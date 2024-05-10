Warning government considering ban on floating bus stops "could stop new protected cycle lanes"

A cycling campaign group and London's walking and cycling commissioner have warned that a potential ban on the floating bus stop design of cycle lane could "stop new protected cycle lanes", would mean "fewer people cycling" and "lives at risk across the country".
The reaction comes after the Guardian this afternoon broke the news that the Transport Secretary Mark Harper is considering a ban on the cycle lane design which sees passengers walk cross cycling infrastructure to access bus stops.
Despite having attracted criticism from many, notably from blindness campaigners and charities who say the design puts blind people in danger and can be intimidating, they have been used widely across Europe and some UK cities due to challenge of building effective protected cycle lanes on bus routes when road space is limited.
In January, leaked documents suggested that there was a "low risk" of cyclist collisions at floating bus stops, slides from a presentation made by London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman showing that of 623 reported instances of pedestrians being injured in a collision with a cyclist in London between 2020 and 2022, just four occurred at a floating bus stop (0.6 per cent — two people were seriously injured and another two suffered minor injuries).
It is to that context that Norman has this afternoon reacted to the news that the Transport Secretary is considering banning the design by warning that it could "stop new protected cycle lanes, putting lives at risk across the country", whereas the risk of a cyclist hitting a pedestrian at one is "very low".
The London Cycling Campaign also reacted, saying the "evidence" does not suggest that they "represent a major barrier to mobility, a major danger, nor a new emerging issue".
"Yes, some cyclists fail to stop, yes, better design guidance needed, but removing them would mean likely fewer people cycling, particularly women, kids, elderly and disabled people," a thread on social media began. "Meanwhile, there are other issues government is dodging — it's sat on pavement parking action for years, a huge issue for the visually impaired, disabled people, parents etc. (and don't get us started on how many signalised junctions lack pedestrian crossing signals, or are staggered crossings, or force you to wait for minutes at a time!)
"This, then is the government... promoting a 'Plan for Drivers', which is increasingly leaving any planning for cycling, walking, wheeling, the climate and road danger by the roadside, stranded."
The Guardian's Peter Walker explained how it is believed Harper has taken the concerns of groups such as the National Federation of the Blind UK (NFBUK) seriously because he formerly served as the minister for disabled people.
Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK's head of campaigns, commented on the news: "Bus stop bypasses are needed to separate cyclists from motor traffic on some roads which include bus routes and cycle routes, to create continuous cycle tracks which enable more people to cycle safely, enabling them to live healthier, happier, and greener lives.
"But we must ensure this is done in cooperation with people with disabilities, whose needs must be fully considered in the design process."
A Department for Transport spokesperson added: "While TfL are responsible for these schemes in London, we expect local authorities to engage with disability groups and follow our guidance which clearly sets out that all infrastructure designs should be accessible for everyone."
Yesterday, Transport Secretary Harper said tougher legislation to prosecute cyclists who kill or injure pedestrians is "under review" and will be considered "with an open mind", the comments coming after Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, has this week tabled a series of amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill that would see cyclists, as well as riders of electric scooters and "personal transporters", subject to stricter laws if they ride dangerously and kill or injure.
Let me get this straight, shared space schemes where you have pedestrians and cyclists mixing all over the place with no separate space for anyone is ok, and bus stop bypasses with clear and designated safe spaces for each is not ok?
https://twitter.com/edwardlamb/status/1788948507732095381
Rear view as he passes the bus at a stop.
Rantyhighway man is good on this
Looking forward to Mark_J_Harper providing his technical insight into how one designs this without a floating bus stop.
Perfectly sensible and not dangerous in the least. [/s]
Depending on budget you could have:
-some kind of tunnel
-some kind of bridge (with lifts at each end)
-some kind of teleportation device.
Edinburgh has some "Covid-era" "bus-stop bypasses" (e.g. here *). They are (part) protected on-road cycle lanes which disappear at the bus stop ... but have some cycle symbols painted on the outside of where the bus would stop.
Safety first. Job done!
Not sure what that one is doing in front of the bus mind...
* If you spin the view round you'll see it's clearly a case of "our dualled carriageway is too narrow". A cynic might say that there are cycle lanes installed here because it was easier than elsewhere. This used to be 2 2-lane sections (with median) but the traffic flows are usuall low (for the space) and the signed speed is also lower than maybe expected.
NFBUK are pretty much a single-issue lobby group that really hates cyclists, they pretty much only target them and scooterists most of the time. They won't disclose their membership numbers but last time I looked on Twitter (about three months ago) they had about 3000 followers, this out of 340,000 registered blind/partially sighted citizens in the UK, and yet they claim to be "The Voice of the UK's Blind People". If Harper's listening to them no wonder he's coming up with such nonsense.
