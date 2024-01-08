Leaked documents suggest "low risk" of cyclist collisions at "floating bus stops", as blindness campaigners urge safety action on design

A Transport for London (TfL) figure has maintained that protected cycle infrastructure remains "key to reducing" risk amid renewed calls for safety action on floating bus stops from blindness campaigners. The comments come after leaked contents of a meeting suggested that while being "low risk" TfL is aware of concerns about the infrastructure, which requires bus users to cross a cycle lane to get to their stop, specifically that they can "feel dangerous" to some pedestrians and research suggesting that up to 60 per cent of cyclists may not give way to pedestrians at their crossings.

The discussion about so-called "floating bus stops" has reemerged over the weekend, The Telegraph newspaper publishing leaked contents from a TfL meeting in which the cycle lane design was discussed.

> Sunday Telegraph accused of using divisive rhetoric in "death trap" floating bus stops article

Slides from a presentation by London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman pointed out that of 623 reported instances of pedestrians being injured in a collision with a cyclist in London between 2020 and 2022, just four occurred at a floating bus stop (0.6 per cent — two people were seriously injured and another two suffered minor injuries). He concluded that "the casualty data shows there is a low risk of a pedestrian/cycling casualty at a bus stop bypass in London".

However, the presentation reportedly also accepted that "bus stop bypasses can be difficult and feel dangerous, particularly for older and disabled" people and included Mr Norman asking "what more could be done to increase the number of cyclists that yield to pedestrians at zebra crossings?"

TfL's own research into the matter — commissioned by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in March, it involved recording 24 hours of rush hour video at eight sites — found that 60 per cent of cyclists did not stop to let pedestrians cross at floating bus stops with zebra crossings.

"Where there was a pedestrian/cyclist interaction, a significant number of cyclists did not yield to pedestrians (60 per cent didn't yield, compared to 40 per cent that did)," the leaked TfL slides stated. "Most often non-yielding involved the pedestrian waiting until the cyclists had passed, some occasions the cyclists would pass the pedestrian on the crossing, and other occasions the pedestrian did not cross at all and continued to stand at the crossing until a bus arrived."

A TfL spokesperson has since said it would be "retrofitting" floating bus stops with zebra crossings to "make clearer to people cycling that they must stop to allow people to cross", the meeting also hearing that a third of the bus stops' design did not meet the authority's "best practice" standard.

Mr Norman's comments on the "low risk" of such infrastructure are disputed by some, Sarah Gayton of the National Federation for the Blind UK calling for the walking and cycling commissioner's resignation having "consistently prioritised cyclists over pedestrians".

[Stephen Craven/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED]

"Cycle lanes have been transformed into e-microbility lanes with legal and illegal e-scooters and e-bikes, e-unicycles, e-skate boards and cargo bikes moving at high speed. It is a matter of time until someone is killed," she told the newspaper.

A professor of law at the University of Leeds, Anna Lawson, who is blind and has published research on the "inclusiveness of space" for disabled and elderly pedestrians added her view that floating bus stops make things "much more difficult and dangerous".

"People with visual and mobility impairments and parents with pushchairs told us how bus stop bypasses made getting around much more difficult and dangerous," she said. "Several reported startlingly near-misses with cyclists when trying to cross a cycle lane or getting out of a bus. Collision statistics won't reveal just how dangerous these designs are because the people they put most at risk stop using them.

"They run counter to government commitments to make Britain more accessible and enable disabled people to live independently, participate actively in their communities and find work."

However, TfL's head of healthy streets investment Helen Cansick maintained that "protected cycle infrastructure is key to reducing risk to cyclists" and has an important role in encouraging people towards active travel.

"We have been engaging with stakeholder groups, including those representing older and disabled people, on a robust review of their safety taking into account concerns raised," she said.

"This has included looking closely at data, the design of bus stop bypasses as well as observing the operation of existing bypasses. We will be publishing details of our assessment early this year."

The floating bus stop design in question here is not just limited to London, similar infrastructure has been introduced in towns and cities across Britain, including Bath and Cambridge. Back in 2014, the boss of bus company Stagecoach Cambridgeshire called their introduction "absolutely ludicrous".

However, a report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) and carried out by Sustrans — which analysed 28 hours of CCTV footage, and largely mirrors the methodology of TfL's latest research — suggested that the infrastructure was improving safety, with "safe, normal behaviour seen".

99 per cent of cyclists were involved in no interaction with pedestrians. Of the 42 interactions that did occur between pedestrians and cyclists, all were at peak times, and all scored one or two on a five-point scale.

However, concerns have been heard from elderly and blind people, charities and campaigners for the National Federation of the Blind and 162 other disability groups handing a petition to Downing Street in 2022 calling for floating bus stops' abolition.

"For a blind person it is impossible to access buses," one campaigner said at the time. "Quite frankly a blind person, like myself, is not going to take a chance. It's like playing Russian roulette. How am I going to know when a cyclist is coming along?"