that they  (deliberate sweeping generalisation) think they can criticise anyone.

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 1 hour ago
1 like

World Car Free Day: 200 London streets to close - BBC News

Right - everyone get down (& bingo cards at the ready).  Incomiiiiiiiiiiiing!!

Avatar
NotNigel replied to Clem Fandango | 19 min ago
1 like

Shock horror, the comments are open on the article..

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to NotNigel | 10 sec ago
0 likes

Yep - shameless clickbait photo used in the article too.

I do find the comments entertaining though, especially the ones calling for a "world bike free day".  Sure I'm up for that.  The coronaries given to frothing drivers alone due to the increased congestion when we all jump in cars instead will be worth the "getting held up" alone.

Avatar
NickSprink | 1 hour ago
5 likes

As is usually the case they are missing the point.  "Looks like a playground" - yes, there are lots of kids in the area, it is near two primary schools, so slow down and pay attention!

per the BBC article "Andrew Rock, a driving instructor from the area, told BBC Radio Berkshire he would be getting his students to "approach with caution" and believed the crossing was "potentially dangerous"."  Yes you understand!

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
2 likes

So did Wokingham suddenly discover a lock-up full of white paint at near its expiry date?

Avatar
Miller | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Nobody should get too surprised by the comments on that Finchhamstead new road layout. Comments on any topic of local interest are invariably at least 90% reactionary, dull and predictable.

Avatar
thax1 replied to Miller | 1 hour ago
1 like

Absolutely.

Bear in mind that this is the location where irate drivers were verbally abusing the contractors carrying out the works - and in (at least) one case used their vehicle to attempt an attack on a worker.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-berkshire-68309152

Avatar
NotNigel replied to thax1 | 21 min ago
0 likes

Bloody snitches..