NFBUK are a tiny, fringe group with around 600 members in 2019, reducing to around 500 by 2022.
Mentioned in their annual reports to the charity commission, and in their position submission to the Government linked by chrisonabike.
They are one follower down since they blokced me when I asked them for supporting evidence for their strient claims.
Cheers, they wouldn't answer when I asked - they just blocked me, obviously their way of dealing with any suggestion that their claims are somewhat dubious.
"Plan for drivers" - like the last 60 years hasn't been just that....
This is nothing to do with Mark Harper's concern for disabled people.
If he had that he would be looking at KSI statistics, he would be looking at disabled people who use cycles and mobility aids.
And he would know that NFBUK are a tiny, fringe group with around 600 members in 2019, reducing to around 500 by 2022.
It is another cynical kneejerk which runs directly against the evidence based policies of his own department.
But then so has all the other recent stuff been.
I suspect (and hope) this will come to nothing.
Just in case it doesn't disappear overnight and not that anyone is interested (even those backing one side or other) ... there have been some (very small...) studies even in the UK - where of course this is all a) new to everyone * and b) non-standard:
Sustrans 2015 Cambridgeshire 'floating bus stops' interaction analysis
Edinburgh Napier university 2018 - Analysis of cyclist-pedestrian interactions at a floating bus stop site in Edinburgh
TFGM Manchester - Oxford Road trial bus stop evaluation report
For a good (IMHO) overview of the position in the UK - the Ranty Highwayman. (* also noting we have effectively had these for decades in the UK without calling them anything). Also his article on the 2013 TFL trial.
For the gold standard - Bicycle Dutch. For "somewhat second rate, but it seemed to work" (but much criticised by organisations representing the blind in the UK) see "Copehagen Bus Stops".
What about those most concerned?
The RNIB are apparently anti - although measured. Their position (see e.g. this doc) seems to be that basically any "shared space" that pedestrians have to cross is a serious barrier to accessibility. (Has anyone mentioned the roads? They also say that even in low traffic areas safe access to motor vehicles e.g. taxis is required for those with disabilities). However they are "participating in research and trials to find solutions".
The National Federation of the Blind of the UK (not the RNIB) essential decry these treatments (and it seems having cycling anywhere near people on foot - because e.g. cyclists have been observed to harrass groups of people walking in the cycle lane by shouting at them - then trying to weave through). They have made some site visits and sent the govt. their position here.
That is an excellent post.
One thing I would add is Wheels for Wellbeing's Floating Bus Stops discussions sheet, which encourages thought about the interests of *all* disabled people, and also standard pedestrians.
https://wheelsforwellbeing.org.uk/thinking-about-bus-stop-bypasses/
Their general view is that footways are for pedestrians not cycles, with cycles useable as mobility aids at basically walking pace by disabled people. Alongside that that cycles should not be forced into traffic (me: i.e., support for separated infra including a mobility network).
I am not aware that they have a fully developed policy position, partly because they prefer to work by conversation leading towards concensus, and perhaps also because there is a genuine balance of interested that needs to be developed and struck.
Thanks, yes missed that!
In the UK we largely seem to gloss over that "cycle paths" could also be of benefit to e.g. not just those with adapted cycles but wheelchair and mobility vehicle users. Maybe due to our binary of "space for vehicles" vs. "everything else (but essentially pedestrians)"? Maybe "they're now trying to make us fight for our scraps"?
I've also heard the idea that the "C"-word (cycle) is a trigger for some?
Here we go again.
In 2014 London Guide Dogs For The Blind made up a load of bollocks about how one in four guide dog owners said their dogs had been hit by cyclists.
I dismantled their hopeless survey methods here.
Nothing in this latest flapdoodle makes me change my conclusion:
"Guide Dogs chose to target another group of vulnerable road users instead of taking on the source of risk to all: bad drivers and London's abysmal road system.
"Road traffic danger limits everyone's mobility, and its main source is motor vehicles. But Guide Dogs doesn't have the gonads to say that London's awful roads keep partially sighted people from getting out and about, because like everyone in their position they think of traffic as being like weather: it just happens and nothing can be done about it.
"Far easier then, to go after cyclists, knowing that the mass media won't question that "irresponsible cyclists" are "smashing into blind Londoners" than to demand London's roads be organised for the convenience of people rather than motor vehicles.
"Lazy, lazy campaigning, with the wrong target."
That looks by date to be linked to the campaigns around the floating bus stops at Guys and St Thomas Hospital between the hospital and Kate Hoey MP, where the hospital gave money to campaign against then were shown to have no evidence to justify it.
The whole thing was astroturf.
As covered here by Laura Laker:
https://road.cc/content/news/197621-hospital-admits-it-didnt-research-bi...
And by blogger James Avery:
https://web.archive.org/web/20160723035206/http://www.pedalparity.com/bu...