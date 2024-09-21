Should you buy an aero road helmet? How much faster could you be?

Is it worth spending your hard-earned cash on an aero-road helmet? We've put in the miles using a vast array of aero and ventilated helmets to see whether the claimed wattage savings ring true and find out whether the gains make up for the compromises...
It’s all about the aggregation of marginal gains in cycling these days. You know the theory: make a small gain in everything you do and all those small gains could add up to become a winning margin.
But just how marginal is the gain you can get by swapping from a standard bike helmet to an aero road helmet? We wanted to find out!
The claims
Brands often make claims about the importance of aerodynamic equipment and clothing, Van Rysel for example says "At the highest level, at high speeds, aerodynamics make all the difference."
Many brands like to put numbers to their claims when it comes to helmets, for example, when POC released its latest Procen Air aero helmet it claimed that wind tunnel testing showed aero gains ranging from 5 watts at “low speed” to 18 watts at “high speed” (30-60kph) compared to the brands more ventilated Ventral helmet.
To try and put that into some perspective the press release went on to say that the Procen Air aero helmet was responsible for 10 seconds (or 150m) of Alberto Bettiol’s gap after his 30km solo attack at 46.5kph to win Milan Torino.
Specialized has also been busy testing the gains and according to the numbers that they provided when the third generation of the Evade and Prevail launched, the latter (an aero helmet) will save you 9 watts (at 31mph) compared to the ventilated helmet.
So what, you might say, most of us don't ride at anything like the speed of the pros or indeed the speeds that most aero helmets are tested at, this rather old video from Specialized reckons it still matters though...
If you can't be bothered to watch then spoiler: Specialized believes that any time saving will be more or less the same whatever the rider’s speed.
The cynical among you might think that Specialized has an interest in exaggerating the aero performance of the Evade, but the S-Works Prevail and the S-Works Evade cost exactly the same with an RRP of £250 – so there’s probably no benefit in the brand promoting one over the other.
And in the real world
We recently took two helmets along to a Body Rocket aero testing session, the idea being that we could see how many watts (if any) the aero helmet could save us.
The test was simple, ride for 10 minutes in each helmet with the same body position (Monitored by the Body Rocket system) and see which one resulted in the lowest CdA...and repeat...
Our ventilated helmet of choice was the Specialized Prevail II, it was selected as it's unmistakably a ventilated helmet as well as being the most common helmet on my local club ride.
How many watts would my local riding buddies save if they were to switch to one of the fastest lids in the pro peloton? To find out we selected the Van Rysel FCR, it's not been out long but has already made a name for itself as one of the fastest on the market in independent tests.
The results were pretty conclusive: When switching between the ventilated helmet and aero helmet on Runs 2 and 3 (Run 1 was used to calibrate the device) the result was a 10.8-watt saving at the test speed of 37kph.
This was backed up when we repeated the test where we saw 10.8 watts of additional drag when switching from the aero helmet to the ventilated helmet on Runs 4 and 5.
> What we learnt using the "world's first real-time aerodynamic drag force measurement system for cyclists"
10 watts is far from the be-all and end-all for most riders and it's safe to assume that there are always going to be other variables at play in an outdoor environment. For example, changing your body position or fueling properly will likely make a far larger difference. Our testing does however back up manufacturers' claims and does suggest there's a measurable difference in the real world. Every little helps, right?
Ventilation
Many aero helmets in the past have lacked ventilation. Manufacturers have made the shell smooth in order to minimise drag, keeping air out in the process. The result is that you end up uncomfortable.
When Ash reviewed the BBB Tithon, for example, he said that the ventilation wasn't spectacular, and Dave said that Bolle's The One helmet was too hot when all the vents are covered (it's adjustable).
However, many of the latest generation aero road helmets come with good venting. The Giro Synthe (above), for example, the Kask Protone, and the Specialized Evade 3 all feel very similar to standard road helmets in terms of the amount of air that gets to your head.
There are also people out there who suggest that the faster you travel, the smaller the difference in heat build-up between a ventilated and aero helmet. Is this why we see pros opting for aero helmets more often than not as they're travelling at the required speeds to create that airflow?
When designing its new Ballista aero road helmet, Bontrager says that it created a thermal head form to evaluate the thermal efficiency of different helmets. The head form was covered with 36 thermal couples to determine the cooling properties of various designs and allow Bontrager to shape and position the vents most effectively.
As a result, the Ballista ended up with three vents in the front-centre, shaped to draw in air. Internal recessed channels are intended to manage airflow through the helmet and over the head, and exit ports at the back are designed to allow the air to escape easily so as not to increase drag.
Despite looking like it lacks ventilation, the Ballista feels cool in use, not too dissimilar to a normal road helmet.
As a rule, aero road helmets are a little warmer than standard helmets. If you suffer with a hot head when riding or if it's a very hot day you might want to steer clear, but you’ll probably find a lot of the aero road helmets out there these days are comfortable in most conditions. At road.cc we do live in the UK after all!
If they are less ventilated then there is the accidental benefit of them keeping you warmer during winter...something to consider...
A further benefit of aero helmets is the reduced wind noise - for me, that is a reason to go for an aero helmet by itself!
Weight
A few grams saved is unlikely to make you any faster but if you’re riding a really long way then it can be more comfortable to have a lighter helmet perched on your bonce.
Ventilated helmets are usually always slightly lighter than their more aerodynamic-focused counterparts.
For example, if we take the MET Manta Mips (248g), an aero road helmet and compare it to the MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS (223g), you'll see that on our scales there is a difference of 23 grams (around 10% of the total helmet weight)
Personally I don’t find wearing an aero helmet any more uncomfortable than wearing a lightweight lid but it is worth considering if you’re on the fence.
Safety
Safety is of course the primary function on a helmet and very few people want to save a few watts if it means compromising safety. We've spoken to quite a few brands and they were all very clear that every road bike helmet has to meet the same safety requirements.
In fact, none of them suggested that there's any reason why an aero-road helmet should be any less safe than a ventilated helmet.
So, should you buy an aero helmet?
Most aero road helmets are a little heavier and a little less vented than standard helmets, and they tend to be a little more expensive.
On the flipside, you’ll to get a small reduction in drag. It’s a marginal gain but it might just make an important difference if you intend to go off the front and try your luck in a race.
Check out all of our helmet reviews here and let us know which side of the fence you sit on in the comments below...
Add new comment
54 comments
I don't care about aero (though I'm reading this), but I'd like to know if any of these helmets make less wind noise during cycling. My Giro Aeron is just unbelievably noisy above 20kmh, I can't hear a thing. I'd love a helmet that made less wind noise!
Out of curiosity how much difference 9if any) between a bare head compared to aero helmets? On the flip side does not wearing a helmet benefit performance, particularly re head temperature which must be boil in a bag during the warmer months with(a helmet) and maybe even comfort factor such as rubbing on head/chin, more sweat on face, neck strain etc over longer efforts that could be detrimental?
I read some Bike Radar chat years ago but there was no definitive answer.
If you want to do your own scientific / semi scientific / pseudo scientific / blind faith / prejudice confirming research, but lack the funding for your efforts, there are cheaper aero helmets available. My son has a Carnac, bought in a flash sale for £14, and likes it. He does suggest that it's warmer than his BTwin conventional helmet and it's certainly heavier than the very light but otherwise vile Tesco helmet he uses for hill climbs. Does it help him slice through the air or just give it a nasty bruise? Who knows, but he thinks it helps and that placebo may be useful.
Clearly those are just his experiences / data from his repeatable controlled experiments and I share them to enrage / help, depending on your biases.
Right, I'm just off to Primark in the Dacia to see if they have any seconds.
I'm looking at buying a giro Vanquish and wondering if they are worth the money. I've read some great reviews. However, I want to make sure the helmet would be worth the money.
One important point with ventilation is the holes placed at the front so when your head is up looking forward you get ventilation once you tuck your head down(chewing the stem) the smooth flat area comes into effect giving the higher aerodynamics which suits most people trying to sprint.
some people who cannot get the head below their shoulders will get less of a saving as the head and helmet will still be creating a large frontal drag.
My Giro Air Attack Shield...
a) Keeps my head dryer in the rain.
b) Keeps my head warm on a cold day or fast descent.
c) Keeps bugs out.
d) Eliminates need for glasses.
e) Looks OK.
...
z) Gives me aero advantage.
I only wear an aero helmet (POC Octal Aero) to keep my bald head warm in the winter. Training makes you faster.
"Should you buy an aero helmet?"
No. Anyone who really needs an aero helmet will receive one from their sponsors, or at least get 50% off. The male jewelry argument is legitimate, but virtually no one owns up to that reality.
I bought a Bontrager Ballista as my old helmet was pretty shabby.
I chose the Ballista because;
90% - It looks cool
9% - Great deal from my LBS
1% - It possibly might have some marginal gain for my 18+ mph average speed rides
I use a brilliant Casco
https://www.sigmasport.co.uk/item/Casco/SPEEDairo-Helmet-with-Visor/2KJY
NOT for aerodynamics though. I think it is much, much safer. The view you get when glancing over your shoulders is SO much better than using sunglasses when you're mostly looking 'around' the glasses' stems and frame. If I have to ride in a sunglasses/ordinary helmet combo I get the heebijeezus from how little I see over my shoulder. You have to try it to believe me. Ditto for getting more flat backed without neck pain. Riding with others I always feel I am much lower and flatter than most.
Oh, and did I mention you can wear it with your regular prescription glasses underneath? For that alone I'm amazed they aren't more popular - how much are prescription inserts? And when you weigh up the price, factor in that you'll never need to buy/loose/leave behind/sit on and break any more expensive sunglasses.
Overheating isn't a problem. Did the Pyrenees in July in this helmet. TBH I think the important stuff to do with the airflow through a helmet happens at the back.
It looks a bit helicopter pilot but who cares, all the other helmets on this page look rubbish too. And combined with sunglasses, yuck. I'm surprised there isn't a Rule against it.
dafyddp -
Richard1982 -Can you share some data? There was a recent article (http://www.cyclist.co.uk/in-depth/534/how-much-time-can-aero-kit-save) where someone rode round Hillingdon at 300W and looked at the difference aero bars, deep sections, helmets, skinsuit etc. made.
I was surprised the skinsuit made little difference.
Can you share some more of your data?
This is purely based on my experiences - I don't have a wind tunnel ! As someone who is interested (/obsessed) with the hour record, I spend a lot of time riding round my local velodrome at threshold pace measuring everything I can. There are 2 main helmets I use; a Giro Foray (cheap 'normal' helmet) and a Lazer Wasp Air (aero helmet) - from the various data that I collect there is a difference between them - sadly even at an hour long run at threshold the difference is quite small. I'll take it though - changing from spoked aluminium Mavic Ellipse clincher front wheel to a Corima 3 Spoke tubular had a similar effect and that cost about 4-5x as much as both the hemets put together!
As for the comment earlier:
" I don't believe that the average speed of a typical amateur either riding solo or on a club ride has changed much in the last two or three decades despite all the technological (aero) advances. Has it?"
I think it has. It used to be pretty impressive to do a 40km TT im under an hour. Now that we have TT bikes and all the rest of the equipment (in particular skinsuits) I'd argue that 40km an hour is fairly acheiveable for the average club rider. I'd say a modern equivalent now would be doing 40km in 55minutes or maybe even less, 50minutes perhaps.
Thought this might help
aero.png
I go with this flowchart.
Should I buy a lighter / faster / more aerodynamic bike / wheels / helmet / aerosuit?
Do I really want it? Yes / No
Can I afford it? Yes / No
No other consideration is necessary.
If you're wondering whether or not you should buy an 'aero' helmet for marginal gains in aerodynamic efficiency, it's more than likely you don't need it.
If your goal is to gain some places on Strava then buying an aero helmet is a stupid way to do it. A much more aerodynamically efficient solution - and £200+ cheaper to boot is:
- Shave your head billiard smooth, don't wear a helmet.
If you don't want to do that, wear a smooth fabric cap tight over your head.
As a bonus, if you suffer from "hot head", these will help cool your head better than _any_ amount of ventilation in a helmet.
The *only* "helmets" that beat a smooth head are the pure aerodynamic ones - the ones with out any polystyrene, without any "safety" rationale, that do not increase the frontal area of the head, that exist solely to improve aerodynamic flow. Anyone recommending any kind of large "aero" safety helmet for speed gains in a situation that doesn't require a safety helmet is an idiot (at least wrt aerodynamics).
Disagree in the most part. Unlike brakes, wheels, and bike design, Helmets are lifed in use and this comes down to what happens when it's time for a new one. Granted, some people can afford the new "thing" but anecdotal evidence suggest a lot of people can't be that wrong.
I am not rich enough to warrant changing a perfectly good non-aero helmet for aero, but I will make a change to aero when I need a new one (after this season I guess). In the marginal gains arms race, this is a pretty good step on the balance of probabilities.
It's a good article, and makes those who insist on deep rims, and aero bike trickery ask themselves some searching cost benefit questions.
These new fangled aero jobbies are just a marketing ploy. You will now just have to buy some super duper new disc brakes in order to bring you to an over the bars stop due to the vast increase in speed that new helmet achieves !
How about some aero panniers to go with this new setup. "End to end record tumbles in aero speed frenzy" !
I'm guessing the Giant Alpecin helmet has the bonus of also keeping your scalp in good condition?
I'm only after getting a Giro Air Attack...it was €59.23 from Amazon.
I can't attest to it's aero claims (yet) as I have still to wear it out on the bike.
It is a fair bit heftier than my Scott Vanish R.
It is rather mushroom shaped on my petite heid.
It will, however, provide more coverage for my (newly acquired) shiny/hairless heid...the vagaries of getting a wee bit auld!
...it might 'shave' 10microseconds off my 40km times...or it might not...it might allow me to go that distance without having to 'emit' as many watts...or it might sit on a shelf for ever more after it's first outing has concluded...
Seat of the pants testing at it's best...
I bought the Bontrager Ballista earlier this year, mostly bought it because it's a great fit for the price (the other really good fitting helmet I've had was an S-Works). Saved some cash and may have made myself marginally faster on the days I care.
Unfortunately 3 months later I trashed the helmet (and my collarbone) in a crash. Bontrager cover their helmets for a year under crash replacement so I'm getting a free replacement.
I'd prefer not to have needed it but for an aero helmet it's an excellent deal.
Yeah, people tend to scoff at 5W here and 10W there... but they tend not to appreciated that the differences to the rider (being a biological entity, not just a motor) are quite large. Take a look at your/a FTP curve to show how a small change in power makes a big difference in the time at which that power can be sustained. So 10W from a helmet, 10W from the tyres, 10W from the frame etc is something that really affects results... a lot. GCN did a great test on aero wheels showing just that.
Btw, if you're looking to get a Synth, Evade or Protone set your expectations about ventilation lower than the article suggests. They definitely aren't as cool as more traditional road helmets like the Mojito. So whilst I don't usually notice when giving it some welly - I'm more paying attention to my burning legs and my pain face - if you do reflect on them for a minute it's clear they are pretty hot.
You own power output, weight and aerodynamics (flexibility) are almost entirely responsible for overall performance.
Your example of 30 watts (perhaps much more?) savings is based on numbers marketers put in your head. Almost all tests wind tunnels are based on unrealistic/irrelevant scenarios (setups etc.) manufacturing some meaningless numbers that get stuck in naive insecure consumers' heads. Those figures are then quoted endlessly on forums as if they were absolutely true.u
A series of indpenedent tests with average riders cycling outside at 20mph in a mix terrain would certainly reveal how little difference all the kit/gear actually makes.
P.S. I don't believe that the average speed of a typical amateur either riding solo or on a club ride has changed much in the last two or three decades despite all the technological (aero) advances. Has it?
In a race and or time trial, yes it has. In 1988 I won our centre (region) TT champs on a standard road bike in 57.17 (40km) at 20 yrs of age. It's not a flat course. At the time that was within 40 secs of the course record. The record and winning time has continued to drop until it is now just over 51 minutes. It hasn't dropped to one outstanding rider, but has dropped over the course of the years to various riders. Last night I did a club TTT 12.5 miles Our team won in 26.30. One of the guys I was riding with was full TT bike and aero kit (skin suit, aero helmet, boot covers, disc wheel). I was on a standard (supersix evo) road bike with no aero gear. As luck would have it, we are both the same height and our total bike and rider weight was within 2kg. We were goin the pace of the slowest rider so were operating less than full out (i.e. we weren't going faster on the laps I took than the laps the other rider took.) In full TT kit, his average (normalised) power output as measured on his stages power meter was 306W, My normalised power as measured powertap G3 hub was 343 watts.
Having said that, you might not consider me an average amateur (Cat 2 racer) and you might not argue these results reflect riding solo or a club ride, but in short, average speeds in the pro peleton have climbed over the last 3 decades, and in amateur racing. Nowadays 25mph for 50 yr old masters racers on a 60 mile hilly course is pretty normal (my race last weekend) whereas 30 years ago that was the average speed of the open racers on the same course. The open racers this weekend averaged 27 mph.
In my experience, yes. The average speed of amateurs has climbed, and largely I think due to aero and equipment improvements.
As they say in the article, every little helps. I can only test it and see where I come in the standings? Its a competitive advantage, until we all have them.
The cost of an aero helmet - £250
Moving up the Strava positions - priceless
I've got a Kask Infinity. Screw it being an aero helmet - it is my go to bad (wet / cold) weather helmet. I hate wearing anything more than a thin cap under my helmet, so being able to close the vents is great when it's really cold or when it is raining. Plus, I got it massively discounted.
Frankly, no matter how aero a helmet is, it is fighting a losing battle against the drag produced by my seemingly ever expanding waistline
I've had an Evade helmet now for some time now.. almost every Sunday, one of the faster fella's teases me about how it should 'make all the difference'... (gentle teasing, no offence meant) - this guy looks like action man and rides like a boss, he's been in the 'A' riding group since I joined the club.
One Sunday my 'B' group caught the 'A' group on the last five or six miles back to base.... I must have had a good day and he must have had a bad one as for some reason I found myself on his wheel when he attacked, as you do... he attacked, we dropped the group, then I attacked and dropped him... back at base I told him it wouldn' have happened if he'd had an aero helmet.
The teasing stopped after that.
Similar to a buff, beanie etc, a cycling cap keeps the cold and rain/sleet/snow off your noggin and will prevent the precipitation hitting your face, either under a helmet or on its own. Highly recommended.
As for the aero benefits, once you sit up or take your hands off the bars to grab a gel/fiddle with your garmin/gesticulate at a driver then you've more than negated the tiny gain the hat might provide. Wear one if you like it but don't think it's faster than a vented lid in the real world.
I know, I know, it's not supposed to be proper science, but I don't quite understand the point of these pseudo-scientific experiments. They may produce some nice curves, but without a full assessment of all relevant variables, test randomization, a test rider who doesn't actually know which helmet he/she's wearing and adequate statistic analysis -- and no, a regression analysis is not an adequate statistical test -- the results have no meaning whatsoever.
I'm not saying you should do all of that in a road.cc helmet review; on the contrary, I think you should stay away from it as far as you can. If you can't do a scientific experiment, don't do one, because there will always be readers who don't get the difference -- and spend 200 Pounds on an aero helmet based on facts that simply aren't facts. The same goes for other magical numbers in cycling, like the stiffness of bike frames and wheels.
Just my humble opinion.
Pages